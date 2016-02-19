Physical Fluid Dynamics
1st Edition
Description
Physical Fluid Dynamics is a textbook for students of physics that reflects the origins and the future development of fluid dynamics.
This book forms a concise and logically developed course in contemporary Newtonian fluid dynamics, suitable for physics and engineering science students. The text is composed of chapters devoted to the discussion of the physical properties of fluids, vortex dynamics, slow viscous flow, and particulate fluid dynamics. An adequate course in the dynamics of real (viscous) fluids, kinematics, equations of motion, boundary-layer theory, and compressible flow is also given.
The textbook is intended for junior or senior undergraduate level students of physics and engineering.
Table of Contents
Preface
List of Notation
Chapter One Introduction and Mathematical Background
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Mathematical Background
1.3 Vector Calculus
1.4 Vector Integral Theorems
1.5 The Rheological Behavior of Fluids
Problems
Bibliography
Chapter Two The Physical Properties of Fluids
2.1 Intermolecular Forces
2.2 The Continuum Concept
2.3 Fluid Statics
2.4 Boundary Conditions Between Two Fluid Media
2.5 Fluid Motion
2.6 Transport Phenomena in Fluids
2.7 Scalar Intensities
2.8 Special Properties of Liquid Fluids
2.9 Special Properties of Gases
2.10 The Maxwell-Boltzmann Distribution
2.11 Fluid Flow Phenomena
2.12 Physical Similarity and Dimensional Analysis
Problems
Bibliography
Chapter Three Fluid Flow Kinematics
3.1 The Eulerian Equations
3.2 The Equation of Continuity (Conservation of Mass)
3.3 Streamline
3.4 Kinematics of Deformation
3.5 Circulation and Vorticity
3.6 Irrotational Motion and the Velocity Potential
3.7 Boundary Conditions for Ideal Fluids
3.8 Types of Potential Problems and Methods of Obtaining Solutions
3.9 Example of an Irrotational Flow System
3.10 Velocity Field with Nonzero Dilation and Vorticity
3.11 Sources and Sinks—Singularities in the Rate of Dilation
Problems
Bibliography
Chapter Four The Equations of Fluid Motion
4.1 Conservation of Momentum
4.2 Conservation of Energy—the Energy Equation
4.3 Equation of State
4.4 Diffusion Equation
4.5 Some Exact Solutions of the Navier-Stokes Equations
4.6 Unsteady Flow
4.7 Laminar Flow Near a Rotating Disk
4.8 Inviscid Incompressible Flows
4.9 Method of Singularities
4.10 Superposition of Flows
4.11 Drag and Lift for the Cylinder with Circulation
4.12 Solution by Change in Variable—Conformal Mapping
Problems
Bibliography
Chapter Five Vortex Dynamics
5.1 Vortices and Circulation
5.2 Kelvin's Circulation Theorem
5.3 Helmholtz Vortex Theorems
5.4 Origins of Circulation
5.5 Generation of a Vortex Ring by an Impulsive Pressure Acting over a Circular Area
5.6 Determination of the Velocity Field from a Given Vortex Field
5.7 Two Straight-Line Vortices and Their Motion
5.8 The Kármán Vortex Streets
5.9 Circular Vortex Filament—Vortex Rings
5.10 Viscous Compressible Vortex
5.11 Hydrodynamic-Electromagnetic Analogy
Problems
Bibliography
Chapter Six Vorticity and the Laminar Boundary Layer
6.1 Introduction
6.2 The Vorticity Equation
6.3 The Creation of Vorticity
6.4 A Point Source of Vorticity
6.5 Flow Past a Solid Body from Infinity
6.6 The Reynolds Number Effect
6.7 Equations of Motion
6.8 Exact Solutions of the Boundary Layer Equations
6.9 Approximate Methods of Solution of the Boundary Layer Equations
6.10 Steady Compressible Boundary Layers (in Two-Dimensional Flow)
6.11 Problem of Two-Dimensional Steady Compressible Flow
6.12 The General Case
Problems
Bibliography
Chapter Seven Slow Vicous Flow
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Stokes Flows
7.3 Two-Dimensional Flows
7.4 Three-Dimensional Stokes Flows
7.5 Criticism of Stokes's Solution
7.6 The Oseen Equations
7.7 Three-Dimensional Oseen Flows
Problems
Bibliography
Chapter Eight Unsteady Flows, Stability, and Turbulence
8.1 Introduction
Part I Unsteady Flows
8.2 Simple Examples
8.3 Boundary Layer Flows with Outer Fluctuating Velocity (High Frequency)
Part II Instability of Boundary Layer Flows
8.4 The Energy Equation for Disturbances in Parallel Flows
8.5 Stability of Parallel Flows
8.6 Stability of the Schlichting Jet
8.7 General Method of Solution in Inviscid Case
8.8 Stability at Finite Reynolds Numbers
8.9 Transition to Turbulent Flows
Part III Turbulent Flows
8.10 The Equations of Mean Flow
8.11 Turbulent Boundary Layers
8.12 The Momentum Balance Equation
8.13 The Turbulent Jet
8.14 Flows Involving Solid Boundaries
8.15 Boundary Layer Flow along a Flat Plate
8.16 Summary
Part IV Structure of Turbulence
8.17 The Microstructure of Turbulent Flow
8.18 The Velocity Correlation
8.19 Spectrum of Turbulence
8.20 Nonisotropic Turbulence
Problems
Bibliography
Chapter Nine Compressible Fluid Flow
9.1 Thermodynamics and Fluid Flow
9.2 Speed of Propagation of Sound Waves
9.3 One-Dimensional Compressible Flow
9.4 Basic Equations of Flow
9.5 Normal Shock Relations for a Perfect Gas
9.6 The Propagating Wave
9.7 Flow through a Constant-Area Tube with Heat Transfer
9.8 The Equation of the Rayleigh Line
9.9 The Fanno Line—Flow with Friction
9.10 Shock Waves
9.11 The Use of Shock Tubes for the Study of Kinetics in Chemical Physics
Problems
Bibliography
Chapter Ten Particle Fluid Dynamics
10.1 The Particle Continuum
10.2 Forces on a Rigid Spherical Particle in a Fluid
10.3 Viscosity of a Dilute Suspension of Small Particles
10.4 Macroscopic Continuum Description of Particle-Fluid Flow
10.5 Two-Dimensional Suspension Boundary Layer Equations
10.6 Laminar Mixing
Bibliography
Chapter Eleven Hydrodynamics of Superfluids
11.1 Fountain Effect
11.2 Flow of Liquid Helium
11.3 Second Sound
11.4 Two-Fluid Model of He II
11.5 Critical Velocities
11.6 Quantized Vortices
11.7 Quantized Vortices and Critical Velocities
11.8 Jet Flow of Superfluid Helium
11.9 Reversible Hydrodynamic Equations
11.10 Irreversible Hydrodynamic Equations
11.11 Applications to Some Simple Flow Problems
11.12 Applications of the Gorter-Mellink Formulation to Flow Problems
11.13 Molecular Basis of the Hydrodynamic Theory
11.14 Concluding Remarks
Bibliography
Appendix Vector Operations and Identities
A1 Vector Operations
A2 Vector Identities
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1973
- Published:
- 28th January 1973
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323147521