Physical Management for Neurological Conditions with PAGEBURST ACCESS
3rd Edition
[Formerly Physical Management in Neurological Rehabilitation]
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Abbreviations
Contributors
Chapter 1: Rehabilitation in Practice: how this book can help you to help your patients
Emma. Stack, Maria Stokes
SECTION 1
NEUROLOGICAL AND NEUROMUSCULAR CONDITIONS
Chapter 2: Stroke
Geert Verheyden, Ann. Ashburn
Chapter 3: Acquired brain injury: trauma and pathology
Maggie Campbell
Chapter 4: Spinal cord injury
Sue Paddison, ,F iona Middleton
Chapter 5: Multiple sclerosis
Lorraine H. DeSouza, David Bates
Chapter 6: Parkinson’s disease
Diana Jones, Jeremy Playfer
Chapter 7: Huntington’s disease
Monica Busse-Morris, Lori Quinn, Oliver Quarrell
Chapter 8: Motor neurone disease
Samantha Orridge, Emma Stebbings
Chapter 9: Polyneuropathies
Gita Ramdharry
Chapter 10: Muscle Disorders
Ros Quinlivan, Nicky Thompson
SECTION 2
TREATMENT APPROACHES IN NEUROLOGICAL REHABILITATION
Chapter 11: The theoretical basis for evidence-based neurological physiotherapy
Sheila Lennon
Chapter 12: Specific treatment techniques
Joanna Jackson
Chapter 13: Vestibular rehabilitation
Dara Meldrum, Rory McConn Walsh
Chapter 14: Physical management of altered tone and movement
Cherry Kilbride, Elizabeth Cassidy
Chapter 15: Respiratory management in neurological rehabilitation
Anne Bruton
Chapter 16: Pain management in neurological rehabilitation
Paul Watson
Chapter 17: Clinical neuropsychology in rehabilitation
J.Graham Beaumont
SECTION 3
SKILL ACQUISITION AND LEARNING
Chapter 18: Physical activity and exercise in neurological rehabilitation
Bernhard Haas, Amanda Austin
Chapter 19: Self management
Fiona Jones
Chapter 20: Falls and their management
Dorit Kunkel, Emma Stack
Appendices
Appendix 1: Glossary of terms
Appendix 2: Associations and Support Groups
Index
Description
Printed book plus PageburstTM access – you will receive a printed book and access to the complete book content electronically. PageburstTM enhances learning by not only bringing world class content to your fingertips but also letting you add to it, annotate it, and categorize it all in a way that suits you. PageburstTM frees you to spend more time learning and less time searching.
The third edition of this popular textbook - formerly Physical Management in Neurological Rehabilitation and now renamed Physical Management for Neurological Conditions - maintains its scientific and research base with extensive use of references and case studies. It is the only book for physiotherapists that offers a comprehensive overview of the basic principles of neurological rehabilitation, specific neurological / neuromuscular conditions and the related physiotherapy treatment approaches used.
Important areas which feature throughout are discussed in relation to the different neurological conditions and include:
- a non-prescriptive, multidisciplinary, problem-solving approach to patient management
- involvement of the patient and carer in goal-setting and decision-making (client-centred practice)
- use of outcome measures to evaluate the effects of treatment in everyday practice
- use of case studies to illustrate clinical practice
- scientific evidence of treatment effectiveness
Details
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2011
- Published:
- 25th April 2011
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702047121
About the Editors
Maria Stokes Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Neuromusculoskeletal Rehabilitation, School of Health Sciences, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK
Emma Stack Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Parkinson's Disease Society Senior Research Fellow, School of Medicine, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK