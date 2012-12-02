Physical Kinetics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750626354, 9780080570495

Physical Kinetics

1st Edition

Volume 10

Authors: L. P. Pitaevskii E.M. Lifshitz
Paperback ISBN: 9780750626354
eBook ISBN: 9780080570495
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 2nd December 2012
Page Count: 625
Description

This volume is mainly concerned with a systematic development of the theory of plasmas, the authority being firmly rooted in the pioneering work of Landau. Corresponding results are also given for partially ionized plasmas, relativistic plasmas, degenerate or non-ideal plasmas and solid state plasmas.

Readership

For final year undergraduates, postgraduates, research workers in theoretical physics and physics.

Table of Contents

Kinetic theory of gases; Collisionless plasmas; Plasmas in magnetic fields; Instability theory; Insulators; Quantum liquids; Metals; Superconductors; Index.

Details

No. of pages:
625
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
Paperback ISBN:
9780750626354
eBook ISBN:
9780080570495

About the Author

L. P. Pitaevskii

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute for Physical Problems, USSR Academy of Sciences, Moscow, USSR

E.M. Lifshitz

