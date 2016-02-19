Physical Principles of Chemical Engineering

Table of Contents



Preface to the First German Edition

Preface to the English Edition

Introduction

General Literature Survey

Terminology

Chapter 1 Mass and Energy Balances

§ 1.1. Mass and Energy—The Material Balance

§ 1.2. The Composition of Mixtures and the Mixing (Lever) Rule

§ 1.3. Representation of Two- and Three-Component Systems

§ 1.4. Determination of Mixture Composition Using the Lever Rule

§ 1.5. Which Unit: kg, kmole, or Nm3?

§ 1.6. The CGS, Technical, SI, and English-American Systems of Units

§ 1.7. Units of Pressure, Energy, and Power. Standard Conditions

§ 1.8. Dimensionally Homogeneous and Dimensional Equations

§ 1.9. Internal Energy and Enthalpy

§ 1.10. Notes on Dealing with Partial Derivatives

§ 1.11. Heat Capacity and Specific Heat

§ 1.12. The h-w Diagram and the Lever Rule for Adiabatic Mixing

§ 1.13. The Energy Balance and Energy Flow Diagram

§ 1.14. Introduction to Heat Transfer

§ 1.15. The Heat Exchanger

Chapter 2 Concept and Use of Entropy

§ 2.1. Ordered and Disordered Energy

§ 2.2. The Differential dS of the Entropy is an Exact Differential

§ 2.3. Changes of State

§ 2.4. Phase Diagrams

§ 2.5. The Reciprocating Compressor

§ 2.6. Thermodynamic Mean Temperature

§ 2.7. Availability in Steady Flow or Exergy

§ 2.8. What Work can be Produced Theoretically and Practically on Combustion?

§ 2.9. The Exergy Flow Diagram

§ 2.10. Efficiency, Performance Coefficient, and Reversibility

§ 2.11. Refrigerating Plants and Heat Pumps

§ 2.12. First Example of a Thermodynamic Analysis: Evaporation of Salt Solutions

§ 2.13. Second Example of a Thermodynamic Analysis: Liquefaction of Air

§ 2.14. Thermodynamics and Economy

§ 2.15. Unsteady Processes

Chapter 3 Probability Theory and the Kinetic Theory of Gases

§ 3.1. Introduction to Probability Theory

§ 3.2. Law of Large Numbers

§ 3.3. Primitive Model of a Highly Diluted Gas

§ 3.4. Mixtures of Ideal Gases

§ 3.5. Equilibrium, Equipartition Theorem, and an Introduction to the Theory of Specific Heats

§ 3.6. Distribution Functions

§ 3.7. The Earth's Gravitational Field as a "Velocity Sieve"

§ 3.8. Calculation of Maxwell's Velocity Distribution Function in One Direction from the Barometric Height Formula

§ 3.9. Maxwell's Velocity Distribution Law in Three Directions

§ 3.10. The Boltzmann Factor

§ 3.11. Number of Wall Collisions and the Rate of Evaporation

§ 3.12. The Mean Free Path

§ 3.13. Viscous Flow, Heat Conduction, Diffusion

§ 3.14. Viscosity, Thermal Conductivity, and Diffusivity in an Ideal Gas

§ 3.15. Transport Processes in Case of a Large Mean Free Path

§ 3.16. Brownian Movement, Limits of Measurement Accuracy, and Fluctuations

§ 3.17. Diffusion and the Binomial Coefficients

§ 3.18. Error Function

§ 3.19. Entropy, Disorder, and Probability

Chapter 4 Physics of Solids

§ 4.1. Ordered and Disordered Structure

§ 4.2. Forces and Stresses

§ 4.3. Vectors and Scalars

§ 4.4. The Stress Tensor

§ 4.5. The Stress-Strain Diagram

§ 4.6. The Generalized Hooke's Law

§ 4.7. Relations Between the Elastic Constants of Isotropic Bodies

§ 4.8. Creep Strength

§ 4.9. Safety Factor

§ 4.10. Permissible Internal Pressure for Thin-Walled Pipes and Containers

§ 4.11. Stress Distribution in a Thick-Walled Pipe

§ 4.12. Design Precautions for Relieving Non-Uniform Stress Distributions in a Thick-Walled Pipe

§ 4.13. The Flat Plate Resistance to Bending

§ 4.14. Shells

§ 4.15. Theories of Fracture

§ 4.16. Internal and External Notches

§ 4.17. Shape Errors and Roughness of Technical Surfaces

§ 4.18. Bulging and Denting

§ 4.19. Model Laws of Mechanics

§ 4.20. thermal Stresses

§ 4.21. Work Capacity of Solids

§ 4.22. Yield Condition of von Mises, Based on the Distortion Energy

§ 4.23. Reversible Temperature Changes During the Elastic Elongation of Solids

§ 4.24. Anisotropy

Chapter 5 Bodies with a Large Surface Area and Finely Distributed Materials

§ 5.1. Possible Structures

§ 5.2. Survey of the Order of Magnitude of Particles

§ 5.3. Specific Surface and Shape Factors

§ 5.4. Porosity

§ 5.5. Mean Particle Size

§ 5.6. Specific Surface and Rates of Transport Processes

§ 5.7. Operations of Hard Crushing

§ 5.8. Particle and Drop-Size Distribution Functions

§ 5.9. Surface Tension and Energy Efficiency in Atomization

§ 5.10. The Work and Energy Efficiency of Size Reduction

§ 5.11. Piles, Fills, Packings, and Packed Beds

§ 5.12. Surface Development and Porosity of Fixed Beds and Capillary Systems

§ 5.13. Conduction Processes in a Heterogeneous Body

Chapter 6 Principles of Fluid Dynamics

§ 6.1. Principles of Fluid Dynamics

§ 6.2. The Continuity Equation for Flow in Pipes

§ 6.3. The Continuity Equation for the "Volume Element" and the Divergence

§ 6.4. The General Concept of Flow

§ 6.5. Flows with Sources

§ 6.6. The Gauss Integral Law

§ 6.7. The Velocity Potential

§ 6.8. Model Tests are Necessary

§ 6.9. The Acting Forces

§ 6.10. The Conditions of Model Similarity

§ 6.11. Liquids at Rest and Pascal's Law

§ 6.12. Static Pressure of Columns of Liquid and Pressure Head

§ 6.13. The Laws of Energy and Momentum

§ 6.14. Acceleration in Non-Steady Flow

§ 6.15. Stream Lines and Flow Paths

§ 6.16. The Bernoulli Equation

§ 6.17. Viscosity and the Newtonian Fluid

§ 6.18. The Viscous Force Acting on a "Volume Element" and the Navier-Stokes Equations

§ 6.19. The Energy Balance of a Flow without Chemical Reaction

§ 6.20. The Energy Balance of a Flow with Chemical Reaction

§ 6.21. The Entropy Balance of Flow

§ 6.22. Flow through Nozzles and Orifices

§ 6.23. The Mach Number

Chapter 7 Application of Fluid Dynamics

§ 7.1. Deductions Based on Newton'S Viscosity Law

§ 7.2. Flow in a Pipe and the Critical Reynolds Number

§ 7.3. Formulae for the Pressure Drop in Smooth and Rough Pipes

§ 7.4. Velocity Distribution Over the Pipe Cross-Section

§ 7.5. The Hydraulic Diameter

§ 7.6. Design of Gas Pipelines for Pressure and Vacuum

§ 7.7. Frictionless Liquids

§ 7.8. Orifices at Outlet

§ 7.9. Flow Measurement with Nozzles and Orifices

§ 7.10. Variable-Area Meters

§ 7.11. The Pitot Tube and the Prandtl Impact Tube

§ 7.12. Summary of Flow Measurement Methods

§ 7.13. Pressure Drop in Fittings

§ 7.14. Some Applications of the Law of Momentum

§ 7.15. The Boundary Layer

§ 7.16. Flow Separation and Eddy Formation

§ 7.17. Instability of the Separating Surface

§ 7.18. Mixing—Diffusion—Reaction

§ 7.19. The Free Jet

§ 7.20. Flow Past a Body

§ 7.21. The Froude Number

§ 7.22. Mixing of Liquids in Stirred Tanks

§ 7.23. Mean Residence Time, Residence Time Distribution and Transition Function

§ 7.24. Falling Films

§ 7.25. Forces in Rotating Systems

§ 7.26. Vortex and cyclone

§ 7.27. Some Data on Turbomachinery

§ 7.28. Comparison of Design Principles of Pumps and Compressors

§ 7.29. Water Hammer

§ 7.30. Cavitation and Expansion Evaporation

§ 7.31. Brief Notes on Magnetohydrodynamics

Chapter 8 Dimensional Analysis and Model Theory

§ 8.1. Dimensions

§ 8.2. Primitive Application of Dimensional Analysis

§ 8.3. Dimensionless Numbers

§ 8.4. The ∏-theorem

§ 8.5. The Dimensionless Equations of Incompressible, Heavy, Inert, and Viscous Liquids

§ 8.6. Derivation of Dimensionless Groups by Division of Types of Properties With Equal Dimensions

§ 8.7. Derivation of Equation for the Carnot Cycle by Means of Dimensional Analysis

§ 8.8. The Number of Basic or Fundamental Properties

§ 8.9. Limits and Appraisal of Dimensional Analysis

§ 8.10. The Derivation of the Similarity Laws from the Differential Equations

§ 8.11. Dimensionless Groups for Molecular Gases

§ 8.12. Dimensional Analysis—Similarity Laws—Model Technique

§ 8.13. The Way from the Idea to the Full-Size Plant

§ 8.14. Possibilities and Limits of Model Tests

§ 8.15. Wall Effects

§ 8.16. Analogue Methods

§ 8.17. Summary

Chapter 9 Heat, Mass, and Momentum Transfer

§ 9.1. Reversible and Irreversible Thermodynamics

§ 9.2. Examples of Mass Transfer Processes

§ 9.3. Basic Equations and Definitions

§ 9.4. Other Definitions of the Mass Transfer Coefficients

§ 9.5. The Dimensionless Numbers Important in Heat Transfer

§ 9.6. The Dimensionless Numbers Important in Mass Transfer

§ 9.7. The Model of Turbulent Transfer

§ 9.8. Relations Derived from The Model of Turbulent Transfer

§ 9.9. Transfer in the Laminar Sublayer

§ 9.10. Simultaneous Treatment of the Resistance in the Turbulent Core and in the Laminar Sublayer

§ 9.11. Graphical Determination of the Nusselt Number for Forced Convection in Pipes

§ 9.12. Influence of Pipe Length

§ 9.13. The Temperature Profile in Pipes as a Function of the Prandtl Number

§ 9.14. The Equivalent Diameter for Heat Transfer

§ 9.15. Calculation of the Temperature Profile in Heat Exchangers and the Mean Temperature Difference

§ 9.16. Heat and Mass Transfer in the Case of Flow Past a Single Body

§ 9.17. Heat and Mass Transfer in the Case of Steady-State Free Convection

§ 9.18. Application and Limits of the Analogy Between Momentum, Heat, and Mass Transfer

§ 9.19. Suggestions for the Calculation of Heat Exchangers

§ 9.20. Heat Transfer with Simultaneous Change of Phase

§ 9.21. Heat Transfer in Condensation

§ 9.22. Deviations from the Nusselt Water-Film Theory

§ 9.23. Heat Transfer in Boiling

§ 9.24. The Problem of Bubble Formation

§ 9.25. Theories of Nucleate Boiling

§ 9.26. Heat Transfer in Solidification

§ 9.27. Non-Steady Heat Conduction and Diffusion

§ 9.28. Integration of Equations for Non-Steady Heat Flow and Diffusion According to the Point-Source Method

§ 9.29. Non-Steady Heat Flow in an "Infinitely Thick" Plate

§ 9.30. Calculation of the Overall Mass Transfer Coefficient

§ 9.31. Transfer at Fluid-Fluid Interfaces

§ 9.32. Means of Attaining High Heat Fluxes

§ 9.33. Transpiration and Ablation Cooling

§ 9.34. Heat Radiation

§ 9.35. Reference Values for Heat Transfer Coefficients and Heat Fluxes

§ 9.36. Systematic Study of Transport Processes

Chapter 10 Multiphase Flow Processes

§ 10.1. Survey of the Field

§ 10.2. The Characteristic Quantities

§ 10.3. Flow Past Single Bodies

§ 10.4. Settling and Centrifuging

§ 10.5. Separation by Sedimentation

§ 10.6. Flow through Fixed Beds

§ 10.7. Filtration

§ 10.8. Fluidized Beds

§ 10.9. Pneumatic Transport

§ 10.10. Similarity Criteria for Gaseous Flow Dispersions

§ 10.11. Two Fluid Phases

§ 10.12. Gas Bubbles Rising in a Liquid

§ 10.13. The Production of Bubbles by the Slow Introduction of Gases Into Liquids

§ 10.14. Bubble Chains

§ 10.15. Two-Phase Flows in Pipelines; Survey and Basic Relations

§ 10.16. Flow Patterns

§ 10.17. Pressure Drop and Calculation of Gas-Lift Pumps

§ 10.18. Two-Phase Flow Past Bodies of Irregular Shape

§ 10.19. Atomization

§ 10.20. Emulsification and Dispersion of Gases in Liquids

§ 10.21. Foams

Chapter 11 Rheology

§ 11.1. Survey of the Field

§ 11.2. Phenomenological Macrorheology

§ 11.3. Models of Rheological Bodies

§ 11.4. Molecular-Kinetic Interpretations of Rheological Behavior

§ 11.5. Flow of Rheological Bodies through Pipelines

§ 11.6. Pressure and Flow of Particulate Material in Hoppers

Chapter 12 Concluding Remarks

§ 12.1. Introduction

§ 12.2. The Three Stages of Reaction Kinetics

§ 12.3. Type of Operation and Residence Time

§ 12.4. Contact Between Mass Flows

§ 12.5. Counterflow as an Amplification Principle

§ 12.6. Equilibrium Curve and Operating Line

§ 12.7. The Theoretical Plate

§ 12.8. The Ideal Stage and the Transfer Unit

§ 12.9. Stability and Instability of a Reactor

§ 12.10. Falling and Rising Characteristics

§ 12.11. "Kipp" Oscillations

§ 12.12. Hysteresis

§ 12.13. Flip-Flop and Memory

§ 12.14. Time-Lag and Damping

§ 12.15. Optimization

§ 12.16. Laws of Conservation

§ 12.17. Temperature and Pressure Ranges

§ 12.18. Concluding Remarks

Appendix 1 Solutions to Problems

Appendix 2 Dimensionless Numbers

Name Index

Subject Index

