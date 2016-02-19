Physical Disability and Human Behavior
2nd Edition
Pergamon General Psychology Series
Physical Disability and Human Behavior, Second Edition presents the theoretical foundations of disability and behavior. This book is divided into seven chapters that address the developmental consequences of brain injuries. This book covers the bases of attitudes toward the disabled; emotional reactions to illness and disability; adolescent development and personality; depression and denial; situational stresses of illness; applicable perceptual theories; family attitudes and relationships; and studies in rheumatoid arthritis. Other chapters consider the analysis of Parson’s Social Role Theory and the attitudes of employers towards the disabled. These topics are followed by discussions of the principles of somatopsychology and the social isolation and restricted mobility. A chapter is devoted to the influence of emotional arousal in rehabilitation. The concluding chapter focuses on the relation of physical changes to emotional behavior. The book can provide useful information to psychologists, therapists, students, and researchers.
Table of Contents
Preface
1. Theoretical Foundations
Adler's Individual Psychology
Schilder's Body-Image
Parsons' Social Role Theory
Somatopsychology
2. Developmental Consequences of Physical Disability
Developmental Consequences of Brain Injuries
Co-Twin Studies in Rheumatoid Arthritis
Studies Involving Other Disorders
Adolescent Development and Disability
Personality and Social Development
Attitudes toward Disability
The Aging Process and Disability
3. Attitudes and Disability
The Bases of Attitudes Toward the Disabled
Attitudes of Employers
Family Attitudes and Relationships
Attitudes of Staff and Professionals
4. Emotional Factors in Illness and Disability
Emotional Reactions to Illness and Disability
Sensory and Social Isolation and Restricted Mobility
The Situational Stresses of Illness and Disability
Relation of Physical Changes to Emotional Behavior
Depression and Denial
Influence of Emotional Arousal in Rehabilitation
5. Sensory and Perceptual Processes in Disability
Body-Image
Phantom Perceptions
Sensory Compensation
Applicable Perceptual Theories
Sensory-Tonic Theory
Neurogeometric Theory
Avenues of Application - Biofeedback
6, Motivation — The Organization and Direction of Behavior
Motivation, Disability, and Rehabilitation
Clinical Implications of Motivational Concepts
7. Regulation and Control of Behavior: Learning and Skilled Performance
Behavior Modification
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 176
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1976
- Published:
- 1st January 1976
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483187693