Physico-Chemical Aspects of Drug Action - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080032658, 9781483152691

Physico-Chemical Aspects of Drug Action

1st Edition

Proceedings of the Third International Pharmacological Meeting

Editors: E. J. Ariëns
eBook ISBN: 9781483152691
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 396
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
101.77
86.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Physico-Chemical Aspects of Drug Action, Volume 7 covers topics on drug kinetics and the overall physicochemical properties of the drug in relation therewith, and the physicochemical aspects of the drug-receptor interaction, putting emphasis on receptor mechanisms and specific properties required for certain types of drugs in this respect. The book starts with some contributions dealing with various general aspects of drug kinetics followed by some contributions dealing with the relationship between certain physicochemical properties of drug molecules and their action.
The text describes the pharmacokinetics and dose-concentration relationships; the time course of the biological response to drugs; and the empirical equations for correlating biological efficiency of organic compounds. The text also describes molecular basis for the action of chemotherapeutic drugs; the structure-activity studies on sulphonamides; and the water extrusion hypothesis. The mathematical treatment of two-point attachment between drug and receptor; the molecular properties and biological activity of catecholamines and certain related compounds; and the structure-activity relationships of diarylcarbinolethers are also considered. The book further tackles quantum mechanically-derived electronic distributions in the conformers of 2-pam; and the molecular basis for the action of certain drugs in the central nervous system. Pharmacologists and chemists will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents


List of Authors and Participants

Introductory Remarks

Pharmacokinetics as a Basic Medical Problem

Kinetics and Implications of Dissolution Rate. Limited Gastrointestinal Absorption of Drugs

Pharmacokinetics and Dose-Concentration Relationships

The Time Course of the Biological Response to Drugs: A Mathematical Treatment

Empirical Equations for Correlating Biological Efficiency of Organic Compounds

The Use of Substituent Constants in Structure-Activity Studies

Molecular Basis for the Action of Chemotherapeutic Drugs, Structure-Activity Studies on Sulfonamides

Influence of Different Drugs on the Sulfonamides Serum Binding and on Sulfonamide Aqueous Humor Levels

The Study of Drug Binding Sites by Nuclear Magnetic Relaxation

Drug-Receptor interactions in Methemoglobins and in Hemin Models

Patterns of Ligand-induced Changes on a Receptor Surface: the Water Extrusion Hypothesis

Biological Drug Parameters for Studies of the Relationship between Structure and Activity. Their Significance and Limited Value. Methods for Estimation

Mathematical Treatment of Two-point Attachment between Drug and Receptor

Chemical Structure and Biological Activity. Some General Principles

Molecular Properties and Biological Activity of Catecholamines and Certain Related Compounds

Some Electronic Aspects of Pharmacology

Diarylcarbinol Ethers: Structure Activity Relationships. A Physico-chemical Approach

Quantum Mechanically Derived Electronic Distributions in the Conformers of 2-Pam

A Molecular Basis for the Action of Certain Drugs in the Central Nervous System

Index


Details

No. of pages:
396
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1968
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483152691

About the Editor

E. J. Ariëns

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.