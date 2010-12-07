Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
4th Edition
Description
Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation presents today’s best physiatry knowledge and techniques, ideal for the whole rehabilitation team. This trusted reference delivers the proven science and comprehensive guidance you need to offer every patient maximum pain relief and optimal return to function. In this new edition, Dr. Randall L. Braddom covers current developments in interventional injection procedures, the management of chronic pain, integrative medicine, recent changes in the focus of stroke and brain injury rehabilitation, and much more. Access the complete contents online along with 1000 self-assessment questions at www.expertconsult.com.
Key Features
- Gain a clear visual understanding of important concepts thanks to 1400 detailed illustrations—1000 in full color.
- Find and apply the information you need easily with each chapter carefully edited by Dr. Braddom and his associates for consistency, succinctness, and readability.
Table of Contents
Section 1: Evaluation
1. The Physiatric History and Physical Examination
2. Examination of the Pediatric Patient
3. Adult Neurogenic Communication
4. Psychological Assessment and Intervention in Rehabilitation
5. Gait Anaylsis: Technology and Clinical Applications
6. Impairment Rating and Disability Determination
7. Nuerologic and Musculoskeletal Imaging Studies
8. Quality and Outcome Measures for Medical Rehabilitation
9. Elecrodiagnostic Medicine I: Fundamental Principles
10. Electrodiagnostic Medicine II: Clinical Evaluation and Findings
11. Electrodiagnostic Medicine III: Case Studies
Section 2: Treatment Techniques and Special Equipment
12. Rehabilitation and Prosthetic Restoration in Upper Limb Amputation
13. Rehabilitation and Prosthetic Restoration in Lower Limb Amputation
14. Upper Limb Orthotic Devices
15. Lower Limb Orthotic Devices
16. Spinal Orthoses
17. Wheelchairs and Seating Systems
18. Therapeutic Exercise
19. Manipulation, Traction, and Massage
20. Physical Agent Modalities
21. Electrical Stimulation
22. Integrative Medicine in Rehabilitation
23. Computer Assistive Devices and Environmental Controls
24. Peripheral Joint and Soft Tissue Injection Techniques
25. Spinal Injection Techniques
Section 3: Common Clinical Problems
26. Achieving Functional Independence
27. Rehabilitation of Patients with Swallowing Disorders
28. Management of Bladder Dysfunction
29. Neurogenic Bowel: Dysfunction and Rehabilitation
30. Spasticity Management
31. Sexuality Dysfucntion and Disability
32. Prevention and Management of Chronic Wounds
33. Cardiac Rehabilitation
34. Pulmonary Rehabilitation
35. Employment of Persons with Disabilities
36. Rheumatic Diseases
Section 4: Issues in Specific Diagnoses
37. Common Neck Problems
38. Musculoskeletal Disorders of the Upper Limb
39. Musculoskeletal Disorders of the Lower Limb
40. Low Back Pain
41. Osteoporosis
42. Chronic Pain
43. Muscle Pain Syndromes
44. Sports Medicine
45. Occupational Rehabilitation
46. Motor Neuron Diseases
47. Rehabilitation of Patients with Neuropathies
48. Myopathic Disorders
49. Traumatic Brain Injury
50. Stroke Syndromes
51. Degenerative Movement Disorders of the Central Nervous System
52. Multiple Sclerosis
53. Cerebral Palsy
54. Myelominingocele and Other Spinal Dysraphisms
55. Spinal Cord Injury
56. Lower Limb Peripheral Vascular Disease
57. Cancer Rehabilitation
58. Burn Rehabilitation
59. Geriatric Rehabilitation
60. Transplantation of Organs: Rehabilitation to Maximize Outcomes
61. International Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1532
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 7th December 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437735635
About the Author
Randall Braddom
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor, UMDNJ Medical School; Clinical Professor, Robert Wood Johnson Medical Schools, New Brunswick, NJ, USA