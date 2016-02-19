Physical Disability and Human Behavior - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780080197227, 9781483187693

Physical Disability and Human Behavior

2nd Edition

Pergamon General Psychology Series

Authors: James W. McDaniel
Editors: Arnold P. Goldstein Leonard Krasner
eBook ISBN: 9781483187693
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1976
Page Count: 176
Description

Physical Disability and Human Behavior, Second Edition presents the theoretical foundations of disability and behavior. This book is divided into seven chapters that address the developmental consequences of brain injuries. This book covers the bases of attitudes toward the disabled; emotional reactions to illness and disability; adolescent development and personality; depression and denial; situational stresses of illness; applicable perceptual theories; family attitudes and relationships; and studies in rheumatoid arthritis. Other chapters consider the analysis of Parson’s Social Role Theory and the attitudes of employers towards the disabled. These topics are followed by discussions of the principles of somatopsychology and the social isolation and restricted mobility. A chapter is devoted to the influence of emotional arousal in rehabilitation. The concluding chapter focuses on the relation of physical changes to emotional behavior. The book can provide useful information to psychologists, therapists, students, and researchers.

Table of Contents


Preface

1. Theoretical Foundations

Adler's Individual Psychology

Schilder's Body-Image

Parsons' Social Role Theory

Somatopsychology

2. Developmental Consequences of Physical Disability

Developmental Consequences of Brain Injuries

Co-Twin Studies in Rheumatoid Arthritis

Studies Involving Other Disorders

Adolescent Development and Disability

Personality and Social Development

Attitudes toward Disability

The Aging Process and Disability

3. Attitudes and Disability

The Bases of Attitudes Toward the Disabled

Attitudes of Employers

Family Attitudes and Relationships

Attitudes of Staff and Professionals

4. Emotional Factors in Illness and Disability

Emotional Reactions to Illness and Disability

Sensory and Social Isolation and Restricted Mobility

The Situational Stresses of Illness and Disability

Relation of Physical Changes to Emotional Behavior

Depression and Denial

Influence of Emotional Arousal in Rehabilitation

5. Sensory and Perceptual Processes in Disability

Body-Image

Phantom Perceptions

Sensory Compensation

Applicable Perceptual Theories

Sensory-Tonic Theory

Neurogeometric Theory

Avenues of Application - Biofeedback

6, Motivation — The Organization and Direction of Behavior

Motivation, Disability, and Rehabilitation

Clinical Implications of Motivational Concepts

7. Regulation and Control of Behavior: Learning and Skilled Performance

Behavior Modification

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
176
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1976
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483187693

About the Author

James W. McDaniel

About the Editor

Arnold P. Goldstein

Leonard Krasner

