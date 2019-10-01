Physical Security in the Process Industry

Gabriele Landucci holds a Bachelor and Masters in Chemical Engineering from the University of Pisa, where he went on to complete his PhD in Chemical and Material Science Engineering in 2009. Since 2011 he has been Assistant Professor of Chemical Engineering at the Department of Civil and Industrial Engineering, University of Pisa. From January 2018 to November 2018 Dr. Landucci was Associate Professor of Safety at the Institute of Security and Global Affairs, Leiden University. From December 2018, he returned to the University of Pisa as an Associate Professor of Chemical Engineering. His research and teaching activities focus on industrial safety and risk assessment in the framework of critical installations, with particular focus on chemical and process industries.His theoretical and practical research framework deal with i) the performance assessment of safety barriers for process equipment; ii) risk assessment of cascading events triggered by process accidents, natural events, and external attacks or acts of interference; iii) the development of quantitative methods for hazard analysis and for design support of inherent safety application. Dr. Landucci has co-authored several contributions to international peer-reviewed journals and technical conferences and he was coordinator of University of Pisa research team in several National and European research projects focused on industrial safety. He is currently an associate editor of the Journal of Loss Prevention in the Process Industries published by Elsevier. He is also Co-Chair of the Technical Committee in Chemical and Process Industry of ESRA (European Safety and Reliability Association).