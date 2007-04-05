Physical Rehabilitation
1st Edition
Evidence-Based Examination, Evaluation, and Intervention
Description
The only physical rehabilitation text modeled after the concepts of the APTA’s Guide to Physical Therapist Practice, 2nd Edition, this detailed resource provides the most complete coverage of rehabilitation across the preferred practice patterns of physical therapy all in one place! Each chapter is consistently organized to make it easy to find the information you need, with clear guidelines, examples, and summaries based on the latest clinical evidence to help you improve quality of care and ensure positive patient outcomes.
Key Features
- In-depth, evidence-based coverage of more key content areas than any other rehabilitation resource of its kind, including orthopedics, neurology, and wound management, ensures a comprehensive understanding of rehabilitation supported by the latest clinical research.
- More than 65 case studies present a problem-based approach to rehabilitation and detail practical, real-world applications.
- Over 600 full-color illustrations clarify concepts and techniques.
- A FREE companion CD prepares you for practice with printable examination forms and reference lists from the text linked to Medline abstracts and reinforces understanding through interactive boards-style review questions, and vocabulary-building exercises.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1120
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2007
- Published:
- 5th April 2007
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455757077
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781416065319
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780721603612
About the Editor
Michelle Cameron
Affiliations and Expertise
Oregon Health and Science University, Department of Neurology; Portland VA Medical Center, Portland, OR
Linda Monroe
Affiliations and Expertise
John Muir Health, Walnut Creek, CA
About the Author
Michelle Cameron
Affiliations and Expertise
Oregon Health and Science University, Department of Neurology; Portland VA Medical Center, Portland, OR
Linda Monroe
Affiliations and Expertise
John Muir Health, Walnut Creek, CA