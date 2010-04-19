Physician Assistant Board Review - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781437700008, 9781455706273

Physician Assistant Board Review

2nd Edition

Expert Consult - Online and Print

Authors: James Van Rhee
eBook ISBN: 9781455706273
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 19th April 2010
Page Count: 456
Description

As the PANRE and PANCE change, so does the material you need to prepare for them. Ace the boards using James Van Rhee’s Physician Assistant Board Review, 2nd Edition, with updated content and new practice-focused questions. You’ll find comprehensive, current material on all topics and brand-new sections on pediatrics and lab medicine. Practice makes perfect, so test yourself online and in print with three different 300-question simulations of the Boards.

Key Features

  • Simplify preparation for the boards by studying this well-organized, test-question format.

  • Access the web site containing questions and rationales specific to the new PANRE.

Table of Contents

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Preface

Chapter 1 Cardiovascular System

Chapter 2 Pulmonary System

Chapter 3 Gastroenterology System

Chapter 4 Musculoskeletal System

Chapter 5 Eyes, Ears, Nose, and Throat System

Chapter 6 Reproductive System

Chapter 7 Endocrine System

Chapter 8 Neurologic System

Chapter 9 Psychiatry/Behavioral Science

Chapter 10 The Genitourinary System

Chapter 11 Dermatologic System

Chapter 12 The Hematologic System

Chapter 13 Infectious Disease

Appendices

Appendix 1 Pediatric Milestones

Appendix 2 Common Signs in Medicine

Appendix 3 Common Dermatomes

Appendix 4 Cranial Nerves and Function

Appendix 5 Apgar Scoring

Appendix 6 Poisoning Antidotes

Appendix 7 Secondary Prevention of Common Cancer in Average-Risk Patients

Appendix 8 Normal Laboratory Values

Test Taking Strategies

Index

About the Author

James Van Rhee

Affiliations and Expertise

Program Director, Physician Associate Program, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut

