Physical Examination in Cardiovascular Chinese Medicine

1st Edition

Authors: Anika Al-Shura
eBook ISBN: 9780128006382
Paperback ISBN: 9780128001202
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 11th April 2014
Page Count: 96
Description

Physical Examination in Cardiovascular Chinese Medicine details the basics of how to take and record cardiac patient history and triage vitals, then apply the basic western and TCM methods for examining cardiovascular patients in the clinic. It outlines the basic procedure for creating intake questions and then examining the cardiovascular patient using both western and TCM techniques.

This book is intended for US-based licensed TCM practitioners as well as cardiology researchers.

Key Features

  • Provides a guide for creating a basic cardiac intake form, compares TCM and western medicine style symptoms and possible differential diagnoses
  • Provides a guide for basic examination with TCM and western medicine methods, and sound tutorials for heart and lung auscultation
  • Prepares the practitioner to sit for the Niambi Wellness Integrative anatomy and pathophysiology in cardiology final online exam

Readership

This book is intended for U.S. based licensed TCM practitioners, cardiologists, and researchers of TCM and cardiology.

Table of Contents

  • Dedication
  • Acknowledgments
  • Introduction
    • Approving Agencies
    • Course Description
    • Course Objectives
  • Section I: Getting Started
    • Chapter 1. Introduction
      • Chapter Objectives
      • 1.1 Part 1: The Introduction
      • 1.2 Part 2: The Family and Present History
      • 1.3 Part 3: Female History
      • 1.4 Part 4: Present Medications
      • 1.5 Part 5: Current Symptoms
      • Notes
  • Section II: The Triage
    • Chapter 2. Weight Measurement
      • Chapter Objectives
      • 2.1 Part 1: Risk Factors
      • 2.2 Part 2: BMI
      • 2.3 Part 3: Waist Circumference
      • Notes
    • Chapter 3. Taking the Blood Pressure
      • Chapter Objectives
      • 3.1 Part 1: Tools
      • 3.2 Part 2: Basic Procedure
      • 3.3 Part 3: Measurement Standards
      • Notes
    • Chapter 4. Taking the Temperature
      • Chapter Objectives
      • 4.1 Part 1: Problems of High Temperature
      • 4.2 Part 2: Problems of Low Temperature
      • 4.3 Part 3: Procedure
      • Notes
  • Section III: Exam Room 1
    • Chapter 5. Physical Exam Basics
      • Chapter Objectives
      • 5.1 Part 1: Observation
      • 5.2 Part 2: Preparation
      • 5.3 Part 3: Cardiac Palpation
      • 5.4 Part 4: Auscultation
      • 5.5 Part 5: Respiratory Palpation
      • 5.6 Part 6: Auscultation
      • 5.7 Part 6: Auscultation
      • Notes
  • Section IV: Exam Room 2
    • Chapter 6. Tongue and Pulse Diagnosis
      • Chapter Objectives
      • 6.1 Clinical Assessment
      • 6.2 Case #1
      • 6.3 Case #2
      • 6.4 Case #3
      • 6.5 Case #4
      • Notes
    • Chapter 7. Putting It All Together
      • 7.1 Part 1: Case Study #1
      • 7.2 Part 2: Case Study #2
      • 7.3 Part 3: Case Study #3
      • 7.4 Part 4: Case Study #4
      • 7.5 Part 5: Case Study #5
      • 7.6 Part 6: Case Study #6

About the Author

Anika Al-Shura

Anika Niambi Al-Shura, MSOM, PhD is originally from Louisville, KY and founded Niambi Wellness Institute, LLC in 1994. Since that time Dr. Anika has been transitioning practice perspectives from alternative healthcare in medical massage therapy to integrative Chinese medicine. In 2004, Dr. Anika earned her bachelors in Professional Health Sciences and masters degree in Oriental Medicine from East West College of Natural Medicine, travelled to China and continued her 10 year medical study and a career in teaching until 2014.

Dr. Anika studied at Shandong University of Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital, Jujiiang Medical University Hospital and Tianjin University of Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital. She earned study certificates in Chinese internal medicine, internal medicine and general surgery, and a specialty in Chinese medicine cardiology.

During her teaching career, Dr. Anika taught medical subjects and research at Shandong Medical University, Jiujiang Medical College and Tianjin Medical University. While teaching, she completed her dissertation on Integrative Cardiovascular Chinese Medicine, and received her doctorate in medical education in 2014.

Since 2014, Dr. Anika has been living in Florida, where she is developing the Integrative Cardiovascular Chinese Medicine (ICCM) study program at Niambi Wellness. There are 8 courses in the program which were approved by NCCAOM and Florida Medical Board of Acupuncture for awarding CE credits to licensed practitioners. The course textbooks for the program were published by Elsevier Academic Press. Eligibility and registration information can be found at www.niambiwellness.com.

