Physical Examination and Health Assessment
8th Edition
Description
With an easy-to-follow approach and unmatched learning support, Jarvis’s Physical Examination and Health Assessment, 8th Edition is the most authoritative, complete, and easily implemented solution for health assessment in nursing. This tightly integrated learning package continues to center on Carolyn Jarvis’s trademark clear, logical, and holistic approach to physical examination and health assessment across the patient lifespan. It’s packed with vivid illustrations, step-by-step guidance and evidence-based content to provide a complete approach to health assessment skills and physical examination. With a fresh focus on today’s need-to-know information, the 8th edition integrates QSEN and interprofessional collaboration, features enhanced inclusion of LGBTQ considerations, includes a new standalone Vital Signs chapter, and provides enhanced EHR and documentation content.
Key Features
- The most trusted name in health assessment for nurses, now in its 8th edition!
- A clear, conversational, step-by-step, evidence-based approach to physical examination and health assessment of patients throughout the lifespan.
- A consistent format from chapter to chapter features sections on Structure and Function, Subjective Data, Objective Data, Documentation and Critical Thinking, and Abnormal Findings to help you learn to assess systematically.
- UPDATED! An unsurpassed collection of more than 1,100 full-color illustrations has been updated to vividly showcase anatomy and physiology, examination techniques, and abnormal findings.
- Enhanced content on the electronic health record, charting, and narrative recording exemplify how to document assessment findings using state-of-the-art systems with time-tested thoroughness.
- Engaging learning resources include assessment video clips; NCLEX® Exam review questions; case studies with critical thinking activities; audio clips of heart, lung, and abdominal sounds; assessment checklists, and much more.
- Promoting a Healthy Lifestyle boxes present opportunities for patient teaching and health promotion while performing the health assessment.
- Developmental Competence sections highlight content specific to infants, children, adolescents, pregnant women, and older adults.
- Culture and Genetics sections include information on biocultural and transcultural variations in an increasingly diverse patient population.
Table of Contents
1. Evidence-Based Assessment
2. Cultural Assessment
3. The Interview
4. The Complete Health History
5. Mental Status Assessment
6. Substance Use Assessment
7. Domestic and Family Violence Assessment
8. Assessment Techniques and Safety in the Clinical Setting
9. General Survey and Measurement
10. Vital Signs
11. Pain Assessment
12. Nutrition Assessment
13. Skin, Hair, and Nails
14. Head, Face, Neck, and Regional Lymphatics
15. Eyes
16. Ears
17. Nose, Mouth, and Throat
18. Breasts, Axillae, and Regional Lymphatics
19. Thorax and Lungs
20. Heart and Neck Vessels
21. Peripheral Vascular System and Lymphatic System
22. Abdomen
23. Musculoskeletal System
24. Neurologic System
25. Male Genitourinary System
26. Anus, Rectum, and Prostate
27. Female Genitourinary System
28. The Complete Health Assessment: Adult
29. The Complete Physical Assessment: Infant, Young Child, and Adolescent
30. Bedside Assessment and Electronic Documentation
31. The Pregnant Woman
32. Functional Assessment of the Older Adult
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 896
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2020
- Published:
- 4th February 2019
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323550055
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323550048
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323550031
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323510806
About the Author
Carolyn Jarvis
Carolyn Jarvis, PhD, APRN, CNP
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, School of Nursing, Illinois Wesleyan University; Nurse Practitioner, Community Health Care Clinic, Bloomington, Illinois