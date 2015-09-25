Physician Assistant Board Review - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323356114, 9780323392679

Physician Assistant Board Review

3rd Edition

Certification and Recertification

Authors: James Van Rhee
Paperback ISBN: 9780323356114
eBook ISBN: 9780323392679
eBook ISBN: 9780323392686
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 25th September 2015
Page Count: 432
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Physician Assistant Board Review, the well-received and highly organized medical reference book, returns with an updated edition that reflects the material covered in your exams. Whether preparing for the PANCE or PANRE, PAs of all experience levels will appreciate the concise format and comprehensive coverage of important topics.

Key Features

  • Well-organized, test-question format simplifies preparation for the boards.
  • Sections covering various test-taking techniques aim to help you increase your score.

Table of Contents

Table of Contents

  1. Cardiovascular System

  2. Pulmonary System

  3. Gastroenterology System

  4. Musculoskeletal System

  5. Eyes, Ears, Nose, and Throat System

  6. Reproductive System

  7. Endocrine System

  8. Neurologic System

  9. Psychiatry/Behavioral Science

  10. Genitourinary System

  11. Dermatologic System

  12. Hematologic System

  13. Infectious Disease

  14. Pediatrics

  15. Laboratory Medicine

  16. Pharmacology (new)

  17. Test- Taking Strategies

Appendices

  1. Common Signs in Medicine

  2. Common Dermatomes

  3. Cranial Nerves and Function

  4. Poisoning Antidotes

  5. Adult Preventive Health Guidelines

  6. U.S. Preventive Services Task Force Screening Guidelines for Common Diseases

  7. Normal Laboratory Values

Index

Details

No. of pages:
432
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780323356114
eBook ISBN:
9780323392679
eBook ISBN:
9780323392686

About the Author

James Van Rhee

Affiliations and Expertise

Program Director, Physician Associate Program, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.