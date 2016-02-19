Physical surfaces
Physical Surfaces deals with the basic concepts of the physics of surfaces, including the nature of the surface pressure of unimolecular films and the equilibrium pressure of these films. The effect of particle size on capillary pressure, the surface energy and the cuticular energy of solids, and the fundamentals of wetting are also examined. This book is comprised of nine chapters and begins with a discussion on the mechanics and physical chemistry of liquid surfaces, with emphasis on capillarity and surface tension. The following chapters focus on liquid-liquid interfaces, foams and emulsions, and solid surfaces. Interfacial tension is analyzed in relation to miscibility and surface tension, along with contact angles in gas-liquid-liquid systems. The chapter on wetting looks at theories of contact angle, its measurement, and hysteresis. Adsorption and electric surface phenomena are also explored, together with adhesion and friction. This monograph will be a valuable resource for physical chemists and physicists.
Table of Contents
Preface
I. Mechanics of Liquid Surfaces. Capillarity
Molecular Forces and Capillary Pressure
Capillary Pressure and Gravitation
Measurement of Surface Tension
Differential Measurements
Cleaning of Surfaces
Rate of Capillary Rise
Floating Bodies
Capillary Attraction
References
II. Physical Chemistry of Liquid Surfaces
Effect of the Gas Phase on Surface Tension
Surface Tension Values
Surface Tension and Temperature
Surface Tension and Density
Thermodynamics of Surfaces
Surface Tension and Vapor Pressure
Surface Tension and Heat of Evaporation
Surface Tension and Sample Dimensions
Surface Tension and Chemical Composition
The Dynamic Surface Tension
Equilibrium Surface Tension of Solutions
Surface Tension of Ternary Mixtures
Surface Thermodynamics of Solutions
Movements in a Liquid Surface
Unimolecular Films
Surface Dissolution
Structure of Solution Surfaces
References
III. Liquid-Liquid Interfaces
Interfacial Tension
Interfacial Tension and Miscibility
Interfacial Tension and Surface Tension
Multicomponent Systems
Contact Angles in Gas-Liquid-Liquid Systems
References
IV. Foams and Emulsions
Foam Films
Formation of Foams and Emulsions
Structure and Properties of Foam
Properties of Emulsions
References
V. Solid Surfaces
Surface Roughness
Methods for Determining Surface Roughness
Data on Surface Roughness
Surface Porosity
Variation across the Interface
Variations along the Interface
Surface Energy of Solids
Alleged Measurements of the Surface Energy of Solids
The Cuticular Energy
The Solid-Solid Interface
Comminution. Fresh Surfaces
Stagnant Boundary Layers
"Built-up Multilayers"
References
VI. Wetting
Theories of Contact Angle
Measurement of Contact Angles
The Hysteresis of Contact Angle
Contact Angle and the Gas Phase
Contact Angle and the Liquid
Contact Angle and the Solid
Inhibition and Wetting
Sliding of the 3-Phase Line
Liquid-Liquid-Solid Systems
Heat of Wetting
Solid Particles in Liquid Surfaces
References
VII. Adsorption
Measurement of Gas Adsorption
The Adsorption Isotherm
The Adsorption Isobar
The Adsorption Isostere
Adsorption Hysteresis
Adsorbent-Adsorbate Interactions
Rate of Adsorption. Migration of the Adsorbate
Heat of Adsorption
Adsorption of Mixtures
Adsorption from Solutions
Surface Area of Solids
References
VIII. Electric Surface Phenomena
The Electric Double Layer
The Electrocapillary Curve
The Capacity of the Double Layer
Adsorption on Electrodes
Secondary Electrocapillary Effects
Mutual Repulsion of Electric Double Layers
Electrokinetic Phenonema
Electrokinetic Measurements
The Theory of Electrokinetics
Surface Conductance. Theory
The Electrokinetic Potential
Experimental Data on Electrokinetics
Surface Conductance. Experiments
References
IX. Adhesion and Friction
Solid-to-Solid Adhesion
Friction
References
Author Index
Subject Index
