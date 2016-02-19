Physical Properties of the Steroid Hormones
1st Edition
International Series of Monographs on Pure and Applied Biology: Biochemistry, Vol. 3
Description
Pure and Applied Biology, Volume 3: Physical Properties of the Steroid Hormones illustrates the efficiency of methodology for the solution of problems of isolation, identification and quantitative determination of the physical properties of steroids. This volume is composed of five chapters, and begins with a survey of the factors that influence the partition coefficient of steroid hormone, along with the consideration of the types and preparation of solvent systems for determination. The next chapter describes the chromatographic mobilities of steroids using several chromatographic methods, such as paper chromatography. A chapter presents the ultraviolet absorption data on structural correlations of steroids. Another chapter highlights the conversion of a steroid into a fluorescent compound through the steroid-acid interaction mechanism. The final chapter deals with the selective absorption spectra of steroids in concentrated sulfuric acid without heating. This book is directed primarily toward steroid chemists and researchers.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Editorial Note
Partition Coefficients
I. The Measurement of Partition Coefficients
II. Factors which Influence the Partition Coefficient
III. Preparation of Solvent Systems
IV. Solvent Systems
V. Types of Solvent Systems
VI. Comments on the Tables
VII. Index of Systems
VIII. References
Chromatographic Mobilities
I. Introduction
II. General Methods
III. Notes on the Use of the Tables and Figures
IV. Chromatoplate Technique
V. Specificity of Color Reactions
VI. References
Ultraviolet Absorption
I. Introduction and Scope
II. Technique
III. Structural Correlations
1. Scope
2. Ultraviolet Absorption of Steroids Containing Isolated Double Bonds
3. Ultraviolet Absorption of Conjugated Dienes and Polyene Steroids
4. Ultraviolet Absorption of Steroids Containing Isolated Carbonyl Groups
5. Ultraviolet Absorption of Steroids Containing Double Bond Conjugated Carbonyl Groups
6. Ultraviolet Absorption of Steroids Containing Aromatic Rings
IV. Tables of Ultraviolet Absorption Data
1. Introduction to the Tables
2. Index to the Tables
3. Tables
V. References
Fluorescence Spectra
I. Introduction
II. Steroid Fluorescence
1. General
2. Estrogens
3. C19 Compounds
4. C21 Steroids
5. ∆4-3-ketosteroids
6. Fluorescence on Solid Surfaces
III. References
Absorption Spectra in Concentrated Sulfuric Acid
I. Introduction
II. Technique
III. Properties of Spectra
IV. Uses of Spectra
1. Identification and Characterization
2. Homogeneity and Purity
3. Quantitative Analysis and Reaction Kinetics
4. Structural Correlations
V. Figures
VI. Tables
VII. References
Index
