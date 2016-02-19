Physical Methods in Chemical Analysis, Volume III focuses on the application of physical methods in chemical analysis, including chromatography, spectroscopy, nuclear magnetic resonance, and photometry. The selection first offers information on gas chromatography, electrochromatography, and electroanalytical methods in trace analysis. Discussions focus on analytical applications, apparatus and techniques, titration methods, anodic stripping of deposited metals, and polarography. The book then examines the high-frequency method of chemical analysis, field emission microscopy, and theory and principles of sampling for chemical analysis. The publication takes a look at flame photometry and microwave spectroscopy. Topics include sample treatment required for flame photometric determinations; factors affecting precision and accuracy in flame photometry; theoretical background of microwave spectroscopy, and problems connected with quantitative analysis. The manuscript then elaborates on analytical applications of nuclear magnetic resonance; fluorescent x-ray spectrometric analysis; and neutron spectroscopy and neutron interactions in chemical analysis. The selection is a dependable reference for readers interested in the application of physical methods in chemical analysis.

Table of Contents



Contents

Contributors

Preface

Gas Chromatography

1. General Theory

2. Apparatus

3. Analytical Applications

4. The Study of Distribution Equilibria

5. Conclusion

References

Electrochromatography (Zone Electrophoresis, Pherography)

1. History and Nomenclature

2. Theory

3. Apparatus and Techniques

4. Application of the Method

References

Electroanalytical Methods in Trace Analysis

1. Introduction

2. Separation of Minor Constituents

3. Polarography

4. Amperometric Procedures

5. Titration Methods

6. Anodic Stripping of Deposited Metals

References

High-Frequency Method of Chemical Analysis

1. Introduction

2. Theory : Classes of Instruments and Their General Behavior

3. Advantages and Limitations of the High-Frequency Method of Chemical Analysis

4. Applications of the High-Frequency Method of Chemical Analysis

References

Field Emission Microscopy

1. General Background

2. Theory of Field Emission

3. The Field Emission Microscope

4. Ultrahigh Vacuum Technique

5. Application of the Field Emission Microscope

6. The Field Ion Microscope

References

Theory and Principles of Sampling for Chemical Analysis

1. The Theory of Sampling

2. Computation of Sample Size for Actual Materials

3. Multiple Sampling Operations

4. Principles for the Practice of Sampling

References

Flame Photometry

1. Introduction and Historical Background

2. Basic Working Principles of Flame Photometry

3. Types of Flame Photometers Available

4. Sample Treatment Required for Flame Photometric Determinations

5. Factors Affecting Precision and Accuracy in Flame Photometry

6. Uses of Flame Photometry

References

Microwave Spectroscopy

1. Introduction

2. The Theoretical Background of Microwave Spectroscopy

3. Application to Qualitative Analysis

4. Problems Connected with Quantitative Analysis

5. Apparatus

6. The Determination of Electron Concentration in Flames

7. Paramagnetic-Resonance Spectra

References

Analytical Applications of Nuclear Magnetic Resonance

1. Introduction

2. General Theory

3. Experimental Methods

4. High-Resolution NMR Spectroscopy

5. Other Applications

References

Fluorescent X-Ray Spectrometric Analysis

1. The Development of X-Ray Emission Spectrometry

2. Fluorescent X-Ray Spectrometry and Its Early Difficulties

3. Improvements in Techniques and Instrumentation

4. Quantitative Analyses from Line Intensities and Intensity Ratios with Internal Standards

5. Multichannel Recording

6. Applications

References

Analytical Distillation

1. Introduction

2. General Discussion of Analytical Distillation

3. Essential Theoretical Basis

4. Low-Temperature Analytical Distillation

5. High-Temperature Analytical Distillation

References

Neutron Spectroscopy and Neutron Interactions in Chemical Analysis

1. Introduction

2. Summary of Properties and Interactions of Neutrons

3. Neutron Sources

4. Cross Sections for Neutron Interactions

5. Nature of Neutron Interactions

6. Variations in Cross Sections with Neutron Energy

7. Neutron Spectrometers for Selection of Neutrons of Known Energies

8. Other Methods of Selecting Neutrons for Interactions

9. Use of Thermal Neutron Beams

10. Analysis by Transmission at Selected Velocities

11. Analysis by Resonance Absorption and Scattering of Neutrons

12. Analysis Based on Absorption in a Flux of Neutrons

13. Neutron Activation

14. Activation Analysis by Means of Scintillation Spectrometry

15. Neutron Diffraction

References

Author Index

Subject Index

