Physician Coding Exam Review 2014
1st Edition
The Certification Step with ICD-9-CM
Description
Prepare to confidently succeed on your physician coding exam with Physician Coding Exam Review 2014: The Certification Step with ICD-9-CM! From leading coding author and educator Carol J. Buck, this exam review provides complete coverage of all topics covered on the physician certification exams, including anatomy, terminology, and pathophysiology for each organ system; reimbursement concepts; an overview of CPT, ICD-9-CM, and HCPCS coding; and more. Practice exams and a final mock exam simulate the testing experience to better prepare you for certification success.
Key Features
- Comprehensive review content based on the physician exam covers everything you need to know to pass your certification exam.
- Concise outline format helps you access key information quickly and study more efficiently.
- Concrete real-life coding reports simulate the reports that you will encounter on the job and challenge you to apply key coding principles to actual cases.
- Success Strategies section guides you through the entire exam process.
- Practice exams on the Evolve companion website allow you to assess strengths and weaknesses and develop a plan for focused study.
- A final exam located in the text simulates the actual testing experience you’ll encounter when you take the physician certification exam.
- Answers and rationales to the practice and final exams are available on the Evolve website.
Table of Contents
Success Strategies
Course Syllabus and Student Calendar
Unit 1: Anatomy, Terminology, and Pathophysiology
Unit 2: Reimbursement Issues
Unit 3: Overview of CPT, ICD-9-CM, and HCPCS Coding
Unit 4: Preparing for Practice Examinations
Appendix A: Resources
Appendix B: Medical Terminology
Appendix C: Combining Forms
Appendix D: Prefixes
Appendix E: Suffixes
Appendix F: Abbreviations
Appendix G: Further Text Resources
Appendix H: Practice Exercises Answers and Rationales
Details
- No. of pages:
- 688
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2014
- Published:
- 26th November 2013
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323239400
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323264396
About the Author
Carol Buck
Affiliations and Expertise
Former Program Director, Medical Secretarial Programs, Northwest Technical College, East Grand Forks, MN