Physical Therapy of the Cervical and Thoracic Spine
3rd Edition
Description
This reference provides guidance for the evaluation and treatment of cervical and thoracic problems. This third edition is revised and updated with current information from nationally recognized leaders in the field of spinal manipulation.
Table of Contents
I. Anatomy, Biomechanics, and Innervation
Functional and Applied Anatomy of the Cervical Spine. Biomechanics of the Cervical Spine. Biomechanics of the Thorax. Innervation and Pain Patterns of the Cervical Spine. Innervation and Pain Patterns of the Thoracic Spine.
II. Examination and Assessment
Clinical Reasoning in Orthopedic Manual Therapy. Examination of the Cervical and Thoracic Spine. Premanipulative Testing of the Cervical Spine-Reappraisal and Update. Combined Movements of the Cervical Spine in Examination and Treatment. Muscles and Motor Control in Cervicogenic Disorders. Upper Limb Neurodynamic Test: Clinical Use in a Big Picture Framework.
III. Clinical Management
Manual Therapy Techniques Applied to the Cervical Spine. Management of Cervical
Headache. Management of Selected Cervical Syndromes. The Sympathetic Nervous
System and Pain: A Reappraisal. Manual Therapy for the Thorax. Movement
Impairment. Syndromes of the Thoracic and Cervical Spine. Mechanical Diagnosis
and Therapy for the Cervical and Thoracic Spine. Neck and Upper Extremity Pain in
the Workplace. Efficacy of Manual Therapy in the Treatment of Neck Pain. Reflection
on the Changing. Nature of Professional Practice. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 415
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2002
- Published:
- 22nd May 2002
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702035906
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443065644
About the Author
Ruth Grant
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor, School of Health Sciences, University of South Australia