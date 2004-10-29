Physical Rehabilitation's Role in Disability Management

Bridging the gap between clinical practice and other sectors, this new resource challenges rehabilitation providers to think beyond treatment to disability management. It provides the theories and knowledge needed to effectively manage patients' disabilities within a managed care framework, with the goal of better collaboration with claims adjusters, case managers, risk managers, human resource personnel, safety and health officers, attorneys, peer reviewers, and others in the health care system. Highly visual and packed with useful information, it provides an excellent introduction to the wide variety of interested parties with whom a therapist will interact in the course of managing a client's health.