Physicochemical Methods for Water and Wastewater Treatment covers the proceedings of the Second International Conference held in Lublin in June 1979. The papers in this compendium discuss scientific findings on how to treat water and wastewater using various physicochemical methods, such as chemical coagulation, filtration, ion exchange, and activated-carbon adsorption. This compendium will be very beneficial to chemists and professional water and wastewater technologists, as well as to those in government, private industries, or educational institutions and are interested in water and wastewater treatment.

Table of Contents



Foreword

Pilot Plant Development of Ozone Disinfection

Nitrogen Fertilizer Manufacturing Water Effluents and Control Technology

Development of Anion Exchangers for Silica Removal: History and Present Trends

Demineralization of Brackish Waters by an Ion Exchange/Electro-dialysis Process

Ultra-Pure Water at the Service of Technology

Electrochemical Method for Phosphorus Precipitation

Ammonium Phosphate Recovery from Urban Sewages by Selective Ion Exchange

Utilization and Desalination of Saline Mine Waters

Ion Selective Electrodes in Water and Wastewater Analysis

Purification of Wastewaters fron a Pig Farm by Means of Electrolysis

New Coagulants for Treatment of Piggery Wastewater

The Ozonization of Dihydroxybenzenes in the Model Solution

Studies of the Influence of the Coagulation Process on Certain Pesticides in Water

A. Comparison of Packed-Bed and Expanded-Bed Adsorption System

Electrochemical Oxidation of Sodium Salt of Cetyl Sulphate Under Galvanostatic Conditions

Electrochemical Oxidation of "Rokaphenol N-6"

Neutralization of Industrial Wastes Containing Detergents by Means of Catalytic Oxidation Method

Removal of Organic Solvents from Wastewaters by Means of Physico-Chemical Methods

Polyurethane Resins as Oil Sorbents in Wastewater Treatment

The Effects of the Thickening of Various Sewage Deposits Subjected to the Influence of Ultrasonic Field

Problems of Choice of Sorptive Filters on the Basis of BIOT Number Quantities

The Chemico-Physical Method of Wastewater Treatment from Glulam Wood Structures

Method for Recovery of Water and Vanadium Compounds from Wastewater

Ion Exchange Method for Water, Ammonia and Nitrates Recovery from Nitrogen Industry Wastewater

Membrane Separation of the Product in the Process of Biological Transformation

Dialytic Processes in Water and Wastewater Treatment

Catalytic Oxidation of Inorganic Sulphur Compounds in Reducing Solutions

Simulation of the Flocculation Process in Filter Beds

Treatment of Wastewater from Hydraulic Transport of Ash in Power Plants

Estimation of Conventional Methods for the Treatment of Urban Storm Water

The Recovery of Ammonium Nitrate from Fertilizer Factory Wastes

Experiences with Primary Water Purification and Waste Water Treatment Plants in Nuclear Power Plants with Pressurized-Water and Boiling-Water Reactors - New Developments in this Field

Author Index

Subject Index