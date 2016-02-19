Physics 1901 – 1921 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483197449, 9781483222479

Physics 1901 – 1921

1st Edition

Including Presentation Speeches and Laureates' Biographies

Authors: Sam Stuart
eBook ISBN: 9781483222479
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 512
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
56.99
48.44
93.95
79.86
70.95
60.31
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Progress in Surface and Membrane Science, Volume 13 covers the progress in understanding certain aspects of surface and membrane science, including catalysis, permeability, and biomembranes.
This book is composed of six chapters. The opening chapter deals with the factors responsible for the selectivity of metal and alloy catalysts, as well as some information on the electronic structure of metals and alloys. The next chapter considers the theories, characteristics, natural membranes, and macroscopic processes of monolayer permeation. These topics are followed by discussions on the mechanism of structure formation and the rheological properties of interfacial adsorption layers of biopolymers. Other chapters explore lipid-associated thermal processes in biomembranes and the molecular structure, properties, and interactions of polar group region of the phospholipid bilayer. The final chapter is a summary of numerous experimental and theoretical studies on the Gibb's elasticity f liquid films, threads, and foams. This book will prove useful to surface and membrane scientists and researchers.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Contents of Recent Volumes

Selectivity in Catalysis by Metals and Alloys

I. Catalytic Activity of Metals; Correlations and Predictions

II. Formal Description of the Selective Behavior

III. Electronic Structure and Surface Composition of Metals and Alloys

IV. Selectivity of Metals and Alloys

V. Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

Monolayer Permeability

I. A Perspective on Monolayer Permeation Studies

II. Studies Using Different Permeants

III. Summary of the Characteristics of the Monolayer Permeation Process

IV. Theories of Monolayer Permeation

V. The Permeation of Natural Membranes

VI. The Relation between Monolayer and Macroscopic Processes

References

Structure Formation and Rheological Properties of Proteins and Surface-Active Polymers of Interfacial Adsorption Layers

I. Rheological Methods of Investigation of Interfacial Adsorption Layers

II. Formation of Interfacial Adsorption Layers of Surface-Active Biopolymers at Liquid Interfacial Boundaries

III. Rheological Properties of Interfacial Adsorption Layers of Biopolymers

References

Lipid-Associated Thermal Events in Biomembranes

I. Introduction

II. Methodological Limitations

III. Crystallization

IV. Liquid-Liquid Phase Separations

V. Premelt and Prefreeze Phenomena

VI. The Glassy State

VII. Biological Control

References

Interactions of the Polar Groups of Phospholipid Bilayer Membranes

I. Introduction

II. Anhydrous Systems

III. Hydrated Systems

IV. Ion Binding

V. Effects of Polar Group Interactions on the Packing within Bilayer Membranes

VI. Summary and Conclusions

Note Added in Proof

Acknowledgments

References

Gibbs Elasticity of Liquid Firms, Threads, and Foams

I. Introduction

II. Basic Concepts

III. Gibbs Elasticity of Films

IV. Elasticity of Liquid Threads and Stability of Capillary Jets

V. Contribution of Gibbs Elasticity to Volumetric Elasticity of System

VI. Perturbations of Films, Threads, and Foams by Gravitational Field

References

Index


Details

No. of pages:
512
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 1967
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9781483222479

About the Author

Sam Stuart

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.