Physics 1901 – 1921

Progress in Surface and Membrane Science, Volume 13 covers the progress in understanding certain aspects of surface and membrane science, including catalysis, permeability, and biomembranes.

This book is composed of six chapters. The opening chapter deals with the factors responsible for the selectivity of metal and alloy catalysts, as well as some information on the electronic structure of metals and alloys. The next chapter considers the theories, characteristics, natural membranes, and macroscopic processes of monolayer permeation. These topics are followed by discussions on the mechanism of structure formation and the rheological properties of interfacial adsorption layers of biopolymers. Other chapters explore lipid-associated thermal processes in biomembranes and the molecular structure, properties, and interactions of polar group region of the phospholipid bilayer. The final chapter is a summary of numerous experimental and theoretical studies on the Gibb's elasticity f liquid films, threads, and foams. This book will prove useful to surface and membrane scientists and researchers.