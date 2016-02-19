Physical Organic Chemistry—Ii
1st Edition
Specially Invited Lectures Presented at the Second IUPAC Conference on Physical Organic Chemistry Held at Noordwijkerhout, Netherlands, 29 April–2 May 1974
Description
Physical Organic Chemistry—II provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of physical organic chemistry. This book discusses the common phenomenon in ionic organic chemistry. Organized into seven chapters, this book begins with an overview of electrochemical methods to obtain thermodynamic information on unstable species. This text then presents a brief summary of the experimental method in low temperature photochemical studies. Other chapters consider the general approach to understanding the molecular basis of enzyme catalysis and regulation. This book discusses as well the reactivity model for concerted cycloaddition reactions, which allows a systematization of substituent effects. The final chapter deals with the relative stabilities of phosphoranes in terms of the relative apicophilicities of groups, ring strain and steric factors, and experiments. This book is a valuable resource for organic and inorganic chemists. Postdoctoral students and scientists who are interested in physical organic chemistry will also find this book extremely useful.
Table of Contents
Contents
The Application of Electrochemistry to Some Physical Organic Problems
Low Temperature Photochemical Studies
Elementary Steps in Enzyme Catalysis and Regulation
Ups and Downs in Ultra-Violet Photoelectron Spectroscopy (UPS)
Free Radical Cyclizations, XVII. Mechanistic Studies
Orbital Energy Control of Cycloaddition Reactivity
Pentacovalent Phosphoranes as Intermediates in Substitutions at Phosphorus
Details
- No. of pages:
- 122
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1974
- Published:
- 1st January 1974
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483284781