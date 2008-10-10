Physical Properties of Textile Fibres - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9781845692209, 9781845694425

Physical Properties of Textile Fibres

4th Edition

Authors: J. W. S. Hearle W E Morton
eBook ISBN: 9781845694425
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845692209
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 10th October 2008
Page Count: 796
Table of Contents

Introduction to fibre structure; Testing and sampling; Fibre fineness and transverse dimensions; Fibre length; Fibre density; Thermal properties; Equilibrium absorption of water; Heats of sorption; Rate of absorption of moisture; The retention of liquid water; Swelling; Theories of moisture sorption; Tensile properties; The effects of variability; Elastic recovery; Rheology; Directional effects; Thermo-mechanical responses; Fibre breakage and fatigue; Theories of mechanical properties; Dielectric properties; Electrical resistance; Static electricity; Optical properties; Fibre friction.

Description

First published in 1962, and now in its fourth edition, Physical properties of textile fibres has become a classic, providing the standard reference on key aspects of fibre performance. The new edition has been substantially reorganised and revised to reflect new research.

After introductory chapters on fibre structure, testing and sampling, the book reviews key fibre properties, their technical significance, factors affecting these properties and measurement issues. Each chapter covers both natural and synthetic fibres, including high-performance fibres. The book first reviews properties such as fineness, length and density. It then considers thermal properties and reaction to moisture. A further group of chapters then reviews tensile properties, thermo-mechanical responses, fibre breakage and fatigue. Finally, the book discusses dielectric properties, electrical resistance and static, optical properties and fibre friction.

Written by one of the world’s leading authorities, the fourth edition of Physical properties of textile fibres consolidates its reputation as a standard work both for those working in the textile industry and those teaching and studying textile science.

Key Features

  • A standard reference on key aspects of fibre performance
  • An essential read and reference for textile technologists, fibre scientists, textile engineers and those in academia
  • Provides substantial updated material on fibre structure and new test methods, data and theories regarding properties of textile fibres

Readership

Those working in the textile industry and those teaching and studying textile science

Details

No. of pages:
796
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845694425
Hardcover ISBN:
9781845692209

About the Authors

J. W. S. Hearle Author

J. W. S. Hearle, M.A., Sc.D., Ph.D., C.Text F.T.I (Hon.), F.Inst.P, is Emeritus Professor of Textile Technology in the University of Manchester, UK.

W E Morton Author

W. E. Morton, M.Sc. Tech., F.T.I., was Professor of Textile Technology in the University of Manchester from 1925 to 1966.

