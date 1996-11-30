Physical Security and the Inspection Process
1st Edition
Description
Physical Security and The Inspection Process illustrates the basic concepts and procedures for development, implementation, and management of a physical security inspection program. It provides personnel with a model inspection procedure that can be specifically tailored to meet any company's reasonable minimum standards. With detailed checklists broken down by security subject area, the reader will be able to develop site-specific checklists to meet organizational needs. Physical Security and the Inspection Process is an important reference for security managers, physical security inspection team chiefs, team members, and others responsible for physical security.
C. A. Roper is a security specialist and lead instructor with the Department of Defense Security Institute, where he provides general and specialized security training throughout the US, in Germany, and in Panama. Previously, Mr. Roper worked for the assistant chief of staff for intelligence, Department of the Army, and the Defense Communications Agency. He is a counter-intelligence technician with the US Army Reserve, was activated for Desert Shield/Desert Storm, and has provided training and other support to various operations with the Army, Navy, and foreign national forces.
Key Features
- The most comprehensive physical security inspection checklist available
- A model inspection procedure that can be specifically tailored to any organization
- Provides practical guidelines for ensuring compliance with standards of effectiveness
Readership
Security professionals, loss prevention personnel, risk management personnel, guard force management, investigators
Table of Contents
Physical Security and the Inspection Process
The Physical Security Inspection Process
Protective Barriers
Protective Lighting and Utility Services
Types of Security Areas
Construction Standards and Requirements
Locks, Doors, and Windows
Facility Access Control
Security Containers and Storage Areas
Intrusion Detection Systems
Closed-Circuit Television
Automated Information Systems Security
The Security Guard Force
The Facility Self-Protection Plan
Asset Protection and Loss-Control
Facility Threat, Vulnerability and Criticality
Details
- No. of pages:
- 290
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1996
- Published:
- 30th November 1996
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750697125
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080513843
About the Author
Carl Roper
Affiliations and Expertise
Security Consultant, Richmond, VA, USA
Reviews
"A thoughtful - and thought-out - book that also manages to be user-friendly, we recommend it to you." --International Security Review
"This book has a lot of basic information tips and hints to make it a good resource. A good book to keep on hand when a remodeling job hits your desk." --Security