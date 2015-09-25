Physician Assistant Board Review
3rd Edition
Certification and Recertification
Description
Physician Assistant Board Review, the well-received and highly organized medical reference book, returns with an updated edition that reflects the material covered in your exams. Whether preparing for the PANCE or PANRE, PAs of all experience levels will appreciate the concise format and comprehensive coverage of important topics.
Key Features
- Well-organized, test-question format simplifies preparation for the boards.
- Sections covering various test-taking techniques aim to help you increase your score.
Table of Contents
- Cardiovascular System
- Pulmonary System
- Gastroenterology System
- Musculoskeletal System
- Eyes, Ears, Nose, and Throat System
- Reproductive System
- Endocrine System
- Neurologic System
- Psychiatry/Behavioral Science
- Genitourinary System
- Dermatologic System
- Hematologic System
- Infectious Disease
- Pediatrics
- Laboratory Medicine
- Pharmacology (new)
- Test- Taking Strategies
Appendices
- Common Signs in Medicine
- Common Dermatomes
- Cranial Nerves and Function
- Poisoning Antidotes
- Adult Preventive Health Guidelines
- U.S. Preventive Services Task Force Screening Guidelines for Common Diseases
- Normal Laboratory Values
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 25th September 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323356114
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323392679
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323392686
About the Author
James Van Rhee
Affiliations and Expertise
Program Director, Physician Associate Program, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut