Physical Therapy of the Shoulder

I. MECHANICS OF MOVEMENT AND EVALUATION

1. The Guide to Practice

2. Functional Anatomy and Mechanics

3. Throwing Injuries

4. Differential Soft Tissue Diagnosis

II. NEUROLOGIC CONSIDERATIONS

5. Interrelationship of the Spine, Rib Cage, and Shoulder

6. Neural Tissue Evaluation and Treatment

7. Neurovascular Consequences of Cumulative Trauma Disorders Affecting the Thoracic Outlet

8. Evaluation and Treatment of Brachial Plexus Lesions

9. The Shoulder in Hemiplegia

III. SPECIAL CONSIDERATIONS

10. Impingement Syndrome and Impingement-Related Instability

11. Frozen Shoulder

12. Etiology and Evaluation of Rotator Cuff Pathology and Rehabilitation

13. Visceral Referred Pain to the Shoulder

IV. TREATMENT APPROACHES

14. Manual Therapy Techniques

15. Muscle Length Testing and Electromyographic Data for Manual Strength Testing and Exercises for the Shoulder

16. Myofascial Treatment

V. SURGICAL CONSIDERATIONS

17. Shoulder Instability

18. Rotator Cuff Repairs

19. Shoulder Girdle Fractures

20. Total Shoulder Replacements



CD-ROM

Anatomy Section

1. View of the capsule of the shoulder and glenohumeral ligaments

2. View of muscle anatomy—Deltoid

3. View of rotator cuff anatomy—Supraspinatus

4. Subscapularis

5. Teres minor and infraspinatus

6. Scapula muscles—Serratus anterior

7. Trapezius muscles

Evaluation Section

1. Scapula symmetry

2. Phases of elevation

3. Passive external rotation: 3 positions

4. Passive internal rotation

5. Disassociation of the scapula from the humerus

6. Lack of disassociation of the scapula from the humerus

7. Muscle testing: Rotator cuff

8. Scapula Muscle testing

9. Scapula asymmetry inferior angle

10. Special tests

Pathology of the Shoulder Anatomy Slides

1. Bankart lesion

2. SLAP lesion

3. Rotator cuff tear

Treatment of the Shoulder

Manual therapy techniques

Image Collection

