Physics and Chemistry of the Earth

Table of Contents



Preface

1. Model of a Kimberlite Pipe

2. Formation of Phreatomagmatic Maar—Diatreme Volcanoes and its Relevance to Kimberlite Diatremes

3. Modeling of Diatreme Emplacement by Fluidization

4. Structural Aspects of Kimberlite Dyke and Sheet Intrusion in South-West Greenland

5. The Emplacement of some Diatreme-Facies Kimberlites

6. Magnetite—Serpentine—Calcite Dykes at Premier Mine and Aspects of their Relationship to Kimberlite and to Carbonatite of Alkalic Carbonatite Complexes

7. The Bushmanland Kimberlites and Related Rocks

8. Kimberlite and Related Rocks from the Nama Plateau of South-West Africa

9. Eclogite Nodules from Kimberlite Pipes of the Colorado Plateau—Samples of Subducted Franciscan-Type Oceanic Lithosphere

10. A Plate Tectonics Model involving Non-Laminar Asthenospheric Flow to Account for Irregular Patterns of Magmatism in the Southwestern United States

11. Mineralogy and Petrology of the Kimberlite from Somerset Island, N.W.T., Canada

12. Kimberlitic—Carbonatitic Dikes of the Saguenay River Valley, Quebec, Canada

13. Kimberlitic Diatremes in Northern Colorado and Southern Wyoming

14. The Fen Damkjernite: Petrology of a "Central-Complex Kimberlite"

15. Mineralogy and Petrology of Kimberlite Dyke and Sheet Intrusions and included Peridotite Xenoliths from South-West Greenland

16. The Igwisi Hills Extrusive "Kimberlites"

17. Gross Brukkaros: A Kimberlite—Carbonatite Volcano

18. The Composition of Late Stage Kimberlite Liquids as Revealed by Nucleated Autoliths

19. Garnet Peridotite Xenoliths in a Montana, U.S.A., Kimberlite

20. Al—Augite and Cr—Diopside Ultramafic Xenoliths in Basaltic Rocks from Western United States

21. Petrology of Peridotite Nodules from Ndonyuo Olnchoro, Samburu District, Central Kenya

22. "Pyroxene"—Ilmenite Xenoliths from the Stockdale Pipe, Kansas: Chemistry, Crystallography, and Origin

23. The Chemistry and Genesis of Opaque Minerals in Kimberlites

24. Chemistry of Ti-Poor Spinels, Ilmenites and Rutiles from Peridotite and Eclogite Xenoliths

25. Pentlandite—Magnetite Intergrowth in De Beers Spinel Lherzolite: Review of Sulphides in Nodules

26. Chromite—Silicate Intergrowths in Upper Mantle Peridotites

27. Two Roberts Victor Cumulate Eclogites and their Re-Equilibration

28. Evolution of Clinopyroxene and Garnet in an Eclogite Nodule from the Roberts Victor Kimberlite Pipe, South Africa

29. Light Element Metasomatism of the Continental Mantle: The Evidence and the Consequences

30. Primary and Secondary Phlogopites and Clinopyroxenes in Garnet Lherzolite Xenoliths

31. Origins of the Ultramafic Nodules from some Kimberlites of Northern Lesotho and the Monastery Mine, South Africa

32. Petrologie and Thermal Structure of the Upper Mantle beneath South Africa in the Cretaceous

33. Classification of Textures and Fabrics of Pendotite Xenoliths from South African Kimberlites

34. Petrography and Geological History of Upper Mantle Xenoliths from the Matsoku Kimberlite Pipe

35. Mantle Xenoliths in the Matsoku Kimberlite Pipe

36. Mineral Chemistry of Peridotite Xenoliths from the Lashaine Volcano, Tanzania

37. Major and Trace Element Chemistry of Peridotite Inclusions from the Lashaine Volcano, Tanzania

38. Lithophile Trace Element Data bearing on the Origin of Peridotite Xenoliths, Ankaramite and Carbonatite from Lashaine Volcano, N. Tanzania

39. Garnet—Peridotite, Primary Ultrabasic Magma and Eclogite; Interpretation of Upper Mantle Processes in Kimberlite

40. Rb—Sr Age Determinations on South African Kimberlite Pipes

41. Complementary Pétrographie and Strontium—Isotope Ratio Studies of South African Kimberlite

42. The Genesis of Kimberlites and Associated Rocks : Strontium Isotopie Evidence

43. Geochemistry of Ultramafic Inclusions from Salt Lake Crater, Hawaii and from Southern African Kimberlites

44. Rare Earth Element Geochemistry of Kimberlite

45. Aspects of the Geochemistry of Kimberlites from the Premier Mine, and other Selected South African Occurrences with Particular Reference to the Rare Earth Elements

46. The Significance of the Inter-Element Relationships of some Minor and Trace Elements in South African Kimberlites

47. Isotope Geochemistry and Petrology of African Carbonatites

48. Hydrogen, Carbon and Oxygen Isotope Studies of Megacryst and Matrix Minerals from Lesothan and South African Kimberlites

49. A Classification Scheme for Diamond- and a Comparative Study of South African Diamond Characteristics

50. Mineral Inclusions in Brazilian Diamonds

51. Inclusions in Diamonds: Garnet Lherzolite and Eclogite Assemblages

52. A Comparative Trace Element Study of Diamonds from Premier, Finsch and Jagersfontein Mines, South Africa

53. Verification of the Stability of Modified Spinel Structure by Means of High-Pressure and High-Temperature X-Ray Analysis

54. Partial Melting of Phlogopite-bearing Synthetic Spinel- and Garnet-Lherzolites

55. Melting in the Mantle : Phase Relationships in Natural and Synthetic Peridotite—H2O and Peridotite—H2O—CO2 Systems at High Pressures

56. CO2 as a Volatile Component of the Mantle: The System Mg2SiO4—SiO2—H2O—CO2

57. Relationship of Melilite-bearing Rocks to Kimberlite: A Preliminary Report on the System Akermanite—CO2

58. Crystallization of Some Natural Eclogites and Gametiferous Ultrabasic Rocks at High Pressure and Temperature

59. Theoretical Aspects of Gaseous and Isotopie Equilibria in the System C—H—O—S with Application to Kimberlite

Author Index

Subject Index

Contents of Previous Volumes