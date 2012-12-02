Physical Kinetics
1st Edition
Volume 10
Authors: L. P. Pitaevskii E.M. Lifshitz
Paperback ISBN: 9780750626354
eBook ISBN: 9780080570495
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 2nd December 2012
Page Count: 625
Description
This volume is mainly concerned with a systematic development of the theory of plasmas, the authority being firmly rooted in the pioneering work of Landau. Corresponding results are also given for partially ionized plasmas, relativistic plasmas, degenerate or non-ideal plasmas and solid state plasmas.
Readership
For final year undergraduates, postgraduates, research workers in theoretical physics and physics.
Table of Contents
Kinetic theory of gases; Collisionless plasmas; Plasmas in magnetic fields; Instability theory; Insulators; Quantum liquids; Metals; Superconductors; Index.
About the Author
L. P. Pitaevskii
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute for Physical Problems, USSR Academy of Sciences, Moscow, USSR
E.M. Lifshitz
