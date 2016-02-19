Physical Methods in Chemical Analysis
1st Edition
Volume III
Description
Physical Methods in Chemical Analysis, Volume III focuses on the application of physical methods in chemical analysis, including chromatography, spectroscopy, nuclear magnetic resonance, and photometry.
The selection first offers information on gas chromatography, electrochromatography, and electroanalytical methods in trace analysis. Discussions focus on analytical applications, apparatus and techniques, titration methods, anodic stripping of deposited metals, and polarography. The book then examines the high-frequency method of chemical analysis, field emission microscopy, and theory and principles of sampling for chemical analysis.
The publication takes a look at flame photometry and microwave spectroscopy. Topics include sample treatment required for flame photometric determinations; factors affecting precision and accuracy in flame photometry; theoretical background of microwave spectroscopy, and problems connected with quantitative analysis. The manuscript then elaborates on analytical applications of nuclear magnetic resonance; fluorescent x-ray spectrometric analysis; and neutron spectroscopy and neutron interactions in chemical analysis.
The selection is a dependable reference for readers interested in the application of physical methods in chemical analysis.
Table of Contents
Contents
Contributors
Preface
Gas Chromatography
1. General Theory
2. Apparatus
3. Analytical Applications
4. The Study of Distribution Equilibria
5. Conclusion
References
Electrochromatography (Zone Electrophoresis, Pherography)
1. History and Nomenclature
2. Theory
3. Apparatus and Techniques
4. Application of the Method
References
Electroanalytical Methods in Trace Analysis
1. Introduction
2. Separation of Minor Constituents
3. Polarography
4. Amperometric Procedures
5. Titration Methods
6. Anodic Stripping of Deposited Metals
References
High-Frequency Method of Chemical Analysis
1. Introduction
2. Theory : Classes of Instruments and Their General Behavior
3. Advantages and Limitations of the High-Frequency Method of Chemical Analysis
4. Applications of the High-Frequency Method of Chemical Analysis
References
Field Emission Microscopy
1. General Background
2. Theory of Field Emission
3. The Field Emission Microscope
4. Ultrahigh Vacuum Technique
5. Application of the Field Emission Microscope
6. The Field Ion Microscope
References
Theory and Principles of Sampling for Chemical Analysis
1. The Theory of Sampling
2. Computation of Sample Size for Actual Materials
3. Multiple Sampling Operations
4. Principles for the Practice of Sampling
References
Flame Photometry
1. Introduction and Historical Background
2. Basic Working Principles of Flame Photometry
3. Types of Flame Photometers Available
4. Sample Treatment Required for Flame Photometric Determinations
5. Factors Affecting Precision and Accuracy in Flame Photometry
6. Uses of Flame Photometry
References
Microwave Spectroscopy
1. Introduction
2. The Theoretical Background of Microwave Spectroscopy
3. Application to Qualitative Analysis
4. Problems Connected with Quantitative Analysis
5. Apparatus
6. The Determination of Electron Concentration in Flames
7. Paramagnetic-Resonance Spectra
References
Analytical Applications of Nuclear Magnetic Resonance
1. Introduction
2. General Theory
3. Experimental Methods
4. High-Resolution NMR Spectroscopy
5. Other Applications
References
Fluorescent X-Ray Spectrometric Analysis
1. The Development of X-Ray Emission Spectrometry
2. Fluorescent X-Ray Spectrometry and Its Early Difficulties
3. Improvements in Techniques and Instrumentation
4. Quantitative Analyses from Line Intensities and Intensity Ratios with Internal Standards
5. Multichannel Recording
6. Applications
References
Analytical Distillation
1. Introduction
2. General Discussion of Analytical Distillation
3. Essential Theoretical Basis
4. Low-Temperature Analytical Distillation
5. High-Temperature Analytical Distillation
References
Neutron Spectroscopy and Neutron Interactions in Chemical Analysis
1. Introduction
2. Summary of Properties and Interactions of Neutrons
3. Neutron Sources
4. Cross Sections for Neutron Interactions
5. Nature of Neutron Interactions
6. Variations in Cross Sections with Neutron Energy
7. Neutron Spectrometers for Selection of Neutrons of Known Energies
8. Other Methods of Selecting Neutrons for Interactions
9. Use of Thermal Neutron Beams
10. Analysis by Transmission at Selected Velocities
11. Analysis by Resonance Absorption and Scattering of Neutrons
12. Analysis Based on Absorption in a Flux of Neutrons
13. Neutron Activation
14. Activation Analysis by Means of Scintillation Spectrometry
15. Neutron Diffraction
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 664
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1956
- Published:
- 1st January 1956
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483274409