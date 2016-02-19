Physical Principles of Far-Infrared Radiation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124759107, 9780080859880

Physical Principles of Far-Infrared Radiation, Volume 10

1st Edition

Series Editors: L.C. Robinson
eBook ISBN: 9780080859880
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th June 1973
Page Count: 459
Details

No. of pages:
459
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1973
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080859880

About the Series Editors

L.C. Robinson Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Physics, University of Sydney, Sydney, Australia

