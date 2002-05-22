Physical Therapy of the Cervical and Thoracic Spine - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780443065644, 9780702035906

Physical Therapy of the Cervical and Thoracic Spine

3rd Edition

Authors: Ruth Grant
eBook ISBN: 9780702035906
Paperback ISBN: 9780443065644
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 22nd May 2002
Page Count: 415
Description

This reference provides guidance for the evaluation and treatment of cervical and thoracic problems. This third edition is revised and updated with current information from nationally recognized leaders in the field of spinal manipulation.

Table of Contents

I. Anatomy, Biomechanics, and Innervation
Functional and Applied Anatomy of the Cervical Spine. Biomechanics of the Cervical Spine. Biomechanics of the Thorax. Innervation and Pain Patterns of the Cervical Spine. Innervation and Pain Patterns of the Thoracic Spine.
II. Examination and Assessment
Clinical Reasoning in Orthopedic Manual Therapy. Examination of the Cervical and Thoracic Spine. Premanipulative Testing of the Cervical Spine-Reappraisal and Update. Combined Movements of the Cervical Spine in Examination and Treatment. Muscles and Motor Control in Cervicogenic Disorders. Upper Limb Neurodynamic Test: Clinical Use in a Big Picture Framework.
III. Clinical Management
Manual Therapy Techniques Applied to the Cervical Spine. Management of Cervical
Headache. Management of Selected Cervical Syndromes. The Sympathetic Nervous
System and Pain: A Reappraisal. Manual Therapy for the Thorax. Movement
Impairment. Syndromes of the Thoracic and Cervical Spine. Mechanical Diagnosis
and Therapy for the Cervical and Thoracic Spine. Neck and Upper Extremity Pain in
the Workplace. Efficacy of Manual Therapy in the Treatment of Neck Pain. Reflection
on the Changing. Nature of Professional Practice. Index.

About the Author

Ruth Grant

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Professor, School of Health Sciences, University of South Australia

