Physics 1942 – 1962
1st Edition
Including Presentation Speeches and Laureates' Biographies
Description
Physics 1942 – 1962 presents Nobel Lectures on physics from 1942 to 1962. This book is 20 chapters that cover various Nobel physics subjects. The opening chapters deal with the topics of molecular ray methods, exclusion principle, quantum mechanics, the ionosphere, development of the Meson theory, interaction between high-speed nucleons and atomic nuclei, and the artificial production of fast particles. Other chapters discuss the principle of nuclear induction, research in nuclear magnetism, the discovery of phase contrast, statistical interpretation of quantum mechanics, the hydrogen atom structure, and the magnetic moment of the electron. The final chapters explore the semiconductor and transistor technology, laws of parity conservation, particle radiation, optics of light sources, the early antiprotron studies, elementary particles, bubble chamber, nucleus structure evaluation using the electron-scattering method, and the gamma radiation. This book is directed toward physicists.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Publisher's Note
1942 (Prize not Awarded)
1943 Otto Stern
1944 Isidor Isaac Rabi
Motivation
Account of Stern's and Rabi's Works
The Method of Molecular Rays
Biography O. Stern
Biography I. I. Rabi
1945 Wolfgang Pauli
Motivation
Presentation
Exclusion Principle and Quantum Mechanics
Biography W. Pauli
1946 Percy Williams Bridgman
Motivation
Presentation
General Survey of Certain Results in the Field of High-Pressure Physics
Biography P. W. Bridgman
1947 Sir Edward Victor Appleton
Motivation
Presentation
The Ionosphere
Biography E. V. Appleton
1948 Patrick Maynard Stuart Blackett
Motivation
Presentation
Cloud Chamber Researches in Nuclear Physics and Cosmic Radiation
Biography P. M. S. Blackett
1949 Hideki Yukawa
Motivation
Presentation
Meson Theory in Its Developments
Biography H. Yukawa
1950 Cecil Frank Powell
Motivation
Presentation
The Cosmic Radiation
Biography C. F. Powell
1951 Sir John Douglas Cockcroft and Ernest Thomas Sinton Walton
Motivation
Presentation
Experiments on the Interaction of High-Speed Nucleons with Atomic Nuclei
Biography J. D. Cockcroft
The Artificial Production of Fast Particles
Biography E. T. S. Walton
1952 Felix Bloch and Edward Mills Purcell
Motivation
Presentation
The Principle of Nuclear Induction
Biography F. Bloch
Research in Nuclear Magnetism
Biography E. M. Purcell
1953 Frits Zernike
Motivation
Presentation
How I Discovered Phase Contrast
Biography F. Zernike
1954 Max Born and Walther Bothe
Motivation
Presentation
The Statistical Interpretation of Quantum Mechanics
Biography M. Born
The Coincidence Method
Biography W. Bothe
1955 Willis Eugene Lamb and Polykarp Kusch
Motivation
Presentation
Fine Structure of the Hydrogen Atom
Biography W. E. Lamb, Jr.
The Magnetic Moment of the Electron
Biography P. Kusch
1956 William Shockley, John Bardeen and Walter Houser Brattain
Motivation
Presentation
Semiconductor Research Leading to the Point Contact Transistor
Biography J. Bardeen
Transistor Technology Evokes New Physics
Biography W. Shockley
Surface Properties of Semiconductors
Biography W. H. Brattain
1957 Chen Ning Yang and Tsung Dae Lee
Motivation
Presentation
The Law of Parity Conservation and Other Symmetry Laws of Physics
Biography C. N. Yang
Weak Interactions and Nonconservation of Parity
Biography T. D. Lee
1958 Pavel Aleksejevič Čerenkov, Il’ja Michajlovič Frank and Igor’ Evgen’evič Tamm
Motivation
Presentation
Radiation of Particles Moving at a Velocity Exceeding that of Light, and Some of the Possibilities for their Use in Experimental Physics
Biography P. A. Cerenkov
Optics of Light Sources Moving in Refractive Media
Biography I. M. Frank
General Characteristics of Radiations Emitted by Systems Moving with Super-Light Velocities with Some Applications to Plasma Physics
Biography I. E. Tamm
1959 Emilio Gino Segrè and Owen Chamberlain
Motivation
Presentation
The Early Antiproton Work
Biography O. Chamberlain
Properties of Antinucleons
Biography E. G. Segrè
1960 Donald Arthur Glaser
Motivation
Presentation
Elementary Particles and Bubble Chambers
Biography D. A. Glaser
1961 Robert Hofstadter and Rudolf Ludwig Mössbauer
Motivation
Presentation
The Electron-Scattering Method and its Application to the Structure of Nuclei and Nucleons
Biography R. Hofstadter
Recoilless Nuclear Resonance Absorption of Gamma Radiation
Biography R. L. Mössbauer
1962 Lev Davidovič Landau
Motivation
Presentation
Biography L. D. Landau
Name Index
Subject Index
Index of Biographies
Details
