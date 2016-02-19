Physical Methods in Modern Chemical Analysis V3
1st Edition
Editors: Theodore Kuwana
eBook ISBN: 9780323154000
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th March 1983
Page Count: 366
Description
Physical Methods in Modern Chemical Analysis, Volume 3 presents the fundamental principles, the instrumentation or necessary equipment, and applications of selected physical methodologies in chemical analysis. This volume contains chapters that discuss various topics on chemical analysis methods such as transform methods in chemistry; X-ray spectrometry; the principles of electrochemical measurements; and global optimization strategy for gas-chromatographic separations. The book will prove to be an excellent reference material for chemists, researchers, and students of chemistry.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Other Volumes
X-Ray Spectrometry
I. Introduction
II. Principles of X-Ray Spectrometry
III. Instrumentation for X-Ray Spectrometry
IV. Matrix Effects and Correction Methods
V. Applications of X-Ray Spectrometry
References
Transform Techniques in Chemistry
I. General Advantages and Uses for Transforms
II. Specific Applications of Transforms
III. Summary
References
Electrochemical Characterization of Chemical Systems
I. Introduction
II. Some Distinctive Concepts
III. The Basic Elements
IV. Methods
V. Experimental Aspects
References
Global Optimization Strategy for Gas-Chromatographic Separations
I. Introduction
II. A Global Optimization Strategy for Gas-Chromatographic Separations
III. Practical Application of th e Optimization Strategy
IV. Use of the Optimization Strategy for the Analysis of Mixtures of Initially Unknown Content and Complexity
V. Contemporary Developments
References
Index
About the Editor
Theodore Kuwana
