Physical Security in the Process Industry
1st Edition
Theory with Applications
Description
Physical Security in the Process Industry: Theory with Applications deals with physical security in the field of critical infrastructures where hazardous materials are a factor, along with the state-of-the-art thinking and modeling methods for enhancing physical security. The book offers approaches based on scientific insights, mainly addressing terrorist attacks. Moreover, the use of innovative techniques is explained, including Bayesian networks, game-theory and petri-networks. Dealing with economic parameters and constraints and calculating the costs and benefits of security measures are also included. The book will be of interest to security (and safety) scientists, security managers and the public at large.
Key Features
- Discusses how to achieve inherent physical security using a scientific approach
- Explores how to take adequate add-on physical security measures
- Demonstrates how to optimize security decisions from an economic perspective
Readership
Academics and students in the field of physical security (and safety); security (and safety) scientists and security engineers; chemical engineers; security (and safety) managers from chemical companies (including process and oil & gas), pharmaceutical companies, the nuclear industry, and hazmat transportation; engaged citizens
Table of Contents
1. An introduction to physical security
2. History of terrorist attacks to Critical infrastructures involving hazardous materials
3. Security in relation to safety
4. Principles and concepts for physical security
5. Physical security measures
5.1. Inherent (safety and) security design (CPTED)
5.2.. Add-on (safety and) security measures
6. Physical security risk assessment
6.1. Existing security risk assessment approaches (TA, VA, SVA)
6.2. Innovative security risk assessment approaches (BN, GT, Petri-networks)
7. Physical security risk management
7.1. Costs of security measures
7.2. Benefits of security measures
7.3. Cost-benefit Decision-making for physical security
8. General conclusions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 232
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st October 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780444640543
About the Author
Gabriele Landucci
Gabriele Landucci holds a Bachelor and Masters in Chemical Engineering from the University of Pisa, where he went on to complete his PhD in Chemical and Material Science Engineering in 2009. Since 2011 he has been Assistant Professor of Chemical Engineering at the Department of Civil and Industrial Engineering, University of Pisa. From January 2018 to November 2018 Dr. Landucci was Associate Professor of Safety at the Institute of Security and Global Affairs, Leiden University. From December 2018, he returned to the University of Pisa as an Associate Professor of Chemical Engineering. His research and teaching activities focus on industrial safety and risk assessment in the framework of critical installations, with particular focus on chemical and process industries.His theoretical and practical research framework deal with i) the performance assessment of safety barriers for process equipment; ii) risk assessment of cascading events triggered by process accidents, natural events, and external attacks or acts of interference; iii) the development of quantitative methods for hazard analysis and for design support of inherent safety application. Dr. Landucci has co-authored several contributions to international peer-reviewed journals and technical conferences and he was coordinator of University of Pisa research team in several National and European research projects focused on industrial safety. He is currently an associate editor of the Journal of Loss Prevention in the Process Industries published by Elsevier. He is also Co-Chair of the Technical Committee in Chemical and Process Industry of ESRA (European Safety and Reliability Association).
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Civil and Industrial Engineering, Università di Pisa, Italy
Nima Khakzad
Nima Khakzad is an assistant professor with the Faculty of Technology, Policy, and Management at Delft University of Technology. His research areas include probabilistic safety and security assessment of oil and gas facilities.
Affiliations and Expertise
Faculty of Technology, Policy and Management, Delft University of Technology, The Netherlands
Genserik Reniers
Genserik Reniers (1974) received his PhD in Applied Economic Sciences from the University of Antwerp, after completing a Master of Science degree in Chemical Engineering at the Vrije Universiteit Brussel. He lectures in general chemistry, organic chemistry, industrial processes, and technological risk management at the University of Antwerp, Belgium. He is also the Scientific Director of the Leiden-Delft-Erasmus Centre for Safety and Security. At the Campus Brussels of the KULeuven in Belgium, Professor Reniers lectures in engineering risk management, advanced occupational health and safety management and chemical processes/unit operations. At the TUDelft in the Netherlands, he teaches risk analysis & risk management. His main research interests concern the collaboration and interaction between safety and security topics and socio-economic optimization within the chemical industry. He has extensive experience in leading research projects funded both by the Belgian government and the chemical industry. He is, amongst others, a Member of the Working Party of Loss Prevention (EFCE) and the Royal Flemish Society for Engineers, and serves as an Editor for the Journal of Loss Prevention in the Process Industries and an Associate Editor for Safety Science. He received the Trevor Kletz Merit Award 2017 for outstanding contributions to the field of Process Safety.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Faculty of Technology, Policy and Management, Delft University of Technology, Delft, The Netherlands