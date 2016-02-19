Physico-Chemical Aspects of Drug Action
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Third International Pharmacological Meeting
Physico-Chemical Aspects of Drug Action, Volume 7 covers topics on drug kinetics and the overall physicochemical properties of the drug in relation therewith, and the physicochemical aspects of the drug-receptor interaction, putting emphasis on receptor mechanisms and specific properties required for certain types of drugs in this respect. The book starts with some contributions dealing with various general aspects of drug kinetics followed by some contributions dealing with the relationship between certain physicochemical properties of drug molecules and their action.
The text describes the pharmacokinetics and dose-concentration relationships; the time course of the biological response to drugs; and the empirical equations for correlating biological efficiency of organic compounds. The text also describes molecular basis for the action of chemotherapeutic drugs; the structure-activity studies on sulphonamides; and the water extrusion hypothesis. The mathematical treatment of two-point attachment between drug and receptor; the molecular properties and biological activity of catecholamines and certain related compounds; and the structure-activity relationships of diarylcarbinolethers are also considered. The book further tackles quantum mechanically-derived electronic distributions in the conformers of 2-pam; and the molecular basis for the action of certain drugs in the central nervous system. Pharmacologists and chemists will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
List of Authors and Participants
Introductory Remarks
Pharmacokinetics as a Basic Medical Problem
Kinetics and Implications of Dissolution Rate. Limited Gastrointestinal Absorption of Drugs
Pharmacokinetics and Dose-Concentration Relationships
The Time Course of the Biological Response to Drugs: A Mathematical Treatment
Empirical Equations for Correlating Biological Efficiency of Organic Compounds
The Use of Substituent Constants in Structure-Activity Studies
Molecular Basis for the Action of Chemotherapeutic Drugs, Structure-Activity Studies on Sulfonamides
Influence of Different Drugs on the Sulfonamides Serum Binding and on Sulfonamide Aqueous Humor Levels
The Study of Drug Binding Sites by Nuclear Magnetic Relaxation
Drug-Receptor interactions in Methemoglobins and in Hemin Models
Patterns of Ligand-induced Changes on a Receptor Surface: the Water Extrusion Hypothesis
Biological Drug Parameters for Studies of the Relationship between Structure and Activity. Their Significance and Limited Value. Methods for Estimation
Mathematical Treatment of Two-point Attachment between Drug and Receptor
Chemical Structure and Biological Activity. Some General Principles
Molecular Properties and Biological Activity of Catecholamines and Certain Related Compounds
Some Electronic Aspects of Pharmacology
Diarylcarbinol Ethers: Structure Activity Relationships. A Physico-chemical Approach
Quantum Mechanically Derived Electronic Distributions in the Conformers of 2-Pam
A Molecular Basis for the Action of Certain Drugs in the Central Nervous System
Index
