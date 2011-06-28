Physical Properties of Rocks, Volume 8

Physical Properties of Rocks: A Workbook is a symbiosis of a brief description of physical fundamentals of rock properties (based on typical experimental results and relevant theories and models) with a guide for practical use of different theoretical concepts. For this purpose a companion web site contains a selection of model based equations in excel worksheets for practical application and training by the user to work with his own data (or to ''play" in order to demonstrate the effects of various input information and to demonstrate the effects of various input information in petrophysical work.

In two special chapters the problem of relationships between petrophysical parameters based on various model concepts is presented as a foundation for combined interpretation. This part also contains the author's 'structured model'.

The workbook is a result of the more than 40 years experience of the author in teaching at universities and industrial courses.