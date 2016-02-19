Physical Processes in Radiation Biology
1st Edition
Proceedings of an International Symposium Sponsored by the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission and Held at the Kellogg Center for Continuing Education, Michigan State University, on May 6 – 8, 1963
Physical Processes in Radiation Biology covers the proceedings of an International Symposium on Physical Processes in Radiation Biology, held at the Kellogg Center for Continuing Education, Michigan State University on May 6-8, 1963, sponsored by the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission. The symposium aims to address the core problems of radiation biology concerning the absorption, distribution, and utilization of high energy packets in biological systems. This book is composed of 21 chapters, and begins with an introduction to the absorption, excitation, and transfer processes in molecular solids. The subsequent chapters discuss the nature of exciton processes; the mechanisms of charge transport in biological materials; the interactions of fast and slow electrons with model systems; the importance of liquid structures in determining the development of radiation damage; and the nature of the metastable species formed. The concluding chapters explore the importance of charge migration in energy transfer processes in different biological systems and the significance of higher excited levels in charge migration and energy transfer. These chapters also describe the nature of the hydration of electrons and protons in aqueous systems. This book will be of great value to radiation biologists, biophysicists, physical chemists, and physicists.
List of Contributors
Preface
Chapter 1 Absorption, Excitation, and Transfer Processes in Molecular Solids
I. Introduction
II. Absorption by Pure Molecular Crystals
III. Arrays of Nearly Identical Absorbing Units
IV. Host-Guest Interactions
V. Some Comments on the Transfer Process
VI. Molecular Excited-State Displacements in Mixed Crystal
References
Discussion
Chapter 2 Classification of Excitons
References
Discussion
Chapter 3 The Molecular Exciton Model
I. Scope and Specification of the Model
II. Molecular Exciton Wave Functions
III. The Intermolecular Perturbation Potential
IV. Exciton Splitting in a Simple Dimer
V. Linear Chain Polymers
VI. Applications of the Model
VII. Summary
References
Chapter 4 Interlocking Amide Resonance in the DNA Bases
I. Introduction
II. Amides
III. Determination of Parameters
IV. Testing of Parameters
V. Uracil
VI. Refinements
References
Discussion
Chapter 5 Molecular Localization of Radiation Damage Relevant to Bacterial Inactivation
I. Introduction
II. Radiosensitivity and DNA Base Composition
III. Synergistic Interaction between UV and X-Rays
References
Appendix
Discussion
Chapter 6 Comparison of Emission from Excited States Produced in Proteins and Amino Acids by Ultraviolet Light and Ionizing Radiation
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Procedures
III. Results
IV. Discussion
References
Chapter 7 Biphotonic Processes
I. Introduction
II. Delayed Fluorescence
III. Double Photon Excitation
IV. Photoconductivity
V. Photosynthesis
References
Appendix
Discussion
Chapter 8 Charge Transport Processes in Proteins and Organic Materials
I. Introduction
II. The Electrical Conductivity of Hydrated Proteins
III. The Nature of the Charge Carriers in Hydrated Proteins
References
Discussion
Chapter 9 Spectrometry of Energy Losses of Electrons Transmitted through Solids
I. Introduction
II. Multiple Scattering
III. Discovery of Characteristic Energy Losses
IV. Identification of the Origin of the Characteristic Energy Losses
V. Characteristic Energy Losses in Compounds and Alloys
VI. Small Angle Resolution
References
Discussion
Chapter 10 Energy Loss Spectra for Charged Particles Traversing Metal and Plastic Films
I. Introduction
II. The Bohm and Pines Model and Its Experimental Verification
III. The Search for the Light from Plasmon Decay
IV. Plasma Effects in Carbon and Organic Molecules
References
Discussion
Chapter 11 Excited States Produced by Low-Energy Electrons
I. Introduction
II. Design and Construction of Apparatus
III. General Behavior of the Apparatus
IV. Excitation Spectra of Helium, Argon, and Hydrogen
V. Excitation Spectra of Ethylene
VI. Conclusions
References
Discussion
Chapter 12 Reactions in the Gas Phase between Thermal Energy Electrons and Compounds of Biochemical Interest
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Method
References
Discussion
Chapter 13 The Structure of Liquids and Solutions as it Applies to Excitation Energy and Charge Migration Processes
I. Introduction
II. Diffraction Studies of Structure
III. Charge Migration
IV. Excitation Energy Transfer
V. Summary
References
Discussion
Chapter 14 Scintillation Properties of Liquids
I. Introduction
II. The Dependence of the Scintillation Pulse on Solute Concentration
III. Quenching Effects
IV. Mechanisms of Energy Transport
V. Relative Scintillation Efficiency
VI. Summary
References
Discussion
Chapter 15 Reactive Species in the Irradiation of Water and Aqueous Systems
I. Introduction
II. Hydrogen Atoms and OH Radicals
III. Radiation-Induced Formation of "Polarons"
IV. Excited Water Molecules
References
Discussion
Chapter 16 Evidence for the Hydrated Electron from Optical Absorption and Electrical Conductivity Measurements
References
Chapter 17 On the Involvement of Disulfide Links in the Radiation Inactivation of Proteins
I. Introduction
II. Materials and Experimental Procedures
III. Results and Discussion
References
Discussion
Chapter 18 Physical Components of Radiation Damage in Cells
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Oxygen Effects
IV. Role of Water
V. Physical Aspects of Radiation Protection
VI. Discussion
VII. Summary
References
Discussion
Chapter 19 Sensitization of Chemical and Photoconductive Processes by the Fluorescein Dye Triplet States
I. Introduction
II. Photochemical Reactions in Solution
III. Sensitization by Eosin Films
IV. Summary and Some Biological Implications
References
Discussion
Chapter 20 Photodynamic Effects in Biological Systems
I. Introduction
II. Examples of Photodynamic Effects in Biology
III. Mechanism of Photodynamic Action
IV. Experimental Studies
References
Discussion
Chapter 21 General Discussion
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 394
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1964
- Published:
- 1st January 1964
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483223278