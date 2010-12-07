Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9781437708844, 9781437735635

Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

4th Edition

Expert Consult- Online and Print

Authors: Randall Braddom
eBook ISBN: 9781437735635
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 7th December 2010
Page Count: 1532
Description

Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation presents today’s best physiatry knowledge and techniques, ideal for the whole rehabilitation team. This trusted reference delivers the proven science and comprehensive guidance you need to offer every patient maximum pain relief and optimal return to function. In this new edition, Dr. Randall L. Braddom covers current developments in interventional injection procedures, the management of chronic pain, integrative medicine, recent changes in the focus of stroke and brain injury rehabilitation, and much more. Access the complete contents online along with 1000 self-assessment questions at www.expertconsult.com.

Key Features

  • Gain a clear visual understanding of important concepts thanks to 1400 detailed illustrations—1000 in full color.

  • Find and apply the information you need easily with each chapter carefully edited by Dr. Braddom and his associates for consistency, succinctness, and readability.

Table of Contents

Section 1: Evaluation

1. The Physiatric History and Physical Examination

2. Examination of the Pediatric Patient

3. Adult Neurogenic Communication

4. Psychological Assessment and Intervention in Rehabilitation

5. Gait Anaylsis: Technology and Clinical Applications

6. Impairment Rating and Disability Determination

7. Nuerologic and Musculoskeletal Imaging Studies

8. Quality and Outcome Measures for Medical Rehabilitation

9. Elecrodiagnostic Medicine I: Fundamental Principles

10. Electrodiagnostic Medicine II: Clinical Evaluation and Findings

11. Electrodiagnostic Medicine III: Case Studies

Section 2: Treatment Techniques and Special Equipment

12. Rehabilitation and Prosthetic Restoration in Upper Limb Amputation

13. Rehabilitation and Prosthetic Restoration in Lower Limb Amputation

14. Upper Limb Orthotic Devices

15. Lower Limb Orthotic Devices

16. Spinal Orthoses

17. Wheelchairs and Seating Systems

18. Therapeutic Exercise

19. Manipulation, Traction, and Massage

20. Physical Agent Modalities

21. Electrical Stimulation

22. Integrative Medicine in Rehabilitation

23. Computer Assistive Devices and Environmental Controls

24. Peripheral Joint and Soft Tissue Injection Techniques

25. Spinal Injection Techniques

Section 3: Common Clinical Problems

26. Achieving Functional Independence

27. Rehabilitation of Patients with Swallowing Disorders

28. Management of Bladder Dysfunction

29. Neurogenic Bowel: Dysfunction and Rehabilitation

30. Spasticity Management

31. Sexuality Dysfucntion and Disability

32. Prevention and Management of Chronic Wounds

33. Cardiac Rehabilitation

34. Pulmonary Rehabilitation

35. Employment of Persons with Disabilities

36. Rheumatic Diseases

Section 4: Issues in Specific Diagnoses

37. Common Neck Problems

38. Musculoskeletal Disorders of the Upper Limb

39. Musculoskeletal Disorders of the Lower Limb

40. Low Back Pain

41. Osteoporosis

42. Chronic Pain

43. Muscle Pain Syndromes

44. Sports Medicine

45. Occupational Rehabilitation

46. Motor Neuron Diseases

47. Rehabilitation of Patients with Neuropathies

48. Myopathic Disorders

49. Traumatic Brain Injury

50. Stroke Syndromes

51. Degenerative Movement Disorders of the Central Nervous System

52. Multiple Sclerosis

53. Cerebral Palsy

54. Myelominingocele and Other Spinal Dysraphisms

55. Spinal Cord Injury

56. Lower Limb Peripheral Vascular Disease

57. Cancer Rehabilitation

58. Burn Rehabilitation

59. Geriatric Rehabilitation

60. Transplantation of Organs: Rehabilitation to Maximize Outcomes

61. International Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

About the Author

Randall Braddom

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Professor, UMDNJ Medical School; Clinical Professor, Robert Wood Johnson Medical Schools, New Brunswick, NJ, USA

