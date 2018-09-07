Physical Management for Neurological Conditions
4th Edition
Table of Contents
1. Guiding principles of neurorehabilitation
2. Common impairments and the impact on activity
3. Observation and analysis of movement
4. Measurement tools
5. Goal setting in stroke rehabilitation
6. Respiratory management
7. Stroke
8. Traumatic brain injury
9. Spinal cord injury
10. Multiple sclerosis
11. Parkinson's
12. Inherited neurological conditions (HD, SCA, HSP)
13. Motor neuron disease
14. Polyneuropathies
15. Muscle disease
16. Functional motor disorders
17. Self-management
18. Virtual rehabilitation: Virtual reality and interactive gaming technologies in neurorehabilitation
19. Falls and their management
20. Physical activity and exercise
21. Vestibular rehabilitation
22. Pain management
23. Clinical neuropsychology in rehabilitation
24. Complex case management
Description
Following the success of the previous three editions, Physical Management for Neurological Conditions 4th edition remains the most up-to-date evidence-based textbook for undergraduate students in health professions and qualified therapists.
Written by an international team of clinicians and researchers, it is applicable to a number of healthcare systems, with a special focus on physiotherapy. New chapters have been added to cover both common and rare conditions, such as Hereditary Disorders, Functional Motor disorders and Neuromuscular diseases.
Key Features
- Comprehensive and handy reference on physical management and movement limitations, suitable to any health care context and environment
- Use of eclectic approach which focuses on selecting the appropriate evidence-based tools to assess and treat neurological conditions without subscribing to any specific treatment approaches
- International case studies are presented to provide worldwide scientific evidence
Details
No. of pages: 592
- 592
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 7th September 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702078354
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702071744
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702077227
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702077234
About the Editors
Sheila Lennon Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Physiotherapy, College of Nursing and Health Sciences, Flinders University of South Australia, Adelaide, Australia
Gita Ramdharry Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Faculty of Health, Social Care and Education, Kingston University and St George's, University of London; Consultant Allied Health Professional, Queen Square Centre for Neuromuscular Diseases, The National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery, University College London NHS Foundation Trust, London UK.
Geert Verheyden Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Rehabilitation Sciences, KU Leuven, University of Leuven, Leuven, Belgium