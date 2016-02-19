Physical Electronics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080108889, 9781483138497

Physical Electronics

1st Edition

Handbook of Vacuum Physics

Editors: A. H. Beck
eBook ISBN: 9781483138497
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 186
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
19.99
16.99
24.95
21.21
31.95
27.16
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Handbook of Vacuum Physics, Volume 2, Physical Electronics, discusses the fundamentals of electric discharges in gases. Electrical discharges in gases is used generically to denote the passage of electricity through a gas and implicitly embraces the wide variety of physical phenomena which accompany such a discharge of electricity. The discharge currents may be as small as 10-16A in certain ionization growth studies, or be as large as megamperes in thermonuclear and plasma physics studies. Key topics discussed include collision phenomena in gases; surface phenomena and transport of charged particles; continuity equation for discharges; electrical discharges in crossed electric and magnetic fields; and vacuum breakdown.

Table of Contents


Acknowledgments

1. Fundamentals of Electric Discharges in Gases

1. Introduction

2. Collision Phenomena in Gases

3. Surface Phenomena and Transport of Charged Particles

4. Continuity Equation for Discharges

5. Electrical Discharges in Crossed Electric and Magnetic Fields

6. Vacuum Breakdown

References

Index

Details

No. of pages:
186
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1965
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483138497

About the Editor

A. H. Beck

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.