Physical Security Systems Handbook - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750678506, 9780080480008

Physical Security Systems Handbook

1st Edition

The Design and Implementation of Electronic Security Systems

Authors: Michael Khairallah
eBook ISBN: 9780080480008
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750678506
Paperback ISBN: 9781493303090
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 7th November 2005
Page Count: 312
Description

A practical reference written to assist the security professional in clearly identifying what systems are required to meet security needs as defined by a threat analysis and vulnerability assessment. All of the elements necessary to conduct a detailed survey of a facility and the methods used to document the findings of that survey are covered. Once the required systems are determined, the chapters following present how to assemble and evaluate bids for the acquisition of the required systems in a manner that will meet the most rigorous standards established for competitive bidding. The book also provides recommended approaches for system/user implementation, giving checklists and examples for developing management controls using the installed systems. This book was developed after a careful examination of the approved reference material available from the American Society for Industrial Security (ASIS International) for the certification of Physical Security Professionals (PSP). It is intended to fill voids left by the currently approved reference material to perform implementation of systems suggested in the existing reference texts. This book is an excellent “How To” for the aspiring security professional who wishes to take on the responsibilities of security system implementation, or the security manager who wants to do a professional job of system acquisition without hiring a professional consultant.

Key Features

  • Offers a step-by-step approach to identifying the application, acquiring the product and implementing the recommended system.
  • Builds upon well-known, widely adopted concepts prevalent among security professionals.
  • Offers seasoned advice on the competitive bidding process as well as on legal issues involved in the selection of applied products.

Readership

PRIMARY MARKET: (audience) Physical security professionals, security managers, security students and professionals

SECONDARY MARKET: (audience) Those responsible for security and safety in the following professions: Correctional facilities, educational and medical institutions in addition to the military and law enforcement

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 2 The Physical Threat Assessment 3 Conducting the Vulnerability Study to Identify Physical Security Requirements 4 Creating the Preliminary System Design 5 Documenting the Preliminary System Design 6 Presenting the Solutions 7 System Acquisitions - Part 1, Technical Specifications 8 System Acquisitions - Part 2, The Business Plan 9 System Implementation

Details

No. of pages:
312
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080480008
Hardcover ISBN:
9780750678506
Paperback ISBN:
9781493303090

About the Author

Michael Khairallah

Affiliations and Expertise

President, Security Design Solutions L.L.C., Covington LA, USA

