Physical Properties of Rocks, Volume 8
1st Edition
A Workbook
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Chapter 1 Rocks—Their Classification and General Properties
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Igneous Rocks
1.3 Metamorphic Rocks
1.4 Sedimentary Rocks
1.5 Physical Properties of Rocks—Some General Characteristics
Chapter 2 Pore Space Properties
2.1 Overview—Introduction
2.2 Porosity
2.3 Specific Internal Surface
2.4 Fluids in the Pore Space—Saturation and Bulk Volume Fluid
2.5 Permeability
2.6 Wettability
2.7 Fluid Distribution—Capillary Pressure in a Reservoir
2.8 Example: Sandstone—Part 1
Chapter 3 Nuclear Magnetic Resonance—Petrophysical Properties
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Physical Origin
3.3 The Principle of an NMR Measurement
3.4 NMR Relaxation Mechanisms of Fluids in Pores and Fluid-Surface Effects
3.5 Applications
Chapter 4 Density
4.1 Definition and Units
4.2 Density of Rock Constituents
4.3 Density of Rocks
Chapter 5 Nuclear/Radioactive Properties
5.1 Fundamentals
5.2 Natural Radioactivity
5.3 Interactions of Gamma Radiation
5.4 Interactions of Neutron Radiation
5.5 Application of Nuclear Measurements for a Mineral Analysis
5.6 Example: Sandstone—Part 2
Chapter 6 Elastic Properties
6.1 Fundamentals
6.2 Elastic Properties of the Rock Constituents
6.3 Velocity of Rocks–Overview
6.4 Velocity of Igneous and Metamorphic Rocks
6.5 Velocity of Sedimentary Rocks
6.6 Anisotropy
6.7 Theories
6.8 Reservoir Properties from Seismic Parameters
6.9 Attenuation of Elastic Waves
6.10 Example of Elastic Properties: Sandstone (Gas Bearing)
Chapter 7 Geomechanical Properties
7.1 Overview, Introduction
7.2 Classification Parameters
7.3 Fundamental Geomechanical Properties and Processes
7.4 Correlation Between Static and Dynamic Moduli
7.5 Correlation Between Seismic Velocity and Strength Properties
Chapter 8 Electrical Properties
8.1 Fundamentals
8.2 Electrical Properties of Rock Components
8.3 Specific Electrical Resistivity of Rocks
8.4 Clean Rocks—Theories and Models
8.5 Shaly Rocks, Shaly Sands
8.6 Laminated Shaly Sands and Laminated Sands—Macroscopic Anisotropy
8.7 Dielectric Properties of Rocks
8.8 Complex Resistivity—Spectral-Induced Polarization
8.9 Example: Sandstone—Part 3
Chapter 9 Thermal Properties
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Thermal Properties of Minerals and Pore Contents
9.3 Thermal Properties of Rocks—Experimental Data
9.4 Theories and Models
Chapter 10 Magnetic Properties
10.1 Fundamentals and Units
10.2 Magnetic Properties of Rock Constituents
10.3 Magnetic Properties of Rocks
Chapter 11 Relationships Between Some Petrophysical Properties
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Relationships Based on Layered Models—Log Interpretation for Porosity and Mineral Composition Estimate
11.3 Relationships Between Thermal Conductivity and Elastic Wave Velocities
Appendix A Physical Properties of Rock-Forming Minerals
Appendix B Some Conversions
Appendix C Files available on the website http://www.elsevierdirect.com/companion.jsp?ISBN=9780444537966
References
Index
Description
Physical Properties of Rocks: A Workbook is a symbiosis of a brief description of physical fundamentals of rock properties (based on typical experimental results and relevant theories and models) with a guide for practical use of different theoretical concepts. For this purpose a companion web site contains a selection of model based equations in excel worksheets for practical application and training by the user to work with his own data (or to ''play" in order to demonstrate the effects of various input information and to demonstrate the effects of various input information in petrophysical work.
In two special chapters the problem of relationships between petrophysical parameters based on various model concepts is presented as a foundation for combined interpretation. This part also contains the author's 'structured model'.
The workbook is a result of the more than 40 years experience of the author in teaching at universities and industrial courses.
Key Features
- Presents all practical relevant properties of rock in one volume
- Experimental and theoretical fundamentals in a systematic framework
- Special focus on relationships between properties
Readership
Students and professionals working in the areas of applied geophysics, well-log analysis, and reservoir engineering as well as geophysicists in engineering, geotechnics, hydrogeology, and geothermal applications
About the Authors
Juergen Schön Author
Jürgen H. Schön is a consulting petrophysicist and Honorary Professor at Montanuniversität Leoben. Schön was educated at Bergakademie Freiberg (Mining Institute of Freiberg), Germany, where in 1962 he graduated with a Diploma in geophysics; in 1967 he received his Doctor of Natural Science. In his career, Schön has held a variety of academic positions: at the Bergakademie Freiberg he was Professor and Head of the Geophysics Department (1987-1991). In 1991, he moved to the Institute of Applied Geophysics, Joanneum Research, in Leoben, Austria; where, from 2000 to 2004, he was the science manager of the geophysical institute. In 1993, he was a visiting Professor at the Colorado School of Mines. In 1999 he became Honorary Professor at the Montanuniversität Leoben. In his academic positions he was also a thesis supervisor for students studying formation evaluation. Since 1999 he has expanded his teaching beyond university and has taught training courses (Petrophysics, Formation Evaluation) for industry.
Affiliations and Expertise
Montanuniversität, Leoben, Austria