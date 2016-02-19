Physical Methods in Chemical Analysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483232393, 9781483274416

Physical Methods in Chemical Analysis

1st Edition

Volume IV

Editors: Walter G. Berl
eBook ISBN: 9781483274416
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1961
Page Count: 488
Description

Physical Methods in Chemical Analysis, Volume IV focuses on the application of physical methods in chemical analysis, including dialysis, chromatography, electromagnetic separations, and thermal diffusion.
The selection first offers information on dialysis and separations with molecular sieves and foams. Topics include membranes for dialysis, apparatus and techniques, application of molecular sieves to the problems of separation, adsorption measurements and techniques, and molecular sieve adsorbents. The text then elaborates on separations with foams and electromagnetic separations.
The publication explains ion exchange and analytical applications of inclusion. Discussions focus on separations by ion-exchange chromatography, general properties of ion-exchange resins, ion exclusion, and methods and technical details. The publication then ponders on separation of gases and liquids by thermal diffusion and solvent extraction.
The selection is highly recommended for readers interested in the application of physical methods in chemical analysis.

Table of Contents


Contents

Contributors to Volume IV

Preface

Dialysis

1. Introduction

2. General Theory and Background

3. Membranes for Dialysis

4. Apparatus and Techniques

5. Applications

References

Separations with Molecular Sieves

1. Background

2. Molecular Sieve Adsorbents

3. Adsorption Measurements and Techniques

4. Application of Molecular Sieves to the Problems of Separation

5. Cation Separation by Molecular Sieve Ion Exchange

Bibliography

References

Separations with Foams

1. Introduction

2. Frothers and Foam Production

3. Collectors

4. Depressants

5. Activators and Modifiers

References

Electromagnetic Separations

1. Introduction

2. Theory

3. Description of Process and Apparatus

4. Production Rate

5. Ion Sources

6. Collection of Separated Material

7. Types of Separators

8. General Fields of Application

9. Advantages and Limitations

10. Potential Applications

Bibliography

References

Ion Exchange

1. Introduction

2. General Properties of Ion-Exchange Resins

3. Equilibria and Kinetics of Ion Exchange

4. Applications of Ion Exchange to Analysis

5. Separations by Ion-Exchange Chromatography

6. The Plate Theory of Ion-Exchange Chromatography

7. Ion Exclusion

8. Salting-out Chromatography

9. Special Resins

10. Summary

Symbols and Abbreviations

Acknowledgments

References

Analytical Applications of Inclusion Compounds

1. Introduction

2. General Description

3. Methods and Technical Details

4. Applications

5. Appendix

References

Separation of Gases and Liquids by Thermal Diffusion

1. Thermal Diffusion

2. Separation Tubes

3. The Practical Applications of Separation Tubes

Symbols and Abbreviations

References

Bibliography

Solvent Extraction

1. Introduction

2. Basis of Extraction and Distribution Methods

3. Laboratory Practice

4. Application of Extraction or Distribution Methods in Analytical Chemistry

5. Summary

References

List of Symbols

Acknowledgments

Author Index

Subject Index


About the Editor

Walter G. Berl

Ratings and Reviews

