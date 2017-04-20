Physician Assistant: A Guide to Clinical Practice
6th Edition
Description
Entering its 6th edition, Physician Assistant: A Guide to Clinical Practice is the only text that covers all aspects of the physician assistant profession, the PA curriculum, and the PA’s role in clinical practice. It is designed as a highly visual and practical resource to be used across the spectrum of lifelong learning, enabling students and practicing PAs to thrive in a rapidly changing health care system.
Key Features
- Teaches how to prepare for each core clinical rotation and common electives, as well as how to work with atypical patient populations such as homeless patients and patients with disabilities.
- A succinct, bulleted writing style; convenient tables; practical case studies; and clinical application questions throughout enable you to master key concepts and clinical applications.
- Helps you master all the core competencies needed for certification or recertification.
Table of Contents
Section I Overview
1. Maximizing Your Physician Assistant Education
2. History of the Profession and Current Trends
3. International Development of the Physician Assistant Profession
4. Physician Assistant Education: Past, Present, and Future Challenges
5. Safety in Clinical Settings
6. Assuring Quality for Physician Assistants: Accreditation, Certification, Licensing, and Privileging
7. Physician Assistant Relationship to Physicians
8. Healthcare Financing and Reimbursement
9. The Political Process
10. Interprofessional Practice and Education
Section 2 Medical Knowledge
11. Evidence-Based Medicine
12. Research and the Physician Assistant
13. Keeping People Healthy
14. Clinical Procedures
15. Genetic and Genomic Applications in Clinical Practice
16. Chronic Care Perspectives
17. Considerations for a Logical Approach to Medication Prescribing
18. Complementary and Integrative Health
19. Geriatric Medicine
20. End-of-Life Issues
Section 3 Interpersonal and Communication Skills
21. Communication Issues
22. Electronic Health Record
23. Patient Education
24. Providing Culturally Competent Health Care
Section 4 Patient Care: Clinical Rotations
25. Family Medicine
26. Internal Medicine
27. Women's Health
28. Pediatrics
29. Behavioral Science and Medicine: Essentials in Practice
30. Surgery
31. Emergency Medicine
32. Elective Rotations
A. Cardiology
B. Dermatology
C. Orthopedics
D. Oncology
E. Other Medical Subspecialties
F. Other Surgical Subspecialties
Section 5 Professionalism
33. Professionalism
34. Clinical Ethics
35. Medical Malpractice and Risk Management
36. Postgraduate Clinical Training Programs for Physician Assistants
37. Managing Stress and Burnout
Section 6 Practice-Based Learning and Improvement
38. Health Disparities
39. Patient Safety and Quality of Care
Section 7 Systems-Based Practice
40. Health and Health Care Delivery Systems
41. Rehabilitative and Long-Term Care Systems
42. Health Care for the Homeless
43. Correctional Medicine
44. Military Medicine
45. Inner-City Health Care
46. Rural Health Care
47. International Health Care
48. Patients with Disabilities
49. Mass Casualty Natural Disaster
Section 8 Your Physician Assistant Career
50. Leadership Skills for Physician Assistants
51.Be a Physician Assistant Educator
52. Professional Service
53. The Future of the Physician Assistant
Appendix: Link to ARC-PA Website
Details
- No. of pages:
- 696
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 20th April 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323527392
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323527408
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323527415
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323401128
About the Author
Ruth Ballweg
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Department of Family Medicine, University of Washington School of Medicine, Seattle, Washington; Director of International Affairs, National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants, Johns Creek, Georgia
Darwin Brown
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Creighton University School of Medicine, Physician Assistant Program, Omaha, Nebraska
Daniel Vetrosky
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor (Ret.) and Part Time Instructor, University of South Alabama, Department of Physician Assistant Studies, Pat Capps Covey College of Allied Health Professions, Mobile, Alabama
Tamara Ritsema
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Physician Assitant Studies, George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences, Washington, DC; Adjunct Senior Lecturer, Physician Assistant Programme, St. George's University of London, London, United Kingdom