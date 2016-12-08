Prepare to succeed on your physician coding certification exam with Physician Coding Exam Review 2017: The Certification Step! From leading coding author and educator Carol J. Buck, this exam review provides complete coverage of all topics included on the physician coding certification exam — including anatomy, terminology, and pathophysiology for each body system; reimbursement issues; CPT, HCPCS, and ICD-10-CM coding; and more. Four full practice exams simulate the testing experience, include answers and rationales, and provide enough practice to reassure even the most insecure exam-taker. It’s the only physician coding exam review you need!