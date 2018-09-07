Following the success of the previous three editions, Physical Management for Neurological Conditions 4th edition remains the most up-to-date evidence-based textbook for undergraduate students in health professions and qualified therapists.

Written by an international team of clinicians and researchers, it is applicable to a number of healthcare systems, with a special focus on physiotherapy. New chapters have been added to cover both common and rare conditions, such as Hereditary Disorders, Functional Motor disorders and Neuromuscular diseases.