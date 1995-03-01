Physics and Chemistry of the Solar System
1st Edition
Description
Physics and Chemistry of the Solar System focuses on planetary physics and chemistry. This book consists of 12 chapters. Chapters I to IV cover the general properties and environment of the planetary system. The solar system beyond Mars is elaborated in Chapters V to VIII, while the inner solar system is considered in Chapters XI to XII.
In these chapters, this compilation specifically discusses the limitations on big bang nucleosynthesis; structure and classification of galaxies; and mass and angular momentum distribution. The radio wave propagation in space plasmas; interiors of Jupiter and Saturn; density and composition of icy satellites; and evaporation and non-gravitational forces are also deliberated. This text also explains the physical properties of meteorites; geology of the Moon; geophysical data on Mars; and search for extraterrestrial intelligence.
This publication is a good reference for first-year graduate students who intend to take graduate courses in specialized areas of planetary sciences, as well as practicing Ph.D. scientists with training in physics, chemistry, geology, astronomy, meteorology, and biology.
Table of Contents
Preface
I Introduction
Nature and Scope of Planetary Science
Guide to the Literature
II Astronomical Perspective
Introduction
Distance Scales in the Universe
The Big Bang
Limitations on Big Bang Nucleosynthesis
Galaxy and Star Formation
Structure and Classification of Galaxies
Classification of Stars
Stellar Evolution
Star Clusters
Stellar Origins
Outline of Star Formation
Stellar Explosions and Nucleosynthesis
Nuclear Cosmochronology
III General Description of the Solar System
Introduction
The Sun
Orbits of the Planets
Properties of the Planets
Mass and Angular Momentum Distribution
Satellites
Asteroids
Comets
Meteors
Meteorites
Cosmic Dust
Cosmic Rays
Planetary Science in the Space Age
Summary
IV The Sun and the Solar Nebula
Introduction
Energy Production in the Sun
Energy Transport in the Sun
Internal Structure of the Sun
Surface of the Sun
The Chromosphere
The Corona
Discovery of the Solar Wind
Radio Wave Propagation in Space Plasmas
The Solar Wind
Chemistry of Solar Material
Ionization
Dissociation and Molecule Formation
Hydrogen and the Rare Gases
Oxygen, Carbon, and Nitrogen
Magnesium and Silicon
Iron
Sulfur
Aluminum and Calcium
Sodium and Potassium
Nickel and Cobalt
Phosphorus and the Halogens
Geochemical Classification of the Elements
The Chemistry of Rapid Accretion
Kinetic Inhibition
Mass and Density of the Solar Nebula
Thermal Opacity in the Solar Nebula
Dust Opacity
Thermal Structure of the Nebula
Turbulence and Dust Sedimentation
Accretion of Rocks, Planetesimals, and Planets
Gas Capture from the Solar Nebula
The T-Tauri Phase
Thermal History of the Early Solar System
V The Major Planets
Introduction
Interiors of Jupiter and Saturn: Data
Isothermal Interior Models of Jupiter and Saturn
Thermal Models of Jupiter and Saturn
The Atmospheres of Jupiter and Saturn: Observed Composition
Tropospheric Composition and Structure: Theory
Cloud Condensation in the NH3-H2O-H2S System
Cloud Physics on the Jovian Planets
Ion Production in the Jovian Atmosphere
Visible and Infrared Radiative Transfer
Horizontal Structure and Atmospheric Circulation
Photochemistry and Aeronomy
The Jovian Thermosphere
Radiophysics and Magnetospheres of Jupiter and Saturn
The Interiors of Uranus and Neptune
Atmospheres of Uranus and Neptune
Perspectives
VI Pluto and the Icy Satellites of the Outer Planets
Introduction
Surfaces of Icy Satellites
Eclipse Radiometry
Surface Temperatures
Surface Morphology of the Galilean Satellites
Density and Composition of Icy Satellites
Internal Thermal Structure of Galilean Satellites
Dynamical Interactions of the Galilean Satellites
Thermal and Tectonic Evolution of Icy Satellites
Minor Satellites of Jupiter
Planetary Rings
Titan
The Intermediate-Sized Saturnian Satellites
Minor Satellites of Saturn
Satellites of Uranus
Satellites of Neptune
The Pluto-Charon System
The Neptune-Pluto Resonance
Spacecraft Exploration
VII Comets and Meteors
Historical Perspectives
The Nature of Comets
Cometary Orbits
Heating by Passing Stars
Evaporation and Nongravitational Forces
The Nucleus and Coma of P/Halley
Chemistry and Photochemistry of Water
Further Chemical Processes in the Coma and Tail
Behavior of Small Particles
Dynamical Behavior of Dust in Space
Meteors
Cometary Fireballs
Cometary Impacts on Jupiter
VIII Meteorites and Asteroids
Introduction
Introduction to Meteorites
Meteorite Orbits
Phenomena of Fall
Physical Properties of Meteorites
Meteorite Minerals
Composition of Chondrites
Composition of Achondrites
Composition of Stony-Irons
Composition of Irons
Isotopic Composition of Meteorites
Genetic Relationships between Meteorite Classes
Introduction to Asteroids
Asteroid Orbits
Stability of Trojan Orbits
Sizes, Shapes, and Albedos of Asteroids
Masses and Densities of Asteroids
Photometry and Spectroscopy of Asteroids
Thermal Evolution of Asteroids
Dynamical Evolution of the Asteroid Belt
Relationships among Asteroids, Meteorites, and Comets
Asteroid Resources
IX The Airless Rocky Bodies: Io, Phobos, Deimos, the Moon, and Mercury
Introduction
Orbits and Physical Structure of Phobos and Deimos
Io: General Properties
Io: Surface Processes
Io: Internal Energy Sources
Io: Geology
Io: Atmospheric and Volcanic Gases
Io: Escape and the Plasma Torus
Io: Genetic Relationships
Impact Cratering
Motions of the Moon
Physical Properties of the Moon
Composition of the Moon
Lunar Rock Types
Lunar Minerals
Lunar Elemental Abundance Patterns
Geology of the Moon
Geophysics of the Moon
History of the Earth-Moon System
Origin and Internal Evolution of the Moon
Solar Wind Interaction with the Moon and Mercury
The Planet Mercury
Motions of Mercury
Composition and Structure of Mercury
Noncrater Geology of Mercury
Geophysics of Mercury
Atmospheres of Mercury and the Moon
Polar Deposits on Mercury and the Moon
Unfinished Business
X The Terrestrial Planets: Mars, Venus, and Earth
Introduction
Mars
Motions of Mars
Density and Figure of Mars
Geophysical Data on Mars
Gravity and Tectonics of Mars
Geology of Mars
Surface Composition
Viking Lander Investigations
The Shergottite, Nakhlite, and Chassignite Meteorites
Atmospheric Structure
Atmospheric Circulation
Atmospheric Composition
Photochemical Stability and Atmospheric Escape
Explosive Blowoff
Origin and Evolution of the Atmosphere
Organic Matter and the Origin of Life
Venus
Motions and Dynamics of Venus
Geophysical Data on Venus
Geology of Venus
Venus: Atmospheric Structure and Motions
Venus: Atmospheric Composition
Venus: Atmosphere-Lithosphere Interactions
Venus: Photochemistry and Aeronomy
Venus: Atmospheric Escape
Venus: Planetary Evolution
Earth
Earth: Motions
Earth: Internal Structure
Earth: Magnetic Field and Magnetosphere
Earth: Surface Geology
Earth: Early Geological History
Earth: Biological History
Earth: Geochemistry and Petrology
Weathering in the Rock Cycle
Earth: Atmospheric Composition and Cycles
Radiocarbon Dating
Photochemistry and Aeronomy
Escape and Infall
Polar Ice, Glaciation, and Ice Ages
Life: Origins
Life: Stability and the Biosphere
XI Planets and Life about Other Stars
Introduction
Chemical and Physical Prerequisites of Life
The Stellar Environment
The Search for Planets of Other Stars
The Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence
XII Future Prospects
Introduction
Mercury
Venus
Earth's Moon
Mars
Asteroids
Jupiter
Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune
Pluto
Comets
Beyond the Solar System
Appendix I: Equilibrium Thermodynamics
Heat and Work
Adiabatic Processes and Entropy
Useful Work and the Gibbs Free Energy
Chemical Equilibrium
Exact and Complete Differentials
The Maxwell Relations
Appendix II: Absorption and Emission of Radiation by Quantum Oscillators
Appendix III: Exploration of the Solar System
Appendix IV: Basic Physical Constants
Suggested Readings
Introduction
Chapter I. Introduction
Chapter II. Astronomical Perspective
Chapter III. General Description of the Solar System
Chapter IV. The Sun and the Solar Nebula
Chapter V. The Major Planets
Chapter VI. Pluto and the Icy Satellites of the Outer Planets
Chapter VII. Comets and Meteors
Chapter VIII. Meteorites and Asteroids
Chapter IX. The Airless Rocky Bodies: Io, Phobos, Deimos, the Moon, and Mercury
Chapter X. The Terrestrial Planets: Mars, Venus, and Earth
Chapter XI. Planets and Life about Other Stars
Chapter XII. Future Prospects
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 566
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1995
- Published:
- 1st March 1995
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323145848