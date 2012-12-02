Physical Forces and the Mammalian Cell - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122653308, 9780323140195

Physical Forces and the Mammalian Cell

1st Edition

Authors: Bozzano Luisa
eBook ISBN: 9780323140195
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st February 1993
Page Count: 400
Description

This book examines the physical forces - fluid shear, stretch, and gravity that play a role in the physiology of tissues and cellular functions. It gives special attention to the influences of the flow of blood and exercise on the growth of blood vessels and the flow of interstitial fluid on bone formation. Pathological conditions are also presented, such as the lack of mechanical loading on bone and osteoporosis. For biotechnologists, the problem of cell susceptibility to agitation-induced hydrodynamic forces in the scale-up of mammalian cell bioreactors is examined.

Readership

AUDIENCE: Researchers in cell biology, tissue culture, biophysics, bioengineering, and cardiology.

Table of Contents

Techniques for Studying the Effects of Physical Forces on Mammalian Cells and for Measuring Cell Mechanical Properties. Mechanical Transduction Across Extracellular Matrix and Through the Cytoskeleton. Mechanical Strain and the Mammalian Cell. Hemodynamic Forces in Relation to Shear Mechanosensitive Ion Channels in Endothelial Cells. Effects of Flow on Anchorage-Dependent Mammalian Cells. Secreted Products. Shear Stress Effects on the Morphology and Cytomatrix of Cultured Vascular Endothelial Cells. Fluid Shear Stress-Dependent Stimulation of Endothelial Autacoid Release: Mechanisms and Significance for the Control of Vascular Tone. Chronic Effects of Blood Flow on the Artery Wall. Fluid Stress Effects on Suspended Cells. Physical Forces in Mammalian Cell Bioreactors. Gravity and the Mammalian Cell. Chapter References. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1993
Published:
1st February 1993
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323140195

About the Author

