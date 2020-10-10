Physical Diagnosis of Pain
4th Edition
Description
With a practical focus on how a clinician evaluates pain – "what is it?" rather than "where is it?" – Physical Diagnosis of Pain, 4th Edition, remains your most authoritative source for guidance in this key area of pain management. In this award-winning reference, internationally recognized pain expert Dr. Steven Waldman takes you step by step through the evaluation and diagnosis of more than 280 pain-related conditions based on physical signs. Concise, superbly illustrated chapters help you rapidly diagnose pathology based on physical techniques rather than relying on imaging alone.
Table of Contents
Section 1: The Cervical Spine
1. Functional Anatomy of the Bony Cervical Spine
2. Functional Anatomy of the Cervical Intervertebral Disc
3. Nomenclature of the Diseased Cervical Disc
4. Painful Conditions Emanating from the Cervical Spine
5. Visual Inspection of the Cervical Spine
6. Palpation of the Cervical Spine
7. Physical Examination of the Cervical Spine: Range of Motion
8. The Cervical Dermatomes
9. The C5 Neurologic Level
10. The C6 Neurologic Level
11. The C7 Neurologic Level
12. The C8 Neurologic Level
13. The Spurling Test for Cervical Radiculopathy Secondary to Herniated Disc or Cervical Spondylosis
14. The Axial Loading Test for Cervical Discogenic Disease
15. The Hoffman Test for Cervical Myelopathy
16. The Sharp Purser Test For Atlanto-Axial Joint Instability
Section 2: The Shoulder
17. Functional Anatomy of the Shoulder Joint
18. Visual Inspection of the Shoulder
19. Palpation of the Shoulder
20. External Rotation of the Shoulder
21. Internal Rotation of the Shoulder
22. Crossed-Arm Adduction of the Shoulder
23. Abduction of the Shoulder
24. Painful Conditions of the Shoulder
25. Shoulder Instability Syndromes
26. The Anterior Drawer Test
27. The Shift and Load Test For Shoulder Instability
28. The Apprehension Test for Anterior Instability
29. The Jobe Relocation Test for Anterior Instability
30. The Andrews Anterior Apprehension Test For Anterior Instability
31. The Posterior Drawer Test for Posterior Shoulder Instability
32. The Jerk Test for Posterior Shoulder Instability
33. The Posterior Clunk Test for Posterior Shoulder Instability
34. The Sulcus Test for Inferior Glenohumeral Instability
35. The Crank Test For Tears of the Glenoid Labru
36. The SLAP Apprehension Test for SLAP Lesions*
37. The Dynamic Shear Test for SLAP Lesions*
38. The Active CompressionTest for SLAP Lesions*
36. An Overview of Shoulder Impingement Syndromes
37. The Neer Test for Shoulder Impingement Syndromes
38. The Hawkins Test for Shoulder Impingement Syndromes
39. The Gerber Subcoracoid Impingement Test
40. The Zaslav Rotation Resistance Test for Shoulder Impingement
41. Bicipital Tendinitis
42. The Speed Test for Bicipital Tendinitis
43. The Yergason Test for Bicipital Tendinitis
44. The Snap Test for Subluxing Biceps Tendon Syndrome
45. The Biceps Entrapment Test For Biceps Entrapment*
45. The Gerber Lift-Off Test for Rupture of the Subscapularis Muscle
46. The Gerber Belly Press Test for Subscapularis Weakness
47. The Internal Rotation Lag Sign For Rupture of the Subscapularis Tendon
48. The Snapping Scapula Test
49. The Ludington Test for Ruptured Long Tendon of the Biceps
50. Reverse Popeye Sign for Ruptured Long Tendon of the Biceps*
51. The Squeeze Test for Rupture of the Distal Biceps Tendon
52. The Hook Test For Rupture of the Distal Biceps Tendon*
51. Clinical Correlates: Diseases of the Rotator Cuff
52. The Drop Arm Test for Complete Rotator Cuff Tear
53. The Hornblower Test For Rotator Cuff Tear*
53. The External Rotation Lag Sign for Rupture of the Supraspinatus or Infraspinatus Tendons
54. The Dawbarn Sign for Supraspinatus Tendinitis
55. The Empty Can Test For Suprapinatus Tendinopathy
56. The Jobe Supraspinatus Test
57. The Midarc Abduction Test for Infraspinatus Tendinitis
58. The External Rotation Stress Test For Impairment of the Infraspinatus and Teres Minor Muscles
59. The Drop Arm Test for Subdeltoid Bursitis
60. The Adduction Release Test for Subcoracoid Bursitis
61. The Adduction Stress Test for Acromioclavicular Joint Dysfunction
62. The Chin Adduction Test for Acromioclavicular Joint Dysfunction
63. The Paxino Test For Acromioclavicular Joint Pain
64. Sergeant’s Chevron Test for Axillary Nerve Deficits
65. The Adson Maneuver for Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
66. The Costoclavicular Test for Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
67. The Hyperabduction Test for Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Section 3: The Elbow
68. Functional Anatomy of the Elbow Joint
69. Visual Inspection of the Elbow
70. Palpation of the Elbow
71. Flexion and Extension of the Elbow
72. Supination and Pronation of the Elbow
73. The Valgus Stress Flexion Test for Medial Ligamentous Incompetence
74. The Milking Maneuver Test For Ulnar Collateral Ligament incompetence*
74. The Varus Stress Flexion Test for Lateral Ligamentous Incompetence
75. The Lateral Pivot-Shift Test for Posterolateral Insufficiency
76. The Froment Sign for Ulnar Nerve Entrapment at the Elbow
77. The Jeanne Sign for Ulnar Nerve Entrapment at the Elbow
78. The Wartenberg Test for Ulnar Nerve Entrapment at the Elbow
79. The Little Finger Adduction Test for Ulnar Nerve Entrapment at the Elbow
80. The Valgus Extension Overload Test for Olecranon Impingement
81. The Compression Test for Lateral Antebrachial Cutaneous Nerve Entrapment Syndrome
82. The Snap Sign for Snapping Triceps Syndrome
83. The Creaking Tendon Sign for Triceps Tendinitis
84. The Ballottement Test for Olecranon Bursitis
85. The Tennis Elbow Test
86. The Maudsley’s Test For Tennis Elbow
87. The Chair Lift Test For Tennis Elbow
88. The Golfer’s Elbow Test
89. The Polk Test To Differentiate Lateral From Medial Epicondylitis
90. The Brachialis Jump Test for Climber’s Elbow
Section 4: The Forearm
91. The Compression Test for Radial Tunnel Syndrome
92. The Forced Pronation Test for Pronator Syndrome
93. The Pinch Test for Anterior Interosseous Syndrome
94. The Creaking Tendon Test for Intersection Syndrome
Section 5: The Wrist and Hand
95. Functional Anatomy of the Wrist
96. Visual Inspection of the Wrist and Hand
97. Palpation of the Wrist and Hand
98. Extension of the Wrist and Hand
99. Flexion of the Wrist and Hand
100. Adduction of the Wrist and Hand
101. Abduction of the Wrist and Hand
102. Painful Conditions of the Wrist and Hand
103. The Wristwatch Test for Cheiralgia Paresthetica
104. The Finkelstein Test for de Quervain Tenosynoviti
105. The Tethered Thumb Test for de Quervain Tenosynovitis*
105. The Allen Test for Patency of the Radial and Ulnar Arteries at the Wrist
106. The Watson Stress Test for Arthritis of the Carpometacarpal Joint of the Thumb
107. The Swanson Grind Test for Arthritis of the Carpometacarpal Joint of the Thumb*
107. The Ulnar Click Test for Ulnar Impaction Syndrome
108. Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
109. The Tinel Sign for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
110. The Phalen Test for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
111. The Opponens Weakness Test for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
112. The Opponens Pinch Test for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
113. The Two-Point Discrimination Test for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
114. The Dowart Hotdog Sign for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
115. The Spread Sign for Ulnar Tunnel Syndrome
116. The Extreme Flexion/Extension Test for Ganglion Cysts of the Wrist
117. The Hunchback Carpal Sign for Carpal Boss
118. The Tuck Sign for Extensor Tenosynovitis of the Wrist
119. The Palmar Band Sign for Dupuytren Contracture
120. The Allen Test for Patency of the Digital Arteries of the Fingers
121. The Catching Tendon Sign for Trigger Finger Syndrome
122. The Sausage Finger Sign for Psoriatic Arthritis
123. The Swan Neck Deformity Sign
124. The Boutonnière Deformity Sign
125. The Heberden Node Sign for Osteoarthritis of the Distal Interphalangeal Joints
126. The Bouchard Node Sign for Osteoarthritis of the Proximal Interphalangeal Joints
127. The Ice Water Test for Glomus Tumor of the Finger
Section 6: The Chest Wall, Thorax and Thoracic Spine
128. Winged Scapula Sign for Entrapment of the Long Thoracic Nerve of Bell
129. The Suprascapular Notch Sign for Suprascapular Nerve Entrapment Syndrome
130. The Shoulder Retraction Test for Costosternal Syndrome
131. The Swollen Costosternal Joint Sign for Tietze Syndrome
132. The Shrug Test for Sternoclavicular Joint Dysfunction
133. The Hooking Maneuver Test for Slipping Rib Syndrome
134. The Flexion Test for Acute Thoracic Vertebral Compression Fracture
Section 7: The Lumbar Spine
135. Functional Anatomy of the Lumbar Spine
136. An Overview of the Nomenclature of the Diseased Lumbar Disc
137. An Overview of Painful Conditions Emanating from the Lumbar Spine
138. Visual Inspection of the Lumbar Spine
139. Palpation of the Lumbar Spine
140. Range of Motion of the Lumbar Spine
141. The Schober Test For Lumbar Spine Flexion
142. The Kemp Test For Lumbar Facet Joint Dysfunction
143. The Lumbar Dermatomes
144. The L4 Neurologic Level
145. The L5 Neurologic Level
146. The S1 Neurologic Level
147. The Lasegue Straight Leg Raising Test for Lumbar Root
148. The Sitting Straight Leg Raising Test for Lumbar Root Irritation
149. The Naffziger Jugular Compression Test for an Equivocal Lasegue Straight Leg Raising Test
150. The Flip Test for Lumbar Nerve Root Irritation
151. The Buckling Knee Test for Lumbar Nerve Root Irritation
152. The Spurling Test for Lumbar Nerve Root Irritation
153. The Bragard Test for Lumbar Nerve Root Irritation
154. The Ely Test for Lumbar Nerve Root Irritation
155. The Fajersztajn Test for Lumbar Nerve Root Irritation
156. The Stoop Test for Spinal Stenosis
157. The Babinski Sign for Diseases of the Corticospinal System
158. The Chaddock Sign for Diseases of the Corticospinal System
159. The Oppenheim Sign for Diseases of the Corticospinal System
160. The Gordon Sign for Diseases of the Corticospinal System
Section 8: The Abdominal Wall and Pelvis
161. The Sit-Up Sign for Anterior Cutaneous Nerve Entrapment Syndrome
162. The Waddling Gait Sign for Osteitis Pubis Syndrome
163. The Direct Pressure Spring Test for Osteitis Pubis*
163. The Yeoman Test For Sacroiliac Joint Pain
164. The Van Durson Standing Flexion Test For Sacroiliac Joint Pain
165. The Pideallu Sitting Flexion Test For Sacroiliac Joint Pain
166. The Stork Test For Sacroiliac Joint Pain
167. The Gaenslen Test For For Sacroiliac Joint Pain
168. The Fortin Finger Test For Sacroiliac Joint Dysfunction*
168. The Numb Medial Thigh Sign for Obturator Nerve Entrapment Syndrome
169. The Sacroiliac Compression and Distraction Test For Pelvic Fracture*
169. The Novice Skier Sign for Ilioinguinal Nerve Entrapment Syndrome
170. The Femoral Stretch Test
171. The Burning Lateral Thigh Sign for Meralgia Paresthetica
Section 9: The Hip
172. Functional Anatomy of the Hip
173. Visual Inspection of the Hip Joint
174. Palpation of the Hip
175. Flexion of the Hip
176. Extension of the Hip
177. Abduction of the Hip
178. Adduction of the Hip
179. Internal Rotation of the Hip
180. External Rotation of the Hip
181. Painful Conditions of the Hip
182. The Thomas Test for Flexion Deformity of the Hip
183. The Trendelenburg Test for Weak Hip Abductors
184. The Hopalong Cassidy Sign for Antalgic Gait
185. The Patrick/FABER Test for Hip Pathology
186. The Waldman Knee Squeeze Test for Adductor Tendinitis
187. The Resisted Hip Extension Test for Ischial Bursitis
188. The Resisted Hip Abduction Test for Gluteal Bursitis
189. The External Derotation Test for Gluteal Tendinopathy*
189. The Resisted Hip Adduction Test for Iliopsoas Bursitis
190. The Hip Lag Sign For Gluteus Medius Tear*
190. The Piriformis Test For Piriformis Syndrome
191. The Frieberg Forceful Internal Rotation Test for Piriformis Syndrome*
192. Pace Nagel Resisted Contraction Maneuver for Piriformis Syndrome*
193. The FAIR Test for Piriformis Syndrome*
194. The Beatty Test for Piriformis Syndrome*
195. The Fishman Test for Piriformis Syndrome*
196. The Heel Contralateral Knee (HCLK)Test for Piriformis Syndrome*
191. The Resisted Abduction Release Test for Trochanteric Bursitis Pain
192. The Fulcrum Test For Stress Fractures of the Femur
193. The Ober Test for Iliotibial Band Contracture
194. The Snap Sign for Snapping Hip Syndrome
195. The Hip Dislocator Sign For Snapping Hip Syndrome*
195. The Fan Sign For Snapping Hip Syndrome*
195. External Snapping Hip Sign For External Snapping Hip Syndrome*
196. Internal Snapping Hip Sign For Internal Snapping Hip Syndrome*
197. Active Iliopsoa Snapping Test For Internal Snapping Hip Syndrome*
Section 10: The Knee
195. Functional Anatomy of the Knee
196. Visual Inspection of the Knee
197. Palpation of the Knee
198. Flexion of the Knee
199. Extension of the Knee
200. Rotation of the Knee
201. An Overview of Painful Conditions of the Knee
202. The Bulge Sign for Small Joint Effusions
203. The Ballottement Test for Large Joint Effusions
204. The Valgus Stress Test for Medial Collateral Ligament Integrity
205. The Swain Rotary Stability Test For Medial Knee Instability*
205. The Varus Stress Test for Lateral Collateral Ligament Integrity
206. The Anterior Drawer Test for Anterior Cruciate Ligament Integrity
207. The Flexion-Rotation Anterior Drawer Test for Anterior Cruciate Instability
208. The Lachman Test for Anterior Cruciate Ligament Integrity
209. The Posterior Drawer Test for Posterior Cruciate Ligament Integrity
210. The Hughston External Rotation-Recurvatum Test for Posterior Cuciate Instability
211. The Quadriceps Active Test for Posterior Cruciate Ligament Integrity
212. The Pivot Shift Test for Anterolateral Rotary Instability
213. The Reverse Pivot Shift Test of Jakob for Posteriorlateral Instability
214. The Tibial External Rotation Test for Posteriolateral Corner Injury
215. The Perkins Test for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome
216. The Patellar Grind Test For Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome
217. The Fairbanks Apprehension Test for Lateral Patellar Subluxation
218. The Patellar Tilt Test for Lateral Retinacular Dysfunction
219. The McMurray Test for Torn Meniscus
220. The Apley Grinding Test for Meniscal Tear
221. The Squat Test for Meniscal Tear
222. The Thessaly Test For Medial Meniscal Tear
223. The Twist Test for Semimembranosus Insertion Syndrome
224. The Knee Extension Test for Quadriceps Expansion Syndrome
225. Bursitis of the Knee
226. The Creaking Tendon Sign for Hamstring Tendinitis
227. The Noble Compression Test For Iliotibial Band Syndrome
228. The Bump Sign for Baker Cyst of the Knee
229. Foucher’s Sign For Baker Cyst
Section 11: The Ankle and Foot
229. Functional Anatomy of the Ankle and Foot
230. Visual Inspection of the Ankle and Foot
231. Palpation of the Ankle and Foot
232. The Wave Test for Ankle Joint Effusion
233. The Anterior Drawer Test for Anterior Talofibular Ligament Insufficiency
234. The Inversion Test for Anterior Talofibular Ligament Insufficiency
235. The Eversion Test for Deltoid Ligament Insufficiency
236. The Squeeze Test for Syndesmosis Ankle Strain
237. The External Rotation Test for Syndesmosis Ankle Strain
238. The Tinel Sign for Anterior Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome
239. The Tinel Sign for Posterior Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome
240. The Creak Sign for Achilles Tendinitis
241. Toe Raise Test for Achilles Tendon Rupture
242. The Thompson Squeeze Test for Achilles Tendon Rupture
243. The Matles Test For Achilles Tendon Rupture
244. The Calcaneal Jump Sign for Plantar Fasciitis
245. The Calcaneal Squeeze Test For Calcaneal Fracture*
246. The Windlass Test For Plantar Fasciitis
247. The Mulder Sign for Morton Neuroma
248. Digital Nerve Stretch Test For Morton Neuroma*
249. Metatarsophalangeal Drawer Test For Metatarsophalangeal Joint Instability*
250. The Paper Pull Out Test For Plantar Plate Tears*
Details
- No. of pages:
- 468
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 10th October 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323712606
About the Author
Steven Waldman
Brief Author Bio: (150 words limit per author/editor) Steven D Waldman is an internationally recognized expert and pioneer in the specialty of Pain Medicine. Dr Waldman has received numerous awards and honors and is the author of over twenty textbooks and numerous academic articles on the specialty of Pain Management. His main clinical work is as an interventional pain management physician as well as being an active member of the medical staff at Truman Medical Center at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. He is a former President of the Society of Pain Practice Management (SPPM) Clinical Professor of Anesthesiology, Professor of Medical Humanities and Bioethics, University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor of Anesthesiology, Professor of Medical Humanities and Bioethics, University of Missouri-Kansas City, Kansas City, Missouri, U.S.A.
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.