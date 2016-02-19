Physical Surfaces deals with the basic concepts of the physics of surfaces, including the nature of the surface pressure of unimolecular films and the equilibrium pressure of these films. The effect of particle size on capillary pressure, the surface energy and the cuticular energy of solids, and the fundamentals of wetting are also examined. This book is comprised of nine chapters and begins with a discussion on the mechanics and physical chemistry of liquid surfaces, with emphasis on capillarity and surface tension. The following chapters focus on liquid-liquid interfaces, foams and emulsions, and solid surfaces. Interfacial tension is analyzed in relation to miscibility and surface tension, along with contact angles in gas-liquid-liquid systems. The chapter on wetting looks at theories of contact angle, its measurement, and hysteresis. Adsorption and electric surface phenomena are also explored, together with adhesion and friction. This monograph will be a valuable resource for physical chemists and physicists.

Table of Contents



Preface

I. Mechanics of Liquid Surfaces. Capillarity

Molecular Forces and Capillary Pressure

Capillary Pressure and Gravitation

Measurement of Surface Tension

Differential Measurements

Cleaning of Surfaces

Rate of Capillary Rise

Floating Bodies

Capillary Attraction

References

II. Physical Chemistry of Liquid Surfaces

Effect of the Gas Phase on Surface Tension

Surface Tension Values

Surface Tension and Temperature

Surface Tension and Density

Thermodynamics of Surfaces

Surface Tension and Vapor Pressure

Surface Tension and Heat of Evaporation

Surface Tension and Sample Dimensions

Surface Tension and Chemical Composition

The Dynamic Surface Tension

Equilibrium Surface Tension of Solutions

Surface Tension of Ternary Mixtures

Surface Thermodynamics of Solutions

Movements in a Liquid Surface

Unimolecular Films

Surface Dissolution

Structure of Solution Surfaces

References

III. Liquid-Liquid Interfaces

Interfacial Tension

Interfacial Tension and Miscibility

Interfacial Tension and Surface Tension

Multicomponent Systems

Contact Angles in Gas-Liquid-Liquid Systems

References

IV. Foams and Emulsions

Foam Films

Formation of Foams and Emulsions

Structure and Properties of Foam

Properties of Emulsions

References

V. Solid Surfaces

Surface Roughness

Methods for Determining Surface Roughness

Data on Surface Roughness

Surface Porosity

Variation across the Interface

Variations along the Interface

Surface Energy of Solids

Alleged Measurements of the Surface Energy of Solids

The Cuticular Energy

The Solid-Solid Interface

Comminution. Fresh Surfaces

Stagnant Boundary Layers

"Built-up Multilayers"

References

VI. Wetting

Theories of Contact Angle

Measurement of Contact Angles

The Hysteresis of Contact Angle

Contact Angle and the Gas Phase

Contact Angle and the Liquid

Contact Angle and the Solid

Inhibition and Wetting

Sliding of the 3-Phase Line

Liquid-Liquid-Solid Systems

Heat of Wetting

Solid Particles in Liquid Surfaces

References

VII. Adsorption

Measurement of Gas Adsorption

The Adsorption Isotherm

The Adsorption Isobar

The Adsorption Isostere

Adsorption Hysteresis

Adsorbent-Adsorbate Interactions

Rate of Adsorption. Migration of the Adsorbate

Heat of Adsorption

Adsorption of Mixtures

Adsorption from Solutions

Surface Area of Solids

References

VIII. Electric Surface Phenomena

The Electric Double Layer

The Electrocapillary Curve

The Capacity of the Double Layer

Adsorption on Electrodes

Secondary Electrocapillary Effects

Mutual Repulsion of Electric Double Layers

Electrokinetic Phenonema

Electrokinetic Measurements

The Theory of Electrokinetics

Surface Conductance. Theory

The Electrokinetic Potential

Experimental Data on Electrokinetics

Surface Conductance. Experiments

References

IX. Adhesion and Friction

Solid-to-Solid Adhesion

Friction

References

Author Index

Subject Index