Physical Diagnosis of Pain
3rd Edition
An Atlas of Signs and Symptoms
Description
2016 BMA Medical Book Awards First Prize in Anesthesia! Still the only atlas available devoted to the physical diagnosis of pain, this highly practical guide mirrors the clinician’s approach to pain evaluation: focusing on "what is it" rather than "where is it." Through concise text, high-quality illustrations, and real-time videos, internationally recognized pain expert Dr. Steven Waldman provides clear, how-to methods for evaluating and diagnosing more than 240 pain-related conditions through their physical signs. Comprehensive and lavishly illustrated, this essential atlas is a must-have resource for all practitioners and trainees that encounter patients with pain.
Key Features
- Provides essential physical examination techniques for the full range of pain-related conditions in the cervical spine, shoulder, elbow, forearm, wrist and hand, chest wall, thorax and thoracic spine, lumbar spine, abdominal wall and pelvis, hip, knee, ankle and foot.
- Each chapter follows the same concise format for ease of use and quick reference: anatomy, inspection, palpation, and range of motion, followed by relevant special tests.
Table of Contents
- Functional Anatomy of the Bony Cervical Spine
- Functional Anatomy of the Cervical Intervertebral Disc
- Nomenclature of the Diseased Cervical Disc
- Painful Conditions Emanating from the Cervical Spine
- Visual Inspection of the Cervical Spine
- Palpation of the Cervical Spine
- Physical Examination of the Cervical Spine: Range of Motion
- The Cervical Dermatomes
- The C5 Neurologic Level
- The C6 Neurologic Level
- The C7 Neurologic Level
- The C8 Neurologic Level
- The Spurling Test for Cervical Radiculopathy Secondary to Herniated Disc or Cervical Spondylosis
- The Axial Loading Test for Cervical Discogenic Disease
- The Hoffman Test for Cervical Myelopathy
- The Sharp Purser Test For Atlanto-Axial Joint Instability
- Functional Anatomy of the Shoulder Joint
- Visual Inspection of the Shoulder
- Palpation of the Shoulder
- External Rotation of the Shoulder
- Internal Rotation of the Shoulder
- Crossed-Arm Adduction of the Shoulder
- Abduction of the Shoulder
- Painful Conditions of the Shoulder
- Shoulder Instability Syndromes
- The Anterior Drawer Test
- The Shift and Load Test For Shoulder Instability
- The Apprehension Test for Anterior Instability
- The Jobe Relocation Test for Anterior Instability
- The Andrews Anterior Apprehension Test For Anterior Instability
- The Posterior Drawer Test for Posterior Shoulder Instability
- The Jerk Test for Posterior Shoulder Instability
- The Posterior Clunk Test for Posterior Shoulder Instability
- The Sulcus Test for Inferior Glenohumeral Instability
- The Crank Test For Injury of the Labrum of the Glenohumeral Joint
- An Overview of Shoulder Impingement Syndromes
- The Neer Test for Shoulder Impingement Syndromes
- The Hawkins Test for Shoulder Impingement Syndromes
- The Gerber Subcoracoid Impingement Test
- The Zaslav Rotation Resistance Test for Shoulder Impingement
- Bicipital Tendinitis
- The Speed Test for Bicipital Tendinitis
- The Yergason Test for Bicipital Tendinitis
- The Snap Test for Subluxing Biceps Tendon Syndrome
- The Gerber Lift-Off Test for Rupture of the Subscapularis Muscle
- The Gerber Belly Press Test for Subscapularis Weakness
- The Internal Rotation Lag Sign For Rupture of the Subscapularis Tendon
- The Snapping Scapula Test
- The Ludington Test for Ruptured Long Tendon of the Biceps
- The Squeeze Test for Distal Rupture of the Biceps Tendon
- Clinical Correlates: Diseases of the Rotator Cuff
- The Drop Arm Test for Complete Rotator Cuff Tear
- The External Rotation Lag Sign for Rupture of the Supraspinatus or Infraspinatus Tendon
- The Dawbarn Sign for Supraspinatus Tendinitis
- The Empty Can Test For Suprapinatus Tendinopathy
- The Jobe Supraspinatus Test
- The Midarc Abduction Test for Infraspinatus Tendinitis
- The External Rotation Stress Test For Impairment of the Infraspinatus and Teres Minor Muscles
- The Drop Arm Test for Subdeltoid Bursitis
- The Adduction Release Test for Subcoracoid Bursitis
- The Adduction Stress Test for Acromioclavicular Joint Dysfunction
- The Chin Adduction Test for Acromioclavicular Joint Dysfunction
- The Paxino Test For Acromioclavicular Joint Pain
- Sergeant’s Chevron Test for Axillary Nerve Deficits
- The Adson Maneuver for Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
- The Costoclavicular Test for Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
- The Hyperabduction Test for Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
- Functional Anatomy of the Elbow Joint
- Visual Inspection of the Elbow
- Palpation of the Elbow
- Flexion and Extension of the Elbow
- Supination and Pronation of the Elbow
- The Valgus Stress Flexion Test for Medial Ligamentous Incompetence
- The Varus Stress Flexion Test for Lateral Ligamentous Incompetence
- The Lateral Pivot-Shift Test for Posterolateral Insufficiency
- The Froment Sign for Ulnar Nerve Entrapment at the Elbow
- The Jeanne Sign for Ulnar Nerve Entrapment at the Elbow
- The Wartenberg Test for Ulnar Nerve Entrapment at the Elbow
- The Little Finger Adduction Test for Ulnar Nerve Entrapment at the Elbow
- The Valgus Extension Overload Test for Olecranon Impingement
- The Compression Test for Lateral Antebrachial Cutaneous Nerve Entrapment Syndrome
- The Snap Sign for Snapping Triceps Syndrome
- The Creaking Tendon Sign for Triceps Tendinitis
- The Ballottement Test for Olecranon Bursitis
- The Tennis Elbow Test
- The Maudsley’s Test For Lateral Epicondylitis
- The Chair Lift Test For Lateral Epicondylitis
- The Golfer’s Elbow Test
- The Polk Test To Differentiate Lateral From Medial Epicondylitis
- The Brachialis Jump Test for Climber’s Elbow
- The Compression Test for Radial Tunnel Syndrome
- The Forced Pronation Test for Pronator Syndrome
- The Pinch Test for Anterior Interosseous Syndrome
- The Creaking Tendon Test for Intersection Syndrome
- Functional Anatomy of the Wrist
- Visual Inspection of the Wrist and Hand
- Palpation of the Wrist and Hand
- Extension of the Wrist and Hand
- Flexion of the Wrist and Hand
- Adduction of the Wrist and Hand
- Abduction of the Wrist and Hand
- Painful Conditions of the Wrist and Hand
- The Wristwatch Test for Cheiralgia Paresthetica
- The Finkelstein Test for de Quervain Tenosynovitis
- The Allen Test for Patency of the Radial and Ulnar Arteries at the Wrist
- The Watson Stress Test for Arthritis of the Carpometacarpal Joint of the Thumb
- The Ulnar Click Test for Ulnar Impaction Syndrome
- Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- The Tinel Sign for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- The Phalen Test for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- The Opponens Weakness Test for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- The Opponens Pinch Test for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- The Two-Point Discrimination Test for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- The Dowart Hotdog Sign for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- The Spread Sign for Ulnar Tunnel Syndrome
- Flexion/Extension Test for Ganglion Cysts of the Wrist
- The Hunchback Carpal Sign for Carpal Boss
- The Tuck Sign for Extensor Tenosynovitis of the Wrist
- The Palmar Band Sign for Dupuytren Contracture
- The Allen Test for Patency of the Digital Arteries of the Fingers
- The Catching Tendon Sign for Trigger Finger Syndrome
- The Sausage Finger Sign for Psoriatic Arthritis
- The Swan Neck Deformity Sign
- The Boutonnière Deformity Sign
- The Heberden Node Sign for Osteoarthritis of the Distal Interphalangeal Joints
- The Bouchard Node Sign for Osteoarthritis of the Proximal Interphalangeal Joints
- The Ice Water Test for Glomus Tumor of the Finger
- Winged Scapula Sign for Entrapment of the Long Thoracic Nerve of Bell
- The Suprascapular Notch Sign for Suprascapular Nerve Entrapment Syndrome
- The Shoulder Retraction Test for Costosternal Syndrome
- The Swollen Costosternal Joint Sign for Tietze Syndrome
- The Shrug Test for Sternoclavicular Joint Dysfunction
- The Hooking Maneuver Test for Slipping Rib Syndrome
- The Flexion Test for Acute Thoracic Vertebral Compression Fracture
- Functional Anatomy of the Lumbar Spine
- An Overview of the Nomenclature of the Diseased Lumbar Disc
- An Overview of Painful Conditions Emanating from the Lumbar Spine
- Visual Inspection of the Lumbar Spine
- Palpation of the Lumbar Spine
- Range of Motion of the Lumbar Spine
- The Schober Test For Lumbar Spine Flexion
- The Kemp Test For Lumbar Facet Joint Dysfunction
- The Lumbar Dermatomes
- The L4 Neurologic Level
- The L5 Neurologic Level
- The S1 Neurologic Level
- The Lasegue Straight Leg Raising Test for Lumbar Root Irritation
- The Sitting Straight Leg Raising Test for Lumbar Root Irritation
- The Naffziger Jugular Compression Test for an Equivocal Lasegue Straight Leg Raising Test
- The Flip Test for Lumbar Nerve Root Irritation
- The Buckling Knee Test for Lumbar Nerve Root Irritation
- The Spurling Test for Lumbar Nerve Root Irritation
- The Bragard Test for Lumbar Nerve Root Irritation
- The Ely Test for Lumbar Nerve Root Irritation
- The Fajersztajn Test for Lumbar Nerve Root Irritation
- The Stoop Test for Spinal Stenosis
- The Babinski Sign for Diseases of the Corticospinal System
- The Chaddock Sign for Diseases of the Corticospinal System
- The Oppenheim Sign for Diseases of the Corticospinal System
- The Gordon Sign for Diseases of the Corticospinal System
- The Sit-Up Sign for Anterior Cutaneous Nerve Entrapment Syndrome
- The Waddling Gait Sign for Osteitis Pubis Syndrome
- The Yeoman Test For Sacroiliac Joint Pain
- The Van Durson Standing Flexion Test For Sacroiliac Joint Pain
- The Pideallu Seatd Flexion Test For Sacroiliac Joint Pain
- The Stork Test For Sacroiliac Joint Pain
- The Gaenslen Test For For Sacroiliac Joint Pain
- The Numb Medial Thigh Sign for Obturator Nerve Entrapment Syndrome
- The Novice Skier Sign for Ilioinguinal Nerve Entrapment Syndrome
- The Femoral Stretch Test
- The Burning Lateral Thigh Sign for Meralgia Paresthetica
- Functional Anatomy of the Hip
- Visual Inspection of the Hip Joint
- Palpation of the Hip
- Flexion of the Hip
- Extension of the Hip
- Abduction of the Hip
- Adduction of the Hip
- Internal Rotation of the Hip
- External Rotation of the Hip
- Painful Conditions of the Hip
- The Thomas Test for Flexion Deformity of the Hip
- The Trendelenburg Test for Weak Hip Abductors
- The Hopalong Cassidy Sign for Antalgic Gait
- The Patrick/FABER Test for Hip Pathology
- The Waldman Knee Squeeze Test for Adductor Tendinitis
- The Resisted Hip Extension Test for Ischial Bursitis
- The Resisted Hip Abduction Test for Gluteal Bursitis
- The Resisted Hip Adduction Test for Iliopsoas Bursitis
- The Piriformis Test For Piriformis Syndrome
- The Resisted Abduction Release Test for Trochanteric Bursitis Pain
- The Fulcrum Test For Stress Fractures of the Femoral Shaft
- The Ober Test for Iliotibial Band Contracture
- The Snap Sign for Snapping Hip Syndrome
- Functional Anatomy of the Knee
- Visual Inspection of the Knee
- Palpation of the Knee
- Flexion of the Knee
- Extension of the Knee
- Rotation of the Knee
- An Overview of Painful Conditions of the Knee
- The Bulge Sign for Small Joint Effusions
- The Ballottement Test for Large Joint Effusions
- The Valgus Stress Test for Medial Collateral Ligament Integrity
- The Varus Stress Test for Lateral Collateral Ligament Integrity
- The Anterior Drawer Test for Anterior Cruciate Ligament Integrity
- The Flexion-Rotation Anterior Drawer Test for Anterior Cruciate Ligament Instability
- The Lachman Test for Anterior Cruciate Ligament Integrity
- The Posterior Drawer Test for Posterior Cruciate Ligament Integrity
- The Hughston External Rotation-Recurvatum Test for Posterior Cuciate Ligament Instability
- The Quadriceps Active Test for Posterior Cruciate Ligament Integrity
- The Pivot Shift Test for Anterolateral Rotary Instability
- The Reverse Pivot Shift Test of Jakob for Posterolateral Instability
- The Tibial External Rotation Test for Injury to the Posterolateral Corner
- The Perkins Test for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome
- The Patellar Grind Test For Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome
- The Fairbanks Apprehension Test for Lateral Patellar Subluxation
- The Patellar Tilt Test for Lateral Retinacular Dysfunction
- The McMurray Test for Torn Meniscus
- The Apley Grinding Test for Meniscal Tear
- The Squat Test for Meniscal Tear
- The Thessaly Test For Medial Meniscal Tear
- The Twist Test for Semimembranosus Insertion Syndrome
- The Knee Extension Test for Quadriceps Expansion Syndrome
- Bursitis of the Knee
- The Creaking Tendon Sign for Hamstring Tendinitis
- The Noble Compression Test For Iliotibial Band Syndrome
- The Bump Sign for Baker Cyst of the Knee
- Functional Anatomy of the Ankle and Foot
- Visual Inspection of the Ankle and Foot
- Palpation of the Ankle and Foot
- The Wave Test for Ankle Joint Effusion
- The Anterior Drawer Test for Anterior Talofibular Ligament Insufficiency
- The Inversion Test for Anterior Talofibular Ligament Insufficiency
- The Eversion Test for Deltoid Ligament Insufficiency
- The Squeeze Test for Syndesmosis Ankle Strain
- The External Rotation Test for Syndesmosis Ankle Strain
- The Tinel Sign for Anterior Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome
- The Tinel Sign for Posterior Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome
- The Creak Sign for Achilles Tendinitis
- The Toe Raise Test for Achilles Tendon Rupture
- The Thompson Squeeze Test for Achilles Tendon Rupture
- The Matles Test For Achilles Tendon Rupture
- The Calcaneal Jump Sign for Plantar Fasciitis
- The Windlass Test For Plantar Fasciitis
- The Mulder Sign for Morton Neuroma
Section 2
The Shoulder
Section 3
The Elbow
Section 4
The Forearm
Section 5
The Wrist and Hand
Section 6
The Chest Wall, Thorax and Thoracic Spine
Section 7
The Lumbar Spine
Section 8
The Abdominal Wall and Pelvis
Section 9
The Hip
Section 10
The Knee
Section 11
The Ankle and Foot
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 23rd October 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323377485
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323394987
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323394857
About the Author
Steven Waldman
Brief Author Bio: (150 words limit per author/editor) Steven D Waldman is an internationally recognized expert and pioneer in the specialty of Pain Medicine. Dr Waldman has received numerous awards and honors and is the author of over twenty textbooks and numerous academic articles on the specialty of Pain Management. His main clinical work is as an interventional pain management physician as well as being an active member of the medical staff at Truman Medical Center at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. He is a former President of the Society of Pain Practice Management (SPPM) Clinical Professor of Anesthesiology, Professor of Medical Humanities and Bioethics, University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor of Anesthesiology, Professor of Medical Humanities and Bioethics, University of Missouri-Kansas City, Missouri U.S.A.