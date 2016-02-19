Physical Methods in Modern Chemical Analysis V3 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124308039, 9780323154000

Physical Methods in Modern Chemical Analysis V3

1st Edition

Editors: Theodore Kuwana
eBook ISBN: 9780323154000
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th March 1983
Page Count: 366
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Physical Methods in Modern Chemical Analysis, Volume 3 presents the fundamental principles, the instrumentation or necessary equipment, and applications of selected physical methodologies in chemical analysis. This volume contains chapters that discuss various topics on chemical analysis methods such as transform methods in chemistry; X-ray spectrometry; the principles of electrochemical measurements; and global optimization strategy for gas-chromatographic separations. The book will prove to be an excellent reference material for chemists, researchers, and students of chemistry.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Other Volumes

X-Ray Spectrometry

I. Introduction

II. Principles of X-Ray Spectrometry

III. Instrumentation for X-Ray Spectrometry

IV. Matrix Effects and Correction Methods

V. Applications of X-Ray Spectrometry

References

Transform Techniques in Chemistry

I. General Advantages and Uses for Transforms

II. Specific Applications of Transforms

III. Summary

References

Electrochemical Characterization of Chemical Systems

I. Introduction

II. Some Distinctive Concepts

III. The Basic Elements

IV. Methods

V. Experimental Aspects

References

Global Optimization Strategy for Gas-Chromatographic Separations

I. Introduction

II. A Global Optimization Strategy for Gas-Chromatographic Separations

III. Practical Application of th e Optimization Strategy

IV. Use of the Optimization Strategy for the Analysis of Mixtures of Initially Unknown Content and Complexity

V. Contemporary Developments

References

Index

Details

No. of pages:
366
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1983
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323154000

About the Editor

Theodore Kuwana

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.