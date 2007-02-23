Physics and Engineering of Radiation Detection

Ionizing radiation and its detection and measurement is a foundational subject in science and it has wide numbers of students taking courses in the subject. In physics it's usually taught at an undergraduate level (third and fourth year) while students of Nuclear Engineering, Chemical Engineering, or Medical Physics could take this course at an undergraduate as well as graduate level. This book concentrates on the core material appropriate for Undergraduates, Researchers, administrators, and graduate students in radiation studies, health physics, environmental sciences, nuclear engineering, medical physics, and other fields involved with ionizing radiation.

A significant retail market is directors of labs and safety officers in a scientific labs, from physics, chemistry, biology, geology and astronomy, and even physiology, who need to monitor radiation for local safety reasons. All of these labs use equipment that generates or detects ionizing radiation (X-rays, lasers, geiger counters).