Physical Therapy of the Cervical and Thoracic Spine

I. Anatomy, Biomechanics, and Innervation

Functional and Applied Anatomy of the Cervical Spine. Biomechanics of the Cervical Spine. Biomechanics of the Thorax. Innervation and Pain Patterns of the Cervical Spine. Innervation and Pain Patterns of the Thoracic Spine.

II. Examination and Assessment

Clinical Reasoning in Orthopedic Manual Therapy. Examination of the Cervical and Thoracic Spine. Premanipulative Testing of the Cervical Spine-Reappraisal and Update. Combined Movements of the Cervical Spine in Examination and Treatment. Muscles and Motor Control in Cervicogenic Disorders. Upper Limb Neurodynamic Test: Clinical Use in a Big Picture Framework.

III. Clinical Management

Manual Therapy Techniques Applied to the Cervical Spine. Management of Cervical

Headache. Management of Selected Cervical Syndromes. The Sympathetic Nervous

System and Pain: A Reappraisal. Manual Therapy for the Thorax. Movement

Impairment. Syndromes of the Thoracic and Cervical Spine. Mechanical Diagnosis

and Therapy for the Cervical and Thoracic Spine. Neck and Upper Extremity Pain in

the Workplace. Efficacy of Manual Therapy in the Treatment of Neck Pain. Reflection

on the Changing. Nature of Professional Practice. Index.