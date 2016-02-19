Physical Methods in Chemical Analysis, Volume IV focuses on the application of physical methods in chemical analysis, including dialysis, chromatography, electromagnetic separations, and thermal diffusion.

The selection first offers information on dialysis and separations with molecular sieves and foams. Topics include membranes for dialysis, apparatus and techniques, application of molecular sieves to the problems of separation, adsorption measurements and techniques, and molecular sieve adsorbents. The text then elaborates on separations with foams and electromagnetic separations.

The publication explains ion exchange and analytical applications of inclusion. Discussions focus on separations by ion-exchange chromatography, general properties of ion-exchange resins, ion exclusion, and methods and technical details. The publication then ponders on separation of gases and liquids by thermal diffusion and solvent extraction.

The selection is highly recommended for readers interested in the application of physical methods in chemical analysis.