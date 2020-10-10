Physical Diagnosis of Pain

Section 1: The Cervical Spine

1. Functional Anatomy of the Bony Cervical Spine

2. Functional Anatomy of the Cervical Intervertebral Disc

3. Nomenclature of the Diseased Cervical Disc

4. Painful Conditions Emanating from the Cervical Spine

5. Visual Inspection of the Cervical Spine

6. Palpation of the Cervical Spine

7. Physical Examination of the Cervical Spine: Range of Motion

8. The Cervical Dermatomes

9. The C5 Neurologic Level

10. The C6 Neurologic Level

11. The C7 Neurologic Level

12. The C8 Neurologic Level

13. The Spurling Test for Cervical Radiculopathy Secondary to Herniated Disc or Cervical Spondylosis

14. The Axial Loading Test for Cervical Discogenic Disease

15. The Hoffman Test for Cervical Myelopathy

16. The Sharp Purser Test For Atlanto-Axial Joint Instability

Section 2: The Shoulder

17. Functional Anatomy of the Shoulder Joint

18. Visual Inspection of the Shoulder

19. Palpation of the Shoulder

20. External Rotation of the Shoulder

21. Internal Rotation of the Shoulder

22. Crossed-Arm Adduction of the Shoulder

23. Abduction of the Shoulder

24. Painful Conditions of the Shoulder

25. Shoulder Instability Syndromes

26. The Anterior Drawer Test

27. The Shift and Load Test For Shoulder Instability

28. The Apprehension Test for Anterior Instability

29. The Jobe Relocation Test for Anterior Instability

30. The Andrews Anterior Apprehension Test For Anterior Instability

31. The Posterior Drawer Test for Posterior Shoulder Instability

32. The Jerk Test for Posterior Shoulder Instability

33. The Posterior Clunk Test for Posterior Shoulder Instability

34. The Sulcus Test for Inferior Glenohumeral Instability

35. The Crank Test For Tears of the Glenoid Labru

36. The SLAP Apprehension Test for SLAP Lesions*

37. The Dynamic Shear Test for SLAP Lesions*

38. The Active CompressionTest for SLAP Lesions*

36. An Overview of Shoulder Impingement Syndromes

37. The Neer Test for Shoulder Impingement Syndromes

38. The Hawkins Test for Shoulder Impingement Syndromes

39. The Gerber Subcoracoid Impingement Test

40. The Zaslav Rotation Resistance Test for Shoulder Impingement

41. Bicipital Tendinitis

42. The Speed Test for Bicipital Tendinitis

43. The Yergason Test for Bicipital Tendinitis

44. The Snap Test for Subluxing Biceps Tendon Syndrome

45. The Biceps Entrapment Test For Biceps Entrapment*

45. The Gerber Lift-Off Test for Rupture of the Subscapularis Muscle

46. The Gerber Belly Press Test for Subscapularis Weakness

47. The Internal Rotation Lag Sign For Rupture of the Subscapularis Tendon

48. The Snapping Scapula Test

49. The Ludington Test for Ruptured Long Tendon of the Biceps

50. Reverse Popeye Sign for Ruptured Long Tendon of the Biceps*

51. The Squeeze Test for Rupture of the Distal Biceps Tendon

52. The Hook Test For Rupture of the Distal Biceps Tendon*

51. Clinical Correlates: Diseases of the Rotator Cuff

52. The Drop Arm Test for Complete Rotator Cuff Tear

53. The Hornblower Test For Rotator Cuff Tear*

53. The External Rotation Lag Sign for Rupture of the Supraspinatus or Infraspinatus Tendons

54. The Dawbarn Sign for Supraspinatus Tendinitis

55. The Empty Can Test For Suprapinatus Tendinopathy

56. The Jobe Supraspinatus Test

57. The Midarc Abduction Test for Infraspinatus Tendinitis

58. The External Rotation Stress Test For Impairment of the Infraspinatus and Teres Minor Muscles

59. The Drop Arm Test for Subdeltoid Bursitis

60. The Adduction Release Test for Subcoracoid Bursitis

61. The Adduction Stress Test for Acromioclavicular Joint Dysfunction

62. The Chin Adduction Test for Acromioclavicular Joint Dysfunction

63. The Paxino Test For Acromioclavicular Joint Pain

64. Sergeant’s Chevron Test for Axillary Nerve Deficits

65. The Adson Maneuver for Thoracic Outlet Syndrome

66. The Costoclavicular Test for Thoracic Outlet Syndrome

67. The Hyperabduction Test for Thoracic Outlet Syndrome

Section 3: The Elbow

68. Functional Anatomy of the Elbow Joint

69. Visual Inspection of the Elbow

70. Palpation of the Elbow

71. Flexion and Extension of the Elbow

72. Supination and Pronation of the Elbow

73. The Valgus Stress Flexion Test for Medial Ligamentous Incompetence

74. The Milking Maneuver Test For Ulnar Collateral Ligament incompetence*

74. The Varus Stress Flexion Test for Lateral Ligamentous Incompetence

75. The Lateral Pivot-Shift Test for Posterolateral Insufficiency

76. The Froment Sign for Ulnar Nerve Entrapment at the Elbow

77. The Jeanne Sign for Ulnar Nerve Entrapment at the Elbow

78. The Wartenberg Test for Ulnar Nerve Entrapment at the Elbow

79. The Little Finger Adduction Test for Ulnar Nerve Entrapment at the Elbow

80. The Valgus Extension Overload Test for Olecranon Impingement

81. The Compression Test for Lateral Antebrachial Cutaneous Nerve Entrapment Syndrome

82. The Snap Sign for Snapping Triceps Syndrome

83. The Creaking Tendon Sign for Triceps Tendinitis

84. The Ballottement Test for Olecranon Bursitis

85. The Tennis Elbow Test

86. The Maudsley’s Test For Tennis Elbow

87. The Chair Lift Test For Tennis Elbow

88. The Golfer’s Elbow Test

89. The Polk Test To Differentiate Lateral From Medial Epicondylitis

90. The Brachialis Jump Test for Climber’s Elbow

Section 4: The Forearm

91. The Compression Test for Radial Tunnel Syndrome

92. The Forced Pronation Test for Pronator Syndrome

93. The Pinch Test for Anterior Interosseous Syndrome

94. The Creaking Tendon Test for Intersection Syndrome

Section 5: The Wrist and Hand

95. Functional Anatomy of the Wrist

96. Visual Inspection of the Wrist and Hand

97. Palpation of the Wrist and Hand

98. Extension of the Wrist and Hand

99. Flexion of the Wrist and Hand

100. Adduction of the Wrist and Hand

101. Abduction of the Wrist and Hand

102. Painful Conditions of the Wrist and Hand

103. The Wristwatch Test for Cheiralgia Paresthetica

104. The Finkelstein Test for de Quervain Tenosynoviti

105. The Tethered Thumb Test for de Quervain Tenosynovitis*

105. The Allen Test for Patency of the Radial and Ulnar Arteries at the Wrist

106. The Watson Stress Test for Arthritis of the Carpometacarpal Joint of the Thumb

107. The Swanson Grind Test for Arthritis of the Carpometacarpal Joint of the Thumb*

107. The Ulnar Click Test for Ulnar Impaction Syndrome

108. Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

109. The Tinel Sign for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

110. The Phalen Test for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

111. The Opponens Weakness Test for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

112. The Opponens Pinch Test for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

113. The Two-Point Discrimination Test for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

114. The Dowart Hotdog Sign for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

115. The Spread Sign for Ulnar Tunnel Syndrome

116. The Extreme Flexion/Extension Test for Ganglion Cysts of the Wrist

117. The Hunchback Carpal Sign for Carpal Boss

118. The Tuck Sign for Extensor Tenosynovitis of the Wrist

119. The Palmar Band Sign for Dupuytren Contracture

120. The Allen Test for Patency of the Digital Arteries of the Fingers

121. The Catching Tendon Sign for Trigger Finger Syndrome

122. The Sausage Finger Sign for Psoriatic Arthritis

123. The Swan Neck Deformity Sign

124. The Boutonnière Deformity Sign

125. The Heberden Node Sign for Osteoarthritis of the Distal Interphalangeal Joints

126. The Bouchard Node Sign for Osteoarthritis of the Proximal Interphalangeal Joints

127. The Ice Water Test for Glomus Tumor of the Finger

Section 6: The Chest Wall, Thorax and Thoracic Spine

128. Winged Scapula Sign for Entrapment of the Long Thoracic Nerve of Bell

129. The Suprascapular Notch Sign for Suprascapular Nerve Entrapment Syndrome

130. The Shoulder Retraction Test for Costosternal Syndrome

131. The Swollen Costosternal Joint Sign for Tietze Syndrome

132. The Shrug Test for Sternoclavicular Joint Dysfunction

133. The Hooking Maneuver Test for Slipping Rib Syndrome

134. The Flexion Test for Acute Thoracic Vertebral Compression Fracture

Section 7: The Lumbar Spine

135. Functional Anatomy of the Lumbar Spine

136. An Overview of the Nomenclature of the Diseased Lumbar Disc

137. An Overview of Painful Conditions Emanating from the Lumbar Spine

138. Visual Inspection of the Lumbar Spine

139. Palpation of the Lumbar Spine

140. Range of Motion of the Lumbar Spine

141. The Schober Test For Lumbar Spine Flexion

142. The Kemp Test For Lumbar Facet Joint Dysfunction

143. The Lumbar Dermatomes

144. The L4 Neurologic Level

145. The L5 Neurologic Level

146. The S1 Neurologic Level

147. The Lasegue Straight Leg Raising Test for Lumbar Root

148. The Sitting Straight Leg Raising Test for Lumbar Root Irritation

149. The Naffziger Jugular Compression Test for an Equivocal Lasegue Straight Leg Raising Test

150. The Flip Test for Lumbar Nerve Root Irritation

151. The Buckling Knee Test for Lumbar Nerve Root Irritation

152. The Spurling Test for Lumbar Nerve Root Irritation

153. The Bragard Test for Lumbar Nerve Root Irritation

154. The Ely Test for Lumbar Nerve Root Irritation

155. The Fajersztajn Test for Lumbar Nerve Root Irritation

156. The Stoop Test for Spinal Stenosis

157. The Babinski Sign for Diseases of the Corticospinal System

158. The Chaddock Sign for Diseases of the Corticospinal System

159. The Oppenheim Sign for Diseases of the Corticospinal System

160. The Gordon Sign for Diseases of the Corticospinal System

Section 8: The Abdominal Wall and Pelvis

161. The Sit-Up Sign for Anterior Cutaneous Nerve Entrapment Syndrome

162. The Waddling Gait Sign for Osteitis Pubis Syndrome

163. The Direct Pressure Spring Test for Osteitis Pubis*

163. The Yeoman Test For Sacroiliac Joint Pain

164. The Van Durson Standing Flexion Test For Sacroiliac Joint Pain

165. The Pideallu Sitting Flexion Test For Sacroiliac Joint Pain

166. The Stork Test For Sacroiliac Joint Pain

167. The Gaenslen Test For For Sacroiliac Joint Pain

168. The Fortin Finger Test For Sacroiliac Joint Dysfunction*

168. The Numb Medial Thigh Sign for Obturator Nerve Entrapment Syndrome

169. The Sacroiliac Compression and Distraction Test For Pelvic Fracture*

169. The Novice Skier Sign for Ilioinguinal Nerve Entrapment Syndrome

170. The Femoral Stretch Test

171. The Burning Lateral Thigh Sign for Meralgia Paresthetica

Section 9: The Hip

172. Functional Anatomy of the Hip

173. Visual Inspection of the Hip Joint

174. Palpation of the Hip

175. Flexion of the Hip

176. Extension of the Hip

177. Abduction of the Hip

178. Adduction of the Hip

179. Internal Rotation of the Hip

180. External Rotation of the Hip

181. Painful Conditions of the Hip

182. The Thomas Test for Flexion Deformity of the Hip

183. The Trendelenburg Test for Weak Hip Abductors

184. The Hopalong Cassidy Sign for Antalgic Gait

185. The Patrick/FABER Test for Hip Pathology

186. The Waldman Knee Squeeze Test for Adductor Tendinitis

187. The Resisted Hip Extension Test for Ischial Bursitis

188. The Resisted Hip Abduction Test for Gluteal Bursitis

189. The External Derotation Test for Gluteal Tendinopathy*

189. The Resisted Hip Adduction Test for Iliopsoas Bursitis

190. The Hip Lag Sign For Gluteus Medius Tear*

190. The Piriformis Test For Piriformis Syndrome

191. The Frieberg Forceful Internal Rotation Test for Piriformis Syndrome*

192. Pace Nagel Resisted Contraction Maneuver for Piriformis Syndrome*

193. The FAIR Test for Piriformis Syndrome*

194. The Beatty Test for Piriformis Syndrome*

195. The Fishman Test for Piriformis Syndrome*

196. The Heel Contralateral Knee (HCLK)Test for Piriformis Syndrome*

191. The Resisted Abduction Release Test for Trochanteric Bursitis Pain

192. The Fulcrum Test For Stress Fractures of the Femur

193. The Ober Test for Iliotibial Band Contracture

194. The Snap Sign for Snapping Hip Syndrome

195. The Hip Dislocator Sign For Snapping Hip Syndrome*

195. The Fan Sign For Snapping Hip Syndrome*

195. External Snapping Hip Sign For External Snapping Hip Syndrome*

196. Internal Snapping Hip Sign For Internal Snapping Hip Syndrome*

197. Active Iliopsoa Snapping Test For Internal Snapping Hip Syndrome*

Section 10: The Knee

195. Functional Anatomy of the Knee

196. Visual Inspection of the Knee

197. Palpation of the Knee

198. Flexion of the Knee

199. Extension of the Knee

200. Rotation of the Knee

201. An Overview of Painful Conditions of the Knee

202. The Bulge Sign for Small Joint Effusions

203. The Ballottement Test for Large Joint Effusions

204. The Valgus Stress Test for Medial Collateral Ligament Integrity

205. The Swain Rotary Stability Test For Medial Knee Instability*

205. The Varus Stress Test for Lateral Collateral Ligament Integrity

206. The Anterior Drawer Test for Anterior Cruciate Ligament Integrity

207. The Flexion-Rotation Anterior Drawer Test for Anterior Cruciate Instability

208. The Lachman Test for Anterior Cruciate Ligament Integrity

209. The Posterior Drawer Test for Posterior Cruciate Ligament Integrity

210. The Hughston External Rotation-Recurvatum Test for Posterior Cuciate Instability

211. The Quadriceps Active Test for Posterior Cruciate Ligament Integrity

212. The Pivot Shift Test for Anterolateral Rotary Instability

213. The Reverse Pivot Shift Test of Jakob for Posteriorlateral Instability

214. The Tibial External Rotation Test for Posteriolateral Corner Injury

215. The Perkins Test for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome

216. The Patellar Grind Test For Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome

217. The Fairbanks Apprehension Test for Lateral Patellar Subluxation

218. The Patellar Tilt Test for Lateral Retinacular Dysfunction

219. The McMurray Test for Torn Meniscus

220. The Apley Grinding Test for Meniscal Tear

221. The Squat Test for Meniscal Tear

222. The Thessaly Test For Medial Meniscal Tear

223. The Twist Test for Semimembranosus Insertion Syndrome

224. The Knee Extension Test for Quadriceps Expansion Syndrome

225. Bursitis of the Knee

226. The Creaking Tendon Sign for Hamstring Tendinitis

227. The Noble Compression Test For Iliotibial Band Syndrome

228. The Bump Sign for Baker Cyst of the Knee

229. Foucher’s Sign For Baker Cyst

Section 11: The Ankle and Foot

229. Functional Anatomy of the Ankle and Foot

230. Visual Inspection of the Ankle and Foot

231. Palpation of the Ankle and Foot

232. The Wave Test for Ankle Joint Effusion

233. The Anterior Drawer Test for Anterior Talofibular Ligament Insufficiency

234. The Inversion Test for Anterior Talofibular Ligament Insufficiency

235. The Eversion Test for Deltoid Ligament Insufficiency

236. The Squeeze Test for Syndesmosis Ankle Strain

237. The External Rotation Test for Syndesmosis Ankle Strain

238. The Tinel Sign for Anterior Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome

239. The Tinel Sign for Posterior Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome

240. The Creak Sign for Achilles Tendinitis

241. Toe Raise Test for Achilles Tendon Rupture

242. The Thompson Squeeze Test for Achilles Tendon Rupture

243. The Matles Test For Achilles Tendon Rupture

244. The Calcaneal Jump Sign for Plantar Fasciitis

245. The Calcaneal Squeeze Test For Calcaneal Fracture*

246. The Windlass Test For Plantar Fasciitis

247. The Mulder Sign for Morton Neuroma

248. Digital Nerve Stretch Test For Morton Neuroma*

249. Metatarsophalangeal Drawer Test For Metatarsophalangeal Joint Instability*

250. The Paper Pull Out Test For Plantar Plate Tears*