Physical Methods in Heterocyclic Chemistry - 1st Edition

Physical Methods in Heterocyclic Chemistry

1st Edition

Volume IV

Editors: A. R. Katritzky
eBook ISBN: 9781483273198
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1971
Page Count: 496
Description

Physical Methods in Heterocyclic Chemistry, Volume IV, discusses the application of physical methods to organic chemistry, and in particular to heterocyclic chemistry. Since the publication in 1963 of the first two volumes of this treatise, the application of physical methods to organic chemistry, and in particular to heterocyclic chemistry, has proceeded apace. The importance of physical methods to structure determination and to the understanding of inter- and intramolecular interactions has increased no less than the flood of new work. Heterocyclic chemists are thus faced with the necessity of having more to comprehend for the efficient execution of their own work. The present volume includes chapters on electric dipole moments and heteroaromatic reactivity, which originally appeared in Volume I, and chapters on nuclear quadrupole resonance, nuclear magnetic resonance, and infrared spectra, which originally formed part of Volume II. Also included is one new topic: dielectric absorption.

Table of Contents


Contributors to Volume IV

Preface

Preface to Volumes I and II

Contents of Other Volumes

1 Dielectric Absorption of Heterocyclic Molecules

I. Introduction

II. Factors Influencing the Relaxation Time

III. Parameters Evaluated from Dielectric Data

IV. Application of Dielectric Data to Heterocyclic Systems

2 Nuclear Quadrupole Coupling Constants

I. General Introduction

II. Results

III. Microwave Spectra

3 Heteroaromatic Reactivity

I. Introduction

II. Compounds with One Six-Membered Heteroaromatic Ring

III. Compounds with One Five-Membered Heteroaromatic Ring

IV. Application of Molecular Orbital Theory

V. Application of Linear Free Energy Relationships

Addendum

4 Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectra

I. General Introduction

II. Small Rings

III. Heteroaromatic Compounds with Five-Membered Rings

IV. Compounds with Six-Membered Heterocyclic Rings

5 Recent Applications of Electric Dipole Moments to Heteroeyelic Systems

I. Introduction

II. Recent Methods Employed in Dipole Moment Measurement

III. Theoretical Calculation of Dipole Moments

IV. Application of Theoretical Dipole Moment Studies to the Elucidation of Molecular Behavior and Structure

V. Application of Experimental Dipole Moments

VI. Molecular Interaction

VII. Conclusion

6 Infrared Spectroscopy of Heterocycles

I. Introduction

II. Small Rings

III. Five-Membered Rings with One Heteroatom

IV . Five-Membered Rings with Two or More Heteroatoms

V. Six-Membered Rings; Nonaromatic, without Carbonyl Groups

VI. Six-Membered Rings with Carbonyl Groups

VII. Aromatic Six-Membered Rings without Carbonyl Groups

VIII. Seven-Membered and Larger Rings

IX. Compounds Containing Heteroatoms Other than Oxygen, Nitrogen, and Sulfur

X. Substituent Vibrations

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
496
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1971
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483273198

About the Editor

A. R. Katritzky

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Chemical Sciences, University qf East Anglia, Norwich, England

