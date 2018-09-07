Physical Management for Neurological Conditions - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780702071744, 9780702078354

Physical Management for Neurological Conditions

4th Edition

Editors: Sheila Lennon Gita Ramdharry Geert Verheyden
eBook ISBN: 9780702078354
Paperback ISBN: 9780702071744
eBook ISBN: 9780702077227
eBook ISBN: 9780702077234
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 7th September 2018
Page Count: 592
Table of Contents

1. Guiding principles of neurorehabilitation

2. Common impairments and the impact on activity

3. Observation and analysis of movement

4. Measurement tools

5. Goal setting in stroke rehabilitation

6. Respiratory management

7. Stroke

8. Traumatic brain injury

9. Spinal cord injury

10. Multiple sclerosis

11. Parkinson's

12. Inherited neurological conditions (HD, SCA, HSP)

13. Motor neuron disease

14. Polyneuropathies

15. Muscle disease

16. Functional motor disorders

17. Self-management

18. Virtual rehabilitation: Virtual reality and interactive gaming technologies in neurorehabilitation

19. Falls and their management

20. Physical activity and exercise

21. Vestibular rehabilitation

22. Pain management

23. Clinical neuropsychology in rehabilitation

24. Complex case management

Description

Following the success of the previous three editions, Physical Management for Neurological Conditions 4th edition remains the most up-to-date evidence-based textbook for undergraduate students in health professions and qualified therapists.

Written by an international team of clinicians and researchers, it is applicable to a number of healthcare systems, with a special focus on physiotherapy. New chapters have been added to cover both common and rare conditions, such as Hereditary Disorders, Functional Motor disorders and Neuromuscular diseases.

Key Features

  • Comprehensive and handy reference on physical management and movement limitations, suitable to any health care context and environment

  • Use of eclectic approach which focuses on selecting the appropriate evidence-based tools to assess and treat neurological conditions without subscribing to any specific treatment approaches

  • International case studies are presented to provide worldwide scientific evidence

Details

No. of pages:
592
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780702078354
Paperback ISBN:
9780702071744
eBook ISBN:
9780702077227
eBook ISBN:
9780702077234

About the Editors

Sheila Lennon Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Physiotherapy, College of Nursing and Health Sciences, Flinders University of South Australia, Adelaide, Australia

Gita Ramdharry Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Faculty of Health, Social Care and Education, Kingston University and St George's, University of London; Consultant Allied Health Professional, Queen Square Centre for Neuromuscular Diseases, The National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery, University College London NHS Foundation Trust, London UK.

Geert Verheyden Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Rehabilitation Sciences, KU Leuven, University of Leuven, Leuven, Belgium

