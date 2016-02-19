Physical Methods in Modern Chemical Analysis V2 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124308022, 9780323150965

Physical Methods in Modern Chemical Analysis V2

1st Edition

Editors: Theodore Kuwana
eBook ISBN: 9780323150965
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th October 1980
Page Count: 424
Description

Physical Methods in Modern Chemical Analysis, Volume 2 covers the fundamental principles, the instrumentation or necessary equipment, and applications of selected physical methods. This volume contains five chapters, and deals first with the theory, instrumentation, column features, and applications of high-performance liquid chromatography. The next two chapters survey the principles, experimental aspects, procedures, and specific applications of X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy and X-ray diffraction methods. A chapter discusses the technical and theoretical aspects of ion cyclotron resonance, with a special emphasis on its application in gas phase ion and neutral compounds analysis. The last chapter explores the apparatus and experimental procedures in refractive index measurements. This book will be of value to analytical chemists and analytical chemistry researchers.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Other Volumes

High Performance Liquid Chromatography

I. Introduction

II. Theory

III. Instrumentation

IV. The Column

V. Applications

References

X-Ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy

I. Introduction

II. Experimental Aspects and Procedures

III. Principles of ESCA Chemical Shifts

IV. X-Ray Photoelectron Line Shapes and Splittings

V. Quantitative Aspects of Photoelectron Spectroscopy

VI. Some Additional Applications

Appendix I

Appendix II

References

X-Ray Diffraction Methods Applied to Powders and Metals

I. Introduction

II. X-Ray Diffraction

III. Elements of Crystal Structure

IV. Formulas for Interplanar Spacings

V. X-Ray Diffraction Technique

VI. X-Ray Diffraction Camera Technique

VII. X-Ray Diffractometer Technique

VIII. Energy-Dispersive X-Ray Diffraction Technique

IX. Qualitative Analysis by X-Ray Diffraction

X. Quantitative Analysis by X-Ray Diffraction

XI. Crystal System Identification and Unit Cell Determinations

XII. Crystallite and Particle Size from Powder Patterns

XIII. Metals

XIV. Constitution Diagrams

XV. The Study of Precipitation Hardening with X Rays

XVI. Use of X Rays in Explaining Magnetic Properties

XVII. Stress Measurement by X-Ray Diffraction

XVIII. X Rays as an Aid in the Processing of Metal

General References

References

Analytical Aspects of Ion Cyclotron Resonance

I. Introduction

II. Techniques and Theory

III. Properties of Gas Phase Ions

IV. Analysis of Neutral Compounds

References

Refractive Index Measurement

I. Introduction and Theory

II. Apparatus and Experimental Procedures

References

Index

About the Editor

Theodore Kuwana

