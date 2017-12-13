Physician Coding Exam Review 2018
1st Edition
The Certification Step
Description
Prepare to succeed on your physician coding certification exam with Physician Coding Exam Review 2018: The Certification Step! From leading coding author and educator Carol J. Buck, this exam review provides complete coverage of all topics included on the physician coding certification exam — including anatomy, terminology, and pathophysiology for each body system; reimbursement issues; CPT, HCPCS, and ICD-10-CM coding; and more. Four full practice exams (answers and rationales included) simulate the testing experience and provide enough practice to reassure even the most insecure exam-taker. It’s the only physician coding exam review you need!
Key Features
- UNIQUE! Four full practice exams on Evolve simulate the experience of taking the actual physician coding exam, allowing you to assess your strengths and weaknesses in order to develop a plan for focused study.
- Answers and rationales to the practice exams are available on Evolve to help you check your work.
- Concise outline format helps you access key information quickly and study more efficiently.
- Concrete "real-life" coding reports (cleared of any confidential information) simulate the reports that you will encounter on the job and challenge you to apply key coding principles to actual cases.
- Mobile-optimized quick quizzes offer on-the-go practice with over 350 medical terminology, pathophysiology, CPT, HCPCS, and ICD-10-CM questions.
- Success Strategies section guides you step-by-step through the entire exam process.
Table of Contents
Success Strategies
Course Syllabus and Student Calendar
Unit 1: Anatomy, Terminology, and Pathophysiology
Unit 2: Reimbursement Issues
Unit 3: CPT and HCPCS Coding
Unit 4: ICD-10-CM Coding
Unit 5: Coding Challenge
Figure Credits
Appendix A: Resources
Appendix B: Answers
Appendix C: Medical Terminology
Appendix D: Combining Forms
Appendix E: Prefixes
Appendix F: Suffixes
Appendix G: Abbreviations
Appendix H: Further Text Resources
About the Author
Carol Buck
Affiliations and Expertise
Former Program Director, Medical Secretarial Programs, Northwest Technical College, East Grand Forks, MN