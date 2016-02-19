Physical Processes in Radiation Biology covers the proceedings of an International Symposium on Physical Processes in Radiation Biology, held at the Kellogg Center for Continuing Education, Michigan State University on May 6-8, 1963, sponsored by the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission. The symposium aims to address the core problems of radiation biology concerning the absorption, distribution, and utilization of high energy packets in biological systems. This book is composed of 21 chapters, and begins with an introduction to the absorption, excitation, and transfer processes in molecular solids. The subsequent chapters discuss the nature of exciton processes; the mechanisms of charge transport in biological materials; the interactions of fast and slow electrons with model systems; the importance of liquid structures in determining the development of radiation damage; and the nature of the metastable species formed. The concluding chapters explore the importance of charge migration in energy transfer processes in different biological systems and the significance of higher excited levels in charge migration and energy transfer. These chapters also describe the nature of the hydration of electrons and protons in aqueous systems. This book will be of great value to radiation biologists, biophysicists, physical chemists, and physicists.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Preface

Chapter 1 Absorption, Excitation, and Transfer Processes in Molecular Solids

I. Introduction

II. Absorption by Pure Molecular Crystals

III. Arrays of Nearly Identical Absorbing Units

IV. Host-Guest Interactions

V. Some Comments on the Transfer Process

VI. Molecular Excited-State Displacements in Mixed Crystal

References

Discussion

Chapter 2 Classification of Excitons

References

Discussion

Chapter 3 The Molecular Exciton Model

I. Scope and Specification of the Model

II. Molecular Exciton Wave Functions

III. The Intermolecular Perturbation Potential

IV. Exciton Splitting in a Simple Dimer

V. Linear Chain Polymers

VI. Applications of the Model

VII. Summary

References

Chapter 4 Interlocking Amide Resonance in the DNA Bases

I. Introduction

II. Amides

III. Determination of Parameters

IV. Testing of Parameters

V. Uracil

VI. Refinements

References

Discussion

Chapter 5 Molecular Localization of Radiation Damage Relevant to Bacterial Inactivation

I. Introduction

II. Radiosensitivity and DNA Base Composition

III. Synergistic Interaction between UV and X-Rays

References

Appendix

Discussion

Chapter 6 Comparison of Emission from Excited States Produced in Proteins and Amino Acids by Ultraviolet Light and Ionizing Radiation

I. Introduction

II. Experimental Procedures

III. Results

IV. Discussion

References

Chapter 7 Biphotonic Processes

I. Introduction

II. Delayed Fluorescence

III. Double Photon Excitation

IV. Photoconductivity

V. Photosynthesis

References

Appendix

Discussion

Chapter 8 Charge Transport Processes in Proteins and Organic Materials

I. Introduction

II. The Electrical Conductivity of Hydrated Proteins

III. The Nature of the Charge Carriers in Hydrated Proteins

References

Discussion

Chapter 9 Spectrometry of Energy Losses of Electrons Transmitted through Solids

I. Introduction

II. Multiple Scattering

III. Discovery of Characteristic Energy Losses

IV. Identification of the Origin of the Characteristic Energy Losses

V. Characteristic Energy Losses in Compounds and Alloys

VI. Small Angle Resolution

References

Discussion

Chapter 10 Energy Loss Spectra for Charged Particles Traversing Metal and Plastic Films

I. Introduction

II. The Bohm and Pines Model and Its Experimental Verification

III. The Search for the Light from Plasmon Decay

IV. Plasma Effects in Carbon and Organic Molecules

References

Discussion

Chapter 11 Excited States Produced by Low-Energy Electrons

I. Introduction

II. Design and Construction of Apparatus

III. General Behavior of the Apparatus

IV. Excitation Spectra of Helium, Argon, and Hydrogen

V. Excitation Spectra of Ethylene

VI. Conclusions

References

Discussion

Chapter 12 Reactions in the Gas Phase between Thermal Energy Electrons and Compounds of Biochemical Interest

I. Introduction

II. Experimental Method

References

Discussion

Chapter 13 The Structure of Liquids and Solutions as it Applies to Excitation Energy and Charge Migration Processes

I. Introduction

II. Diffraction Studies of Structure

III. Charge Migration

IV. Excitation Energy Transfer

V. Summary

References

Discussion

Chapter 14 Scintillation Properties of Liquids

I. Introduction

II. The Dependence of the Scintillation Pulse on Solute Concentration

III. Quenching Effects

IV. Mechanisms of Energy Transport

V. Relative Scintillation Efficiency

VI. Summary

References

Discussion

Chapter 15 Reactive Species in the Irradiation of Water and Aqueous Systems

I. Introduction

II. Hydrogen Atoms and OH Radicals

III. Radiation-Induced Formation of "Polarons"

IV. Excited Water Molecules

References

Discussion

Chapter 16 Evidence for the Hydrated Electron from Optical Absorption and Electrical Conductivity Measurements

References

Chapter 17 On the Involvement of Disulfide Links in the Radiation Inactivation of Proteins

I. Introduction

II. Materials and Experimental Procedures

III. Results and Discussion

References

Discussion

Chapter 18 Physical Components of Radiation Damage in Cells

I. Introduction

II. Methods

III. Oxygen Effects

IV. Role of Water

V. Physical Aspects of Radiation Protection

VI. Discussion

VII. Summary

References

Discussion

Chapter 19 Sensitization of Chemical and Photoconductive Processes by the Fluorescein Dye Triplet States

I. Introduction

II. Photochemical Reactions in Solution

III. Sensitization by Eosin Films

IV. Summary and Some Biological Implications

References

Discussion

Chapter 20 Photodynamic Effects in Biological Systems

I. Introduction

II. Examples of Photodynamic Effects in Biology

III. Mechanism of Photodynamic Action

IV. Experimental Studies

References

Discussion

Chapter 21 General Discussion

Author Index

Subject Index

