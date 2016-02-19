Physical Methods in Modern Chemical Analysis V2
1st Edition
Description
Physical Methods in Modern Chemical Analysis, Volume 2 covers the fundamental principles, the instrumentation or necessary equipment, and applications of selected physical methods. This volume contains five chapters, and deals first with the theory, instrumentation, column features, and applications of high-performance liquid chromatography. The next two chapters survey the principles, experimental aspects, procedures, and specific applications of X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy and X-ray diffraction methods. A chapter discusses the technical and theoretical aspects of ion cyclotron resonance, with a special emphasis on its application in gas phase ion and neutral compounds analysis. The last chapter explores the apparatus and experimental procedures in refractive index measurements. This book will be of value to analytical chemists and analytical chemistry researchers.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Other Volumes
High Performance Liquid Chromatography
I. Introduction
II. Theory
III. Instrumentation
IV. The Column
V. Applications
References
X-Ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Aspects and Procedures
III. Principles of ESCA Chemical Shifts
IV. X-Ray Photoelectron Line Shapes and Splittings
V. Quantitative Aspects of Photoelectron Spectroscopy
VI. Some Additional Applications
Appendix I
Appendix II
References
X-Ray Diffraction Methods Applied to Powders and Metals
I. Introduction
II. X-Ray Diffraction
III. Elements of Crystal Structure
IV. Formulas for Interplanar Spacings
V. X-Ray Diffraction Technique
VI. X-Ray Diffraction Camera Technique
VII. X-Ray Diffractometer Technique
VIII. Energy-Dispersive X-Ray Diffraction Technique
IX. Qualitative Analysis by X-Ray Diffraction
X. Quantitative Analysis by X-Ray Diffraction
XI. Crystal System Identification and Unit Cell Determinations
XII. Crystallite and Particle Size from Powder Patterns
XIII. Metals
XIV. Constitution Diagrams
XV. The Study of Precipitation Hardening with X Rays
XVI. Use of X Rays in Explaining Magnetic Properties
XVII. Stress Measurement by X-Ray Diffraction
XVIII. X Rays as an Aid in the Processing of Metal
General References
References
Analytical Aspects of Ion Cyclotron Resonance
I. Introduction
II. Techniques and Theory
III. Properties of Gas Phase Ions
IV. Analysis of Neutral Compounds
References
Refractive Index Measurement
I. Introduction and Theory
II. Apparatus and Experimental Procedures
References
Index
- No. of pages:
- 424
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1980
- Published:
- 28th October 1980
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323150965