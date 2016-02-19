Physical Organic Chemistry—Ii - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408706810, 9781483284781

Physical Organic Chemistry—Ii

1st Edition

Specially Invited Lectures Presented at the Second IUPAC Conference on Physical Organic Chemistry Held at Noordwijkerhout, Netherlands, 29 April–2 May 1974

Editors: Th. J. De Boer
eBook ISBN: 9781483284781
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1974
Page Count: 122
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
19.99
16.99
31.95
27.16
24.95
21.21
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Physical Organic Chemistry—II provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of physical organic chemistry. This book discusses the common phenomenon in ionic organic chemistry. Organized into seven chapters, this book begins with an overview of electrochemical methods to obtain thermodynamic information on unstable species. This text then presents a brief summary of the experimental method in low temperature photochemical studies. Other chapters consider the general approach to understanding the molecular basis of enzyme catalysis and regulation. This book discusses as well the reactivity model for concerted cycloaddition reactions, which allows a systematization of substituent effects. The final chapter deals with the relative stabilities of phosphoranes in terms of the relative apicophilicities of groups, ring strain and steric factors, and experiments. This book is a valuable resource for organic and inorganic chemists. Postdoctoral students and scientists who are interested in physical organic chemistry will also find this book extremely useful.

Table of Contents


Contents

The Application of Electrochemistry to Some Physical Organic Problems

Low Temperature Photochemical Studies

Elementary Steps in Enzyme Catalysis and Regulation

Ups and Downs in Ultra-Violet Photoelectron Spectroscopy (UPS)

Free Radical Cyclizations, XVII. Mechanistic Studies

Orbital Energy Control of Cycloaddition Reactivity

Pentacovalent Phosphoranes as Intermediates in Substitutions at Phosphorus


Details

No. of pages:
122
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1974
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483284781

About the Editor

Th. J. De Boer

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.