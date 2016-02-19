Physics 1901 – 1921
1st Edition
Including Presentation Speeches and Laureates' Biographies
Description
Progress in Surface and Membrane Science, Volume 13 covers the progress in understanding certain aspects of surface and membrane science, including catalysis, permeability, and biomembranes.
This book is composed of six chapters. The opening chapter deals with the factors responsible for the selectivity of metal and alloy catalysts, as well as some information on the electronic structure of metals and alloys. The next chapter considers the theories, characteristics, natural membranes, and macroscopic processes of monolayer permeation. These topics are followed by discussions on the mechanism of structure formation and the rheological properties of interfacial adsorption layers of biopolymers. Other chapters explore lipid-associated thermal processes in biomembranes and the molecular structure, properties, and interactions of polar group region of the phospholipid bilayer. The final chapter is a summary of numerous experimental and theoretical studies on the Gibb's elasticity f liquid films, threads, and foams. This book will prove useful to surface and membrane scientists and researchers.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Contents of Recent Volumes
Selectivity in Catalysis by Metals and Alloys
I. Catalytic Activity of Metals; Correlations and Predictions
II. Formal Description of the Selective Behavior
III. Electronic Structure and Surface Composition of Metals and Alloys
IV. Selectivity of Metals and Alloys
V. Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Monolayer Permeability
I. A Perspective on Monolayer Permeation Studies
II. Studies Using Different Permeants
III. Summary of the Characteristics of the Monolayer Permeation Process
IV. Theories of Monolayer Permeation
V. The Permeation of Natural Membranes
VI. The Relation between Monolayer and Macroscopic Processes
References
Structure Formation and Rheological Properties of Proteins and Surface-Active Polymers of Interfacial Adsorption Layers
I. Rheological Methods of Investigation of Interfacial Adsorption Layers
II. Formation of Interfacial Adsorption Layers of Surface-Active Biopolymers at Liquid Interfacial Boundaries
III. Rheological Properties of Interfacial Adsorption Layers of Biopolymers
References
Lipid-Associated Thermal Events in Biomembranes
I. Introduction
II. Methodological Limitations
III. Crystallization
IV. Liquid-Liquid Phase Separations
V. Premelt and Prefreeze Phenomena
VI. The Glassy State
VII. Biological Control
References
Interactions of the Polar Groups of Phospholipid Bilayer Membranes
I. Introduction
II. Anhydrous Systems
III. Hydrated Systems
IV. Ion Binding
V. Effects of Polar Group Interactions on the Packing within Bilayer Membranes
VI. Summary and Conclusions
Note Added in Proof
Acknowledgments
References
Gibbs Elasticity of Liquid Firms, Threads, and Foams
I. Introduction
II. Basic Concepts
III. Gibbs Elasticity of Films
IV. Elasticity of Liquid Threads and Stability of Capillary Jets
V. Contribution of Gibbs Elasticity to Volumetric Elasticity of System
VI. Perturbations of Films, Threads, and Foams by Gravitational Field
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 1967
- Published:
- 1st January 1967
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483222479