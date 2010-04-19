Physician Assistant Board Review
2nd Edition
Expert Consult - Online and Print
Description
As the PANRE and PANCE change, so does the material you need to prepare for them. Ace the boards using James Van Rhee’s Physician Assistant Board Review, 2nd Edition, with updated content and new practice-focused questions. You’ll find comprehensive, current material on all topics and brand-new sections on pediatrics and lab medicine. Practice makes perfect, so test yourself online and in print with three different 300-question simulations of the Boards.
Key Features
- Simplify preparation for the boards by studying this well-organized, test-question format.
- Access the web site containing questions and rationales specific to the new PANRE.
Table of Contents
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Preface
Chapter 1 Cardiovascular System
Chapter 2 Pulmonary System
Chapter 3 Gastroenterology System
Chapter 4 Musculoskeletal System
Chapter 5 Eyes, Ears, Nose, and Throat System
Chapter 6 Reproductive System
Chapter 7 Endocrine System
Chapter 8 Neurologic System
Chapter 9 Psychiatry/Behavioral Science
Chapter 10 The Genitourinary System
Chapter 11 Dermatologic System
Chapter 12 The Hematologic System
Chapter 13 Infectious Disease
Appendices
Appendix 1 Pediatric Milestones
Appendix 2 Common Signs in Medicine
Appendix 3 Common Dermatomes
Appendix 4 Cranial Nerves and Function
Appendix 5 Apgar Scoring
Appendix 6 Poisoning Antidotes
Appendix 7 Secondary Prevention of Common Cancer in Average-Risk Patients
Appendix 8 Normal Laboratory Values
Test Taking Strategies
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 456
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2010
- Published:
- 19th April 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455706273
About the Author
James Van Rhee
Affiliations and Expertise
Program Director, Physician Associate Program, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut