Physical Management for Neurological Conditions with PAGEBURST ACCESS - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780723435600, 9780702047121

Physical Management for Neurological Conditions with PAGEBURST ACCESS

3rd Edition

[Formerly Physical Management in Neurological Rehabilitation]

Editors: Maria Stokes Emma Stack
eBook ISBN: 9780702047121
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 25th April 2011
Page Count: 448
Table of Contents

Preface
Acknowledgments
Abbreviations
Contributors

Chapter 1: Rehabilitation in Practice: how this book can help you to help your patients
Emma. Stack, Maria Stokes

SECTION 1
NEUROLOGICAL AND NEUROMUSCULAR CONDITIONS

Chapter 2: Stroke
Geert Verheyden, Ann. Ashburn

Chapter 3: Acquired brain injury: trauma and pathology
Maggie Campbell

Chapter 4: Spinal cord injury
Sue Paddison, ,F iona Middleton

Chapter 5: Multiple sclerosis
Lorraine H. DeSouza, David Bates

Chapter 6: Parkinson’s disease
Diana Jones, Jeremy Playfer

Chapter 7: Huntington’s disease
Monica Busse-Morris, Lori Quinn, Oliver Quarrell

Chapter 8: Motor neurone disease
Samantha Orridge, Emma Stebbings

Chapter 9: Polyneuropathies
Gita Ramdharry

Chapter 10: Muscle Disorders
Ros Quinlivan, Nicky Thompson

SECTION 2
TREATMENT APPROACHES IN NEUROLOGICAL REHABILITATION

Chapter 11: The theoretical basis for evidence-based neurological physiotherapy
Sheila Lennon

Chapter 12: Specific treatment techniques
Joanna Jackson

Chapter 13: Vestibular rehabilitation
Dara Meldrum, Rory McConn Walsh

Chapter 14: Physical management of altered tone and movement
Cherry Kilbride, Elizabeth Cassidy

Chapter 15: Respiratory management in neurological rehabilitation
Anne Bruton

Chapter 16: Pain management in neurological rehabilitation
Paul Watson

Chapter 17: Clinical neuropsychology in rehabilitation
J.Graham Beaumont

SECTION 3
SKILL ACQUISITION AND LEARNING

Chapter 18: Physical activity and exercise in neurological rehabilitation
Bernhard Haas, Amanda Austin

Chapter 19: Self management
Fiona Jones

Chapter 20: Falls and their management
Dorit Kunkel, Emma Stack

Appendices
Appendix 1: Glossary of terms
Appendix 2: Associations and Support Groups
Index

Description

Printed book plus PageburstTM access – you will receive a printed book and access to the complete book content electronically. PageburstTM enhances learning by not only bringing world class content to your fingertips but also letting you add to it, annotate it, and categorize it all in a way that suits you. PageburstTM frees you to spend more time learning and less time searching.

The third edition of this popular textbook - formerly Physical Management in Neurological Rehabilitation and now renamed Physical Management for Neurological Conditions - maintains its scientific and research base with extensive use of references and case studies. It is the only book for physiotherapists that offers a comprehensive overview of the basic principles of neurological rehabilitation, specific neurological / neuromuscular conditions and the related physiotherapy treatment approaches used.

Important areas which feature throughout are discussed in relation to the different neurological conditions and include:

  • a non-prescriptive, multidisciplinary, problem-solving approach to patient management
  • involvement of the patient and carer in goal-setting and decision-making (client-centred practice)
  • use of outcome measures to evaluate the effects of treatment in everyday practice
  • use of case studies to illustrate clinical practice
  • scientific evidence of treatment effectiveness

About the Editors

Maria Stokes Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Neuromusculoskeletal Rehabilitation, School of Health Sciences, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK

Emma Stack Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Parkinson's Disease Society Senior Research Fellow, School of Medicine, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK

