Physics and Chemistry of the Earth
1st Edition
The Contents of This Volume Include Most of the Papers Presented at the First International Conference on Kimberlites Held in Cape Town from 24th to 28th September 1973
Description
Physics and Chemistry of the Earth investigates the physics and chemistry of the earth, with emphasis on kimberlite and xenolith geology. Topics covered range from field geology to mineralogy and geochemistry, diamond inclusions, and experimental and theoretical petrology. Diatreme emplacement by fluidization is also discussed, along with the chemistry and genesis of opaque minerals in kimberlites; light element metasomatism of the continental mantle; and primary and secondary phlogopites and clinopyroxenes in garnet lherzolite xenoliths.
Comprised of 59 chapters, this volume begins with a description of a model of a kimberlite pipe that depicts a hypothetical pipe having a diameter of 300 m at a level equivalent to the post-erosional surface of the major pipes in the Kimberley area, South Africa. Subsequent chapters explore the formation of phreatomagmatic maar-diatreme volcanoes and its relevance to kimberlite diatremes; emplacement of some diatreme-facies kimberlites; irregular patterns of magmatism in southwestern United States; and the chemistry of titanium-poor spinels, ilmenites, and rutiles from peridotite and eclogite xenoliths. Chromite-silicate intergrowths in upper mantle peridotites are also analyzed. The final chapter is devoted to theoretical aspects of gaseous and isotopic equilibria in the system C-H-O-S, with application to kimberlite.
This book will be of interest to physicists and geophysicists, chemists and geochemists, geologists, and earth scientists.
Table of Contents
Preface
1. Model of a Kimberlite Pipe
2. Formation of Phreatomagmatic Maar—Diatreme Volcanoes and its Relevance to Kimberlite Diatremes
3. Modeling of Diatreme Emplacement by Fluidization
4. Structural Aspects of Kimberlite Dyke and Sheet Intrusion in South-West Greenland
5. The Emplacement of some Diatreme-Facies Kimberlites
6. Magnetite—Serpentine—Calcite Dykes at Premier Mine and Aspects of their Relationship to Kimberlite and to Carbonatite of Alkalic Carbonatite Complexes
7. The Bushmanland Kimberlites and Related Rocks
8. Kimberlite and Related Rocks from the Nama Plateau of South-West Africa
9. Eclogite Nodules from Kimberlite Pipes of the Colorado Plateau—Samples of Subducted Franciscan-Type Oceanic Lithosphere
10. A Plate Tectonics Model involving Non-Laminar Asthenospheric Flow to Account for Irregular Patterns of Magmatism in the Southwestern United States
11. Mineralogy and Petrology of the Kimberlite from Somerset Island, N.W.T., Canada
12. Kimberlitic—Carbonatitic Dikes of the Saguenay River Valley, Quebec, Canada
13. Kimberlitic Diatremes in Northern Colorado and Southern Wyoming
14. The Fen Damkjernite: Petrology of a "Central-Complex Kimberlite"
15. Mineralogy and Petrology of Kimberlite Dyke and Sheet Intrusions and included Peridotite Xenoliths from South-West Greenland
16. The Igwisi Hills Extrusive "Kimberlites"
17. Gross Brukkaros: A Kimberlite—Carbonatite Volcano
18. The Composition of Late Stage Kimberlite Liquids as Revealed by Nucleated Autoliths
19. Garnet Peridotite Xenoliths in a Montana, U.S.A., Kimberlite
20. Al—Augite and Cr—Diopside Ultramafic Xenoliths in Basaltic Rocks from Western United States
21. Petrology of Peridotite Nodules from Ndonyuo Olnchoro, Samburu District, Central Kenya
22. "Pyroxene"—Ilmenite Xenoliths from the Stockdale Pipe, Kansas: Chemistry, Crystallography, and Origin
23. The Chemistry and Genesis of Opaque Minerals in Kimberlites
24. Chemistry of Ti-Poor Spinels, Ilmenites and Rutiles from Peridotite and Eclogite Xenoliths
25. Pentlandite—Magnetite Intergrowth in De Beers Spinel Lherzolite: Review of Sulphides in Nodules
26. Chromite—Silicate Intergrowths in Upper Mantle Peridotites
27. Two Roberts Victor Cumulate Eclogites and their Re-Equilibration
28. Evolution of Clinopyroxene and Garnet in an Eclogite Nodule from the Roberts Victor Kimberlite Pipe, South Africa
29. Light Element Metasomatism of the Continental Mantle: The Evidence and the Consequences
30. Primary and Secondary Phlogopites and Clinopyroxenes in Garnet Lherzolite Xenoliths
31. Origins of the Ultramafic Nodules from some Kimberlites of Northern Lesotho and the Monastery Mine, South Africa
32. Petrologie and Thermal Structure of the Upper Mantle beneath South Africa in the Cretaceous
33. Classification of Textures and Fabrics of Pendotite Xenoliths from South African Kimberlites
34. Petrography and Geological History of Upper Mantle Xenoliths from the Matsoku Kimberlite Pipe
35. Mantle Xenoliths in the Matsoku Kimberlite Pipe
36. Mineral Chemistry of Peridotite Xenoliths from the Lashaine Volcano, Tanzania
37. Major and Trace Element Chemistry of Peridotite Inclusions from the Lashaine Volcano, Tanzania
38. Lithophile Trace Element Data bearing on the Origin of Peridotite Xenoliths, Ankaramite and Carbonatite from Lashaine Volcano, N. Tanzania
39. Garnet—Peridotite, Primary Ultrabasic Magma and Eclogite; Interpretation of Upper Mantle Processes in Kimberlite
40. Rb—Sr Age Determinations on South African Kimberlite Pipes
41. Complementary Pétrographie and Strontium—Isotope Ratio Studies of South African Kimberlite
42. The Genesis of Kimberlites and Associated Rocks : Strontium Isotopie Evidence
43. Geochemistry of Ultramafic Inclusions from Salt Lake Crater, Hawaii and from Southern African Kimberlites
44. Rare Earth Element Geochemistry of Kimberlite
45. Aspects of the Geochemistry of Kimberlites from the Premier Mine, and other Selected South African Occurrences with Particular Reference to the Rare Earth Elements
46. The Significance of the Inter-Element Relationships of some Minor and Trace Elements in South African Kimberlites
47. Isotope Geochemistry and Petrology of African Carbonatites
48. Hydrogen, Carbon and Oxygen Isotope Studies of Megacryst and Matrix Minerals from Lesothan and South African Kimberlites
49. A Classification Scheme for Diamond- and a Comparative Study of South African Diamond Characteristics
50. Mineral Inclusions in Brazilian Diamonds
51. Inclusions in Diamonds: Garnet Lherzolite and Eclogite Assemblages
52. A Comparative Trace Element Study of Diamonds from Premier, Finsch and Jagersfontein Mines, South Africa
53. Verification of the Stability of Modified Spinel Structure by Means of High-Pressure and High-Temperature X-Ray Analysis
54. Partial Melting of Phlogopite-bearing Synthetic Spinel- and Garnet-Lherzolites
55. Melting in the Mantle : Phase Relationships in Natural and Synthetic Peridotite—H2O and Peridotite—H2O—CO2 Systems at High Pressures
56. CO2 as a Volatile Component of the Mantle: The System Mg2SiO4—SiO2—H2O—CO2
57. Relationship of Melilite-bearing Rocks to Kimberlite: A Preliminary Report on the System Akermanite—CO2
58. Crystallization of Some Natural Eclogites and Gametiferous Ultrabasic Rocks at High Pressure and Temperature
59. Theoretical Aspects of Gaseous and Isotopie Equilibria in the System C—H—O—S with Application to Kimberlite
Author Index
Subject Index
Contents of Previous Volumes
