Physicochemical Methods for Water and Wastewater Treatment
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Second International Conference, Lublin, June 1979
Editors: Lucjan Pawlowski
eBook ISBN: 9781483188980
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 336
Description
Physicochemical Methods for Water and Wastewater Treatment covers the proceedings of the Second International Conference held in Lublin in June 1979. The papers in this compendium discuss scientific findings on how to treat water and wastewater using various physicochemical methods, such as chemical coagulation, filtration, ion exchange, and activated-carbon adsorption. This compendium will be very beneficial to chemists and professional water and wastewater technologists, as well as to those in government, private industries, or educational institutions and are interested in water and wastewater treatment.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Pilot Plant Development of Ozone Disinfection
Nitrogen Fertilizer Manufacturing Water Effluents and Control Technology
Development of Anion Exchangers for Silica Removal: History and Present Trends
Demineralization of Brackish Waters by an Ion Exchange/Electro-dialysis Process
Ultra-Pure Water at the Service of Technology
Electrochemical Method for Phosphorus Precipitation
Ammonium Phosphate Recovery from Urban Sewages by Selective Ion Exchange
Utilization and Desalination of Saline Mine Waters
Ion Selective Electrodes in Water and Wastewater Analysis
Purification of Wastewaters fron a Pig Farm by Means of Electrolysis
New Coagulants for Treatment of Piggery Wastewater
The Ozonization of Dihydroxybenzenes in the Model Solution
Studies of the Influence of the Coagulation Process on Certain Pesticides in Water
A. Comparison of Packed-Bed and Expanded-Bed Adsorption System
Electrochemical Oxidation of Sodium Salt of Cetyl Sulphate Under Galvanostatic Conditions
Electrochemical Oxidation of "Rokaphenol N-6"
Neutralization of Industrial Wastes Containing Detergents by Means of Catalytic Oxidation Method
Removal of Organic Solvents from Wastewaters by Means of Physico-Chemical Methods
Polyurethane Resins as Oil Sorbents in Wastewater Treatment
The Effects of the Thickening of Various Sewage Deposits Subjected to the Influence of Ultrasonic Field
Problems of Choice of Sorptive Filters on the Basis of BIOT Number Quantities
The Chemico-Physical Method of Wastewater Treatment from Glulam Wood Structures
Method for Recovery of Water and Vanadium Compounds from Wastewater
Ion Exchange Method for Water, Ammonia and Nitrates Recovery from Nitrogen Industry Wastewater
Membrane Separation of the Product in the Process of Biological Transformation
Dialytic Processes in Water and Wastewater Treatment
Catalytic Oxidation of Inorganic Sulphur Compounds in Reducing Solutions
Simulation of the Flocculation Process in Filter Beds
Treatment of Wastewater from Hydraulic Transport of Ash in Power Plants
Estimation of Conventional Methods for the Treatment of Urban Storm Water
The Recovery of Ammonium Nitrate from Fertilizer Factory Wastes
Experiences with Primary Water Purification and Waste Water Treatment Plants in Nuclear Power Plants with Pressurized-Water and Boiling-Water Reactors - New Developments in this Field
Author Index
Subject Index
