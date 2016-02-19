Physical Methods in Heterocyclic Chemistry
1st Edition
Volume IV
Description
Physical Methods in Heterocyclic Chemistry, Volume IV, discusses the application of physical methods to organic chemistry, and in particular to heterocyclic chemistry. Since the publication in 1963 of the first two volumes of this treatise, the application of physical methods to organic chemistry, and in particular to heterocyclic chemistry, has proceeded apace. The importance of physical methods to structure determination and to the understanding of inter- and intramolecular interactions has increased no less than the flood of new work. Heterocyclic chemists are thus faced with the necessity of having more to comprehend for the efficient execution of their own work. The present volume includes chapters on electric dipole moments and heteroaromatic reactivity, which originally appeared in Volume I, and chapters on nuclear quadrupole resonance, nuclear magnetic resonance, and infrared spectra, which originally formed part of Volume II. Also included is one new topic: dielectric absorption.
Table of Contents
Contributors to Volume IV
Preface
Preface to Volumes I and II
Contents of Other Volumes
1 Dielectric Absorption of Heterocyclic Molecules
I. Introduction
II. Factors Influencing the Relaxation Time
III. Parameters Evaluated from Dielectric Data
IV. Application of Dielectric Data to Heterocyclic Systems
2 Nuclear Quadrupole Coupling Constants
I. General Introduction
II. Results
III. Microwave Spectra
3 Heteroaromatic Reactivity
I. Introduction
II. Compounds with One Six-Membered Heteroaromatic Ring
III. Compounds with One Five-Membered Heteroaromatic Ring
IV. Application of Molecular Orbital Theory
V. Application of Linear Free Energy Relationships
Addendum
4 Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectra
I. General Introduction
II. Small Rings
III. Heteroaromatic Compounds with Five-Membered Rings
IV. Compounds with Six-Membered Heterocyclic Rings
5 Recent Applications of Electric Dipole Moments to Heteroeyelic Systems
I. Introduction
II. Recent Methods Employed in Dipole Moment Measurement
III. Theoretical Calculation of Dipole Moments
IV. Application of Theoretical Dipole Moment Studies to the Elucidation of Molecular Behavior and Structure
V. Application of Experimental Dipole Moments
VI. Molecular Interaction
VII. Conclusion
6 Infrared Spectroscopy of Heterocycles
I. Introduction
II. Small Rings
III. Five-Membered Rings with One Heteroatom
IV . Five-Membered Rings with Two or More Heteroatoms
V. Six-Membered Rings; Nonaromatic, without Carbonyl Groups
VI. Six-Membered Rings with Carbonyl Groups
VII. Aromatic Six-Membered Rings without Carbonyl Groups
VIII. Seven-Membered and Larger Rings
IX. Compounds Containing Heteroatoms Other than Oxygen, Nitrogen, and Sulfur
X. Substituent Vibrations
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 496
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1971
- Published:
- 28th January 1971
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483273198
About the Editor
A. R. Katritzky
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Chemical Sciences, University qf East Anglia, Norwich, England