Physical Fundamentals of Nanomaterials
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Principles, Methods, Formation Mechanisms, and Structures of Nanomaterials Prepared via Gas-Phase Processes
3. Principles, Methods, Formation Mechanisms, and Structures of Nanomaterials Prepared in the Liquid Phase
4. Principles, Methods, Formation Mechanisms, and Structures of Nanomaterials Prepared via Solid-phase Syntheses
5. Principles, Methods, Formation Mechanisms, and Structures of Nanomaterials Prepared via Self-Assembly
6. Mechanical Properties of Nanomaterials
7. Thermal Properties of Nanomaterials
8. Optical Properties of Nanomaterials
9. Electrical Properties of Nanometer Materials
10. Magnetic Properties of Nanomaterials
Description
Physical Fundamentals of Nanomaterials systematically describes the principles, structures and formation mechanisms of nanomaterials, in particular the concepts, principles and theories of their physical properties as well as the most important and commonly used preparation methods. The book aims to provide readers with a basic understanding of how nanomaterials are synthesized as well as their resultant physical properties it therefore focuses on the science of nanomaterials rather than applications, serving as an excellent starting point for researchers, materials scientists and advanced students who already possess a basic knowledge of chemistry and physics.
Key Features
- Provides thorough coverage of the physics and processes involved in the preparation of nanomaterials
- Contains separate chapters for various types of synthesis methods, including gas phase, liquid phase, solid phase, and self-assembly
- Coverage of properties includes separate chapters on mechanical, thermal, optical, electrical and magnetic
Readership
Senior undergraduate and graduate students, nano-related researchers in materials science, chemistry, advanced manufacturing and physics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 486
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2018
- Published:
- 7th February 2018
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124104792
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124104174
About the Authors
Bangwei Zhang Author
Dr. Zhang Bangwei has been teaching and conducting research in the field of materials physics for more than fifty years. His research work in nanomaterials and amorphous materials, electroless alloy deposits, thermodynamics of alloys, and EAM theory and its applications has been highly cited and recognized in the national and international scientific community. He has twice received the Fellowship of The Max-Planck Society and worked in the Max-Planck Institut für Plasmaphysik (IPP); He has worked as a senior scientist in the Dept. of Materials Science at the University of Virginia and is a past member of The American Physical Society and the TMS (The Minerals, Metals and Materials Society). He and his group have studied nanomaterials for more than twenty years, focusing on the various methods for synthesizing nanomaterials. He has published more than 200 research papers, including more than 100 in international English-language academic journals. He has published three professional books and four handbooks in Chinese, including Embedded-atom Method Theory and its Application in Materials Science, and Practical Manual of Non-metallic Materials.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, College of Physics, Hunan University, Changsha, China