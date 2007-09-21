Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Secrets
3rd Edition
Table of Contents
Physiatry: The Definition, Assessment and Intervention
Caring for Persons with Disabilities
Anatomy and Physiology of the Nervous and Musculoskeletal System
The Rehabilitation Evaluation
Fundamentals of Electrodiagnosis
Essentials of Neurorehabilitation
Rehabilitation of Organ-Based Systems
Musculoskeletal Rehabilitation
Rehabilitation of Soft Tissue and Musculoskeletal Injury
Rehabilitation after Systemic Disease and Injury
Chronic Pain
Rehabilitation in Sports and the Arts
Work and Rehabilitation
Developmental Milestones and Pediatric Rehabilitation
Medical Complications in Rehabilitation
General Therapeutics
Physical Modalities
Interventional Physiatry
Orthotics and Prosthetics
Wheelchairs
Rehabilitation and Complementary Medicine
Research and Statistics in PM&R
Description
This completely updated top-seller in physical medicine and rehabilitation continues the tradition of the highly popular Secrets Series®. From anatomy and physiology of the nervous and musculoskeletal system to medical complications in rehabilitation to work and rehabilitation—this book presents all the key elements you need for clinical use, rounds, and board preparation.
Key Features
- Expedites reference and review with a question-and-answer format, bulleted lists, mnemonics, and tips from the authors.
- Features a two-color page layout, "Key Points" boxes, and lists of useful web sites to enhance your referencing power.
- Includes a chapter containing the "Top 100 Secrets" in physical medicine and rehabilitation, enabling you to quickly review essential material.
- Comes in a convenient pocket size for easy access to key information.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 550
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2008
- Published:
- 21st September 2007
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781416032052
About the Editors
Bryan O'Young Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Rehabilitation Medicine, New York University School of Medicine, Attending Physician, Rusk Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine, New York, NY
Mark Young Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Chair, Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, The Maryland Rehabilitation Center, State of Maryland Department of Education; Faculty, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine; Faculty, University of Maryland School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD
Steven Stiens Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Rehabilitation Medicine, University of Washington School of Medicine; Attending Physician, Spinal Cord Injury Unit, Veterans Affairs Puget Sound Health Care System, Seattle, WA