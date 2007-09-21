Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Secrets - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9781416032052

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Secrets

3rd Edition

Editors: Bryan O'Young Mark Young Steven Stiens
Paperback ISBN: 9781416032052
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 21st September 2007
Page Count: 550
Table of Contents

Physiatry: The Definition, Assessment and Intervention

Caring for Persons with Disabilities

Anatomy and Physiology of the Nervous and Musculoskeletal System

The Rehabilitation Evaluation

Fundamentals of Electrodiagnosis

Essentials of Neurorehabilitation

Rehabilitation of Organ-Based Systems

Musculoskeletal Rehabilitation

Rehabilitation of Soft Tissue and Musculoskeletal Injury

Rehabilitation after Systemic Disease and Injury
Chronic Pain

Rehabilitation in Sports and the Arts

Work and Rehabilitation

Developmental Milestones and Pediatric Rehabilitation

Medical Complications in Rehabilitation

General Therapeutics

Physical Modalities

Interventional Physiatry

Orthotics and Prosthetics

Wheelchairs

Rehabilitation and Complementary Medicine

Research and Statistics in PM&R

Description

This completely updated top-seller in physical medicine and rehabilitation continues the tradition of the highly popular Secrets Series®. From anatomy and physiology of the nervous and musculoskeletal system to medical complications in rehabilitation to work and rehabilitation—this book presents all the key elements you need for clinical use, rounds, and board preparation.

Key Features

  • Expedites reference and review with a question-and-answer format, bulleted lists, mnemonics, and tips from the authors.
  • Features a two-color page layout, "Key Points" boxes, and lists of useful web sites to enhance your referencing power.
  • Includes a chapter containing the "Top 100 Secrets" in physical medicine and rehabilitation, enabling you to quickly review essential material.
  • Comes in a convenient pocket size for easy access to key information.

About the Editors

Bryan O'Young Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Rehabilitation Medicine, New York University School of Medicine, Attending Physician, Rusk Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine, New York, NY

Mark Young Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Chair, Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, The Maryland Rehabilitation Center, State of Maryland Department of Education; Faculty, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine; Faculty, University of Maryland School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD

Steven Stiens Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Rehabilitation Medicine, University of Washington School of Medicine; Attending Physician, Spinal Cord Injury Unit, Veterans Affairs Puget Sound Health Care System, Seattle, WA

