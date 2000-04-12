Physical Security 150 Things You Should Know
1st Edition
Description
Physical Security 150 Things You Should Know is a comprehensive reference for the security professional. This book covers all aspects of security operations, from lighting and fencing to tracking systems and crime risk management. The "150 Things" offered by Tyska and Fennelly will help professionals in the field build a well-trained, alert, and conscientious security staff.
Key Features
Format is unique in that it identifies subjects, then discusses and highlights specifics in terms of concerns and knowledge the security professional requires Quick and easy reference Covers basics of physical security - both high and low tech
Readership
Security professionals
Table of Contents
Selected Contents: Padlocks; Chains; Securing a Computer; Hinges; Keys and Key control; CCTV; Fire Alarms and Components; Intrusion Alarms and Components; Definitions as Appendices; Terms and Concepts; CPTED; Lighting
Details
- No. of pages:
- 224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2000
- Published:
- 12th April 2000
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080941035
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750672559
About the Author
Lawrence Fennelly
Lawrence J. Fennelly is an internationally recognized authority on crime prevention, security planning and analysis, and on the study of how environmental factors (CPTED), physical hardware, alarms, lighting, site design, management practices, litigation consultants, security policies and procedures, and guard management contribute to criminal victimization.
Mr. Fennelly was previously employed with Apollo Security, Computershare, Inc., as well as a sergeant at Harvard College, employed by the Harvard University Police Department in Cambridge, Massachusetts. He was trained as a crime prevention specialist and served in this capacity for over 21 years at Harvard. He was also the department’s training officer and assistant court officer. As part of his role as an officer at Harvard, Larry also was a deputy sheriff in both Suffolk and Middlesex counties (Massachusetts).
Mr. Fennelly is a frequent speaker and lecturer on CPTED, physical security, school crime, and other issues. He serves as an expert witness who works closely with attorneys in defense as well as plaintiff cases, assisting in case preparation, offering knowledgeable questions to ask the opposing side, etc. He has also done a considerable amount of consultant work throughout the United States. His experience ranges from identifying vulnerabilities to conducting security and lighting surveys, working with architects to design and implement security, and developing long range guard training programs and risk assessments of various facilities.
He is also a prolific author. His titles include such well-known security books as "Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design," "Effective Physical Security," and "Handbook of Loss Prevention and Crime Prevention."
Affiliations and Expertise
Expert witness and consultant in security, Litigation Consultants Inc.
Louis Tyska
Affiliations and Expertise
Former Managing Director with Pinkerton Consulting and Investigations. He is a member and Past President of the American Society for Industrial Security International and has also served as the Chairman of the Board ASIS in 1982. He has co-authored several books including Controlling Cargo Theft, Security in the Year 2000, Office and Office Building Security, 150 Things You Should Know About Security, and Investigations - 150 Things You Should Know.