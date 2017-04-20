Physician Assistant: A Guide to Clinical Practice - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780323401128, 9780323527392

Physician Assistant: A Guide to Clinical Practice

6th Edition

Authors: Ruth Ballweg Darwin Brown Daniel Vetrosky Tamara Ritsema
eBook ISBN: 9780323527392
eBook ISBN: 9780323527408
eBook ISBN: 9780323527415
Paperback ISBN: 9780323401128
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 20th April 2017
Page Count: 696
Description

Entering its 6th edition, Physician Assistant: A Guide to Clinical Practice is the only text that covers all aspects of the physician assistant profession, the PA curriculum, and the PA’s role in clinical practice. It is designed as a highly visual and practical resource to be used across the spectrum of lifelong learning, enabling students and practicing PAs to thrive in a rapidly changing health care system.

Key Features

  • Teaches how to prepare for each core clinical rotation and common electives, as well as how to work with atypical patient populations such as homeless patients and patients with disabilities.
  • A succinct, bulleted writing style; convenient tables; practical case studies; and clinical application questions throughout enable you to master key concepts and clinical applications.
  • Helps you master all the core competencies needed for certification or recertification.

Table of Contents

Section I Overview

1. Maximizing Your Physician Assistant Education

2. History of the Profession and Current Trends

3. International Development of the Physician Assistant Profession

4. Physician Assistant Education: Past, Present, and Future Challenges

5. Safety in Clinical Settings

6. Assuring Quality for Physician Assistants: Accreditation, Certification, Licensing, and Privileging

7. Physician Assistant Relationship to Physicians

8. Healthcare Financing and Reimbursement

9. The Political Process

10. Interprofessional Practice and Education

Section 2 Medical Knowledge

11. Evidence-Based Medicine

12. Research and the Physician Assistant

13. Keeping People Healthy

14. Clinical Procedures

15. Genetic and Genomic Applications in Clinical Practice

16. Chronic Care Perspectives

17. Considerations for a Logical Approach to Medication Prescribing

18. Complementary and Integrative Health

19. Geriatric Medicine

20. End-of-Life Issues

Section 3 Interpersonal and Communication Skills

21. Communication Issues

22. Electronic Health Record

23. Patient Education

24. Providing Culturally Competent Health Care

Section 4 Patient Care: Clinical Rotations

25. Family Medicine

26. Internal Medicine

27. Women's Health

28. Pediatrics

29. Behavioral Science and Medicine: Essentials in Practice

30. Surgery

31. Emergency Medicine

32. Elective Rotations

A. Cardiology

B. Dermatology

C. Orthopedics

D. Oncology

E. Other Medical Subspecialties

F. Other Surgical Subspecialties

Section 5 Professionalism

33. Professionalism

34. Clinical Ethics

35. Medical Malpractice and Risk Management

36. Postgraduate Clinical Training Programs for Physician Assistants

37. Managing Stress and Burnout

Section 6 Practice-Based Learning and Improvement

38. Health Disparities

39. Patient Safety and Quality of Care

Section 7 Systems-Based Practice

40. Health and Health Care Delivery Systems

41. Rehabilitative and Long-Term Care Systems

42. Health Care for the Homeless

43. Correctional Medicine

44. Military Medicine

45. Inner-City Health Care

46. Rural Health Care

47. International Health Care

48. Patients with Disabilities

49. Mass Casualty Natural Disaster

Section 8 Your Physician Assistant Career

50. Leadership Skills for Physician Assistants

51.Be a Physician Assistant Educator

52. Professional Service

53. The Future of the Physician Assistant

Appendix: Link to ARC-PA Website

Details

About the Author

Ruth Ballweg

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus, Department of Family Medicine, University of Washington School of Medicine, Seattle, Washington; Director of International Affairs, National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants, Johns Creek, Georgia

Darwin Brown

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Creighton University School of Medicine, Physician Assistant Program, Omaha, Nebraska

Daniel Vetrosky

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor (Ret.) and Part Time Instructor, University of South Alabama, Department of Physician Assistant Studies, Pat Capps Covey College of Allied Health Professions, Mobile, Alabama

Tamara Ritsema

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Department of Physician Assitant Studies, George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences, Washington, DC; Adjunct Senior Lecturer, Physician Assistant Programme, St. George's University of London, London, United Kingdom

