Physical Properties of the Steroid Hormones - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483197715, 9781483222745

Physical Properties of the Steroid Hormones

1st Edition

International Series of Monographs on Pure and Applied Biology: Biochemistry, Vol. 3

Editors: Lewis L. Engel
eBook ISBN: 9781483222745
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1963
Page Count: 496
Description

Pure and Applied Biology, Volume 3: Physical Properties of the Steroid Hormones illustrates the efficiency of methodology for the solution of problems of isolation, identification and quantitative determination of the physical properties of steroids. This volume is composed of five chapters, and begins with a survey of the factors that influence the partition coefficient of steroid hormone, along with the consideration of the types and preparation of solvent systems for determination. The next chapter describes the chromatographic mobilities of steroids using several chromatographic methods, such as paper chromatography. A chapter presents the ultraviolet absorption data on structural correlations of steroids. Another chapter highlights the conversion of a steroid into a fluorescent compound through the steroid-acid interaction mechanism. The final chapter deals with the selective absorption spectra of steroids in concentrated sulfuric acid without heating. This book is directed primarily toward steroid chemists and researchers.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Editorial Note

Partition Coefficients

I. The Measurement of Partition Coefficients

II. Factors which Influence the Partition Coefficient

III. Preparation of Solvent Systems

IV. Solvent Systems

V. Types of Solvent Systems

VI. Comments on the Tables

VII. Index of Systems

VIII. References

Chromatographic Mobilities

I. Introduction

II. General Methods

III. Notes on the Use of the Tables and Figures

IV. Chromatoplate Technique

V. Specificity of Color Reactions

VI. References

Ultraviolet Absorption

I. Introduction and Scope

II. Technique

III. Structural Correlations

1. Scope

2. Ultraviolet Absorption of Steroids Containing Isolated Double Bonds

3. Ultraviolet Absorption of Conjugated Dienes and Polyene Steroids

4. Ultraviolet Absorption of Steroids Containing Isolated Carbonyl Groups

5. Ultraviolet Absorption of Steroids Containing Double Bond Conjugated Carbonyl Groups

6. Ultraviolet Absorption of Steroids Containing Aromatic Rings

IV. Tables of Ultraviolet Absorption Data

1. Introduction to the Tables

2. Index to the Tables

3. Tables

V. References

Fluorescence Spectra

I. Introduction

II. Steroid Fluorescence

1. General

2. Estrogens

3. C19 Compounds

4. C21 Steroids

5. ∆4-3-ketosteroids

6. Fluorescence on Solid Surfaces

III. References

Absorption Spectra in Concentrated Sulfuric Acid

I. Introduction

II. Technique

III. Properties of Spectra

IV. Uses of Spectra

1. Identification and Characterization

2. Homogeneity and Purity

3. Quantitative Analysis and Reaction Kinetics

4. Structural Correlations

V. Figures

VI. Tables

VII. References

Index






