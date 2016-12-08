Physician Coding Exam Review 2017 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323431224, 9780323496988

Physician Coding Exam Review 2017

1st Edition

The Certification Step

Authors: Carol Buck
eBook ISBN: 9780323496988
eBook ISBN: 9780323496995
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 8th December 2016
Page Count: 624
Description

Prepare to succeed on your physician coding certification exam with Physician Coding Exam Review 2017: The Certification Step! From leading coding author and educator Carol J. Buck, this exam review provides complete coverage of all topics included on the physician coding certification exam — including anatomy, terminology, and pathophysiology for each body system; reimbursement issues; CPT, HCPCS, and ICD-10-CM coding; and more. Four full practice exams simulate the testing experience, include answers and rationales, and provide enough practice to reassure even the most insecure exam-taker. It’s the only physician coding exam review you need!

Key Features

  • Comprehensive review content covers everything you need to know to pass your physician coding certification exam.
  • UNIQUE! Practice exams on the Evolve website allow you to assess strengths and weaknesses and develop a plan for focused study, including a Pre-Exam to be taken prior to studying, the same exam again as a Post-Exam to be taken after your review, and a Final Exam that simulates the experience of taking the actual physician coding exam.
  • Concise outline format helps you access information quickly and study more efficiently.
  • Mobile-optimized quick quizzes offer on-the-go practice and review with 380 additional medical terminology, pathophysiology, CPT, ICD-10-CM, and HCPCS questions.
  • Success Strategies section in the text guides you step-by-step through the entire exam process.
  • UNIQUE! Netter’s Anatomy illustrations help you understand anatomy and how it affects coding.
  • Full-color design and illustrations make study and review easier and more engaging.
  • UNIQUE! Real-world coding reports (cleared of any patient identifiers) simulate the reports that you will encounter on the job and challenge you to apply key coding principles to actual cases.
  • Answers and rationales to the Pre-, Post- and Final Exams are available on Evolve.

Table of Contents

Success Strategies
Course Syllabus and Student Calendar
Unit 1: Anatomy, Terminology, and Pathophysiology
Unit 2: Reimbursement Issues
Unit 3: CPT and HCPCS Coding
Unit 4: ICD-10-CM Coding
Unit 5: Coding Challenge
Figure Credits
Appendix A: Resources
Appendix B: Answers
Appendix C: Medical Terminology
Appendix D: Combining Forms
Appendix E: Prefixes
Appendix F: Suffixes
Appendix G: Abbreviations
Appendix H: Further Text Resources
Index

Details

No. of pages:
624
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
About the Author

Carol Buck

Affiliations and Expertise

Former Program Director, Medical Secretarial Programs, Northwest Technical College, East Grand Forks, MN

