Physical Rehabilitation - 1st Edition

Physical Rehabilitation

1st Edition

Evidence-Based Examination, Evaluation, and Intervention

Editors: Michelle Cameron Linda Monroe
Authors: Michelle Cameron Linda Monroe
eBook ISBN: 9781455757077
eBook ISBN: 9781416065319
Hardcover ISBN: 9780721603612
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 5th April 2007
Page Count: 1120
Description

The only physical rehabilitation text modeled after the concepts of the APTA’s Guide to Physical Therapist Practice, 2nd Edition, this detailed resource provides the most complete coverage of rehabilitation across the preferred practice patterns of physical therapy all in one place! Each chapter is consistently organized to make it easy to find the information you need, with clear guidelines, examples, and summaries based on the latest clinical evidence to help you improve quality of care and ensure positive patient outcomes.

Key Features

  • In-depth, evidence-based coverage of more key content areas than any other rehabilitation resource of its kind, including orthopedics, neurology, and wound management, ensures a comprehensive understanding of rehabilitation supported by the latest clinical research.
  • More than 65 case studies present a problem-based approach to rehabilitation and detail practical, real-world applications.
  • Over 600 full-color illustrations clarify concepts and techniques.
  • A FREE companion CD prepares you for practice with printable examination forms and reference lists from the text linked to Medline abstracts and reinforces understanding through interactive boards-style review questions, and vocabulary-building exercises.

Details

No. of pages:
1120
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455757077
eBook ISBN:
9781416065319
Hardcover ISBN:
9780721603612

About the Editor

Michelle Cameron

Affiliations and Expertise

Oregon Health and Science University, Department of Neurology; Portland VA Medical Center, Portland, OR

Linda Monroe

Affiliations and Expertise

John Muir Health, Walnut Creek, CA

About the Author

Michelle Cameron

Affiliations and Expertise

Oregon Health and Science University, Department of Neurology; Portland VA Medical Center, Portland, OR

Linda Monroe

Affiliations and Expertise

John Muir Health, Walnut Creek, CA

