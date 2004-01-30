Physical Therapy of the Shoulder
4th Edition
Description
The leading reference on the shoulder is now completely up to date with state-of-the-art rehabilitation and surgical techniques, five new chapters, new photographs, and many new contributors. It continues to provide valuable information on functional anatomy; the mechanics of movement; neurologic, special, and surgical considerations; evaluation; and treatment. Clinical application, while always an important feature of this title, has been strengthened for this new edition. Readers will also find new evidence-based evaluation methods and new treatment techniques and procedures.
Key Features
- The latest techniques and procedures focus on clinical applications and offer quick access to current information.
- Provides new information, concepts, and evaluation of physical therapy and dysfunction based on the Guide, integrating these practice patterns with rehabilitation of the shoulder.
Table of Contents
I. MECHANICS OF MOVEMENT AND EVALUATION
1. The Guide to Practice
2. Functional Anatomy and Mechanics
3. Throwing Injuries
4. Differential Soft Tissue Diagnosis
II. NEUROLOGIC CONSIDERATIONS
5. Interrelationship of the Spine, Rib Cage, and Shoulder
6. Neural Tissue Evaluation and Treatment
7. Neurovascular Consequences of Cumulative Trauma Disorders Affecting the Thoracic Outlet
8. Evaluation and Treatment of Brachial Plexus Lesions
9. The Shoulder in Hemiplegia
III. SPECIAL CONSIDERATIONS
10. Impingement Syndrome and Impingement-Related Instability
11. Frozen Shoulder
12. Etiology and Evaluation of Rotator Cuff Pathology and Rehabilitation
13. Visceral Referred Pain to the Shoulder
IV. TREATMENT APPROACHES
14. Manual Therapy Techniques
15. Muscle Length Testing and Electromyographic Data for Manual Strength Testing and Exercises for the Shoulder
16. Myofascial Treatment
V. SURGICAL CONSIDERATIONS
17. Shoulder Instability
18. Rotator Cuff Repairs
19. Shoulder Girdle Fractures
20. Total Shoulder Replacements
CD-ROM
Anatomy Section
1. View of the capsule of the shoulder and glenohumeral ligaments
2. View of muscle anatomy—Deltoid
3. View of rotator cuff anatomy—Supraspinatus
4. Subscapularis
5. Teres minor and infraspinatus
6. Scapula muscles—Serratus anterior
7. Trapezius muscles
Evaluation Section
1. Scapula symmetry
2. Phases of elevation
3. Passive external rotation: 3 positions
4. Passive internal rotation
5. Disassociation of the scapula from the humerus
6. Lack of disassociation of the scapula from the humerus
7. Muscle testing: Rotator cuff
8. Scapula Muscle testing
9. Scapula asymmetry inferior angle
10. Special tests
Pathology of the Shoulder Anatomy Slides
1. Bankart lesion
2. SLAP lesion
3. Rotator cuff tear
Treatment of the Shoulder
Manual therapy techniques
Image Collection
Details
- No. of pages:
- 592
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2004
- Published:
- 30th January 2004
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443066146
About the Author
Robert Donatelli
Affiliations and Expertise
National Director, Sports Specific Rehabilitation; Developer, Strengthen Your Game Rehabilitation and Performance Enhancement Programs for Athletes, Las Vegas, NV