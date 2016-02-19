Physical Methods in Heterocyclic Chemistry, Volume IV, discusses the application of physical methods to organic chemistry, and in particular to heterocyclic chemistry. Since the publication in 1963 of the first two volumes of this treatise, the application of physical methods to organic chemistry, and in particular to heterocyclic chemistry, has proceeded apace. The importance of physical methods to structure determination and to the understanding of inter- and intramolecular interactions has increased no less than the flood of new work. Heterocyclic chemists are thus faced with the necessity of having more to comprehend for the efficient execution of their own work. The present volume includes chapters on electric dipole moments and heteroaromatic reactivity, which originally appeared in Volume I, and chapters on nuclear quadrupole resonance, nuclear magnetic resonance, and infrared spectra, which originally formed part of Volume II. Also included is one new topic: dielectric absorption.