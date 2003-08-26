Physical Therapy Assistant Board Review
1st Edition
Authors: Brad Fortinberry
Paperback ISBN: 9781560536055
Imprint: Hanley & Belfus
Published Date: 26th August 2003
Page Count: 225
Details
- No. of pages:
- 225
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Hanley & Belfus 2003
- Published:
- 26th August 2003
- Imprint:
- Hanley & Belfus
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781560536055
About the Author
Brad Fortinberry
Affiliations and Expertise
President, Fortinberry Physical Therapy; Physical Therapist, St. Luke Home Health, McComb, MS
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.