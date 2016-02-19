Physical Disability and Human Behavior, Second Edition presents the theoretical foundations of disability and behavior. This book is divided into seven chapters that address the developmental consequences of brain injuries. This book covers the bases of attitudes toward the disabled; emotional reactions to illness and disability; adolescent development and personality; depression and denial; situational stresses of illness; applicable perceptual theories; family attitudes and relationships; and studies in rheumatoid arthritis. Other chapters consider the analysis of Parson’s Social Role Theory and the attitudes of employers towards the disabled. These topics are followed by discussions of the principles of somatopsychology and the social isolation and restricted mobility. A chapter is devoted to the influence of emotional arousal in rehabilitation. The concluding chapter focuses on the relation of physical changes to emotional behavior. The book can provide useful information to psychologists, therapists, students, and researchers.