Physical Security and The Inspection Process illustrates the basic concepts and procedures for development, implementation, and management of a physical security inspection program. It provides personnel with a model inspection procedure that can be specifically tailored to meet any company's reasonable minimum standards. With detailed checklists broken down by security subject area, the reader will be able to develop site-specific checklists to meet organizational needs. Physical Security and the Inspection Process is an important reference for security managers, physical security inspection team chiefs, team members, and others responsible for physical security.

C. A. Roper is a security specialist and lead instructor with the Department of Defense Security Institute, where he provides general and specialized security training throughout the US, in Germany, and in Panama. Previously, Mr. Roper worked for the assistant chief of staff for intelligence, Department of the Army, and the Defense Communications Agency. He is a counter-intelligence technician with the US Army Reserve, was activated for Desert Shield/Desert Storm, and has provided training and other support to various operations with the Army, Navy, and foreign national forces.