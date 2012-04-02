Physical Dysfunction Practice Skills for the Occupational Therapy Assistant
3rd Edition
Description
Covering the scope, theory, and approaches to the practice of occupational therapy, Physical Dysfunction Practice Skills for the Occupational Therapy Assistant, 3rd Edition prepares you to care for adults who have physical disabilities. It takes a client-centered approach, following the latest OT Practice framework as it defines your role as an OTA in physical dysfunction practice. New to this edition is coverage of polytrauma, advances in prosthetics and assistive technologies, and assessment and interventions of traumatic brain injury problems related to cognitive and visual perception. Written by respected educator Mary Beth Early, Physical Dysfunction Practice Skills for the Occupational Therapy Assistant helps you develop skills in the assessment of client factors, intervention principles, and clinical reasoning.
Key Features
- Case studies offer snapshots of real-life situations and solutions, with many threaded throughout an entire chapter.
- A client-centered approach allows you to include the client when making decisions about planning and treatment, using the terminology set forth by the 2008 Occupational Therapy Practice Framework.
- Evidence-based content includes clinical trials and outcome studies, especially those relating to intervention.
- Key terms, chapter outlines, and chapter objectives introduce the essential information in each chapter.
- Reading guide questions and summaries in each chapter make it easier to measure your comprehension of the material.
- Information on prevention is incorporated throughout the book, especially in the Habits on Health and Wellness chapter.
- Cultural diversity/sensitivity information helps you learn about the beliefs and customs of other cultures so you can provide appropriate care.
- An Evolve companion website reinforces learning with resources such as review questions, forms for practice, crossword puzzles, and other learning activities.
Table of Contents
Part I: Foundations
1. Occupational Therapy and Physical Disabilities
2. The Disability Experience and the Therapeutic Process
3. Infection Control and Safety Issues in the Clinic
Part II: Process
4. Occupational Therapy Process: Evaluation and Intervention in Physical Dysfunction
5. Documentation of Occupational Therapy Services
Part III: Assessment
6. Assessment of Motor Control and Functional Movement
7. Assessment of Joint Range of Motion
8. Assessment of Muscle Strength
9. Evaluation and Observation of Sensation, Perception and Cognition
Part IV: Intervention Principles
10. Teaching and Learning in Motor Performance
11. Habits of Health and Wellness
12. Occupations, Purposeful Activities, and Preparatory Activities
Part V: Performance in Areas of Occupation
13. Activities of Daily Living
14. Assistive Technology
15. Moving in the Environment
16. Sexuality: An Activity of Daily Living
17. Work
18. Promoting Engagement in Leisure and Social Participation
Part VI: Interventions for Performance Skills and Client Factors
19. The Older Adult
20. Hand Splinting
21. Neurotherapeutic Approaches to Treatment
22. Interventions for Visual and Other Sensory Dysfunction
23. Interventions for Disturbances in Cognition and Perception
Part VII: Clinical Applications
24. Cerebrovascular Accident
25. Traumatic Brain Injury
26. Degenerative Diseases of the Central Nervous System
27. Spinal Cord Injury
28. Neurogenic and Myopathic Dysfunction
29. Arthritic Diseases
30. Acute Hand Injuries
31. Hip Fractures and Lower Extremity Joint Replacement
32. Burns
33. Amputation and Prosthetics
34. Cardiac Dysfunction and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease
35. Oncology
36. HIV Infection and AIDS
Details
- No. of pages:
- 752
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2013
- Published:
- 2nd April 2012
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323068550
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323266413
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323059091
About the Author
Mary Beth Early
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Occupational Therapy Assistant Program, LaGuardia Community College, The City University of New York, Long Island City, NY