An Atlas of Signs and Symptoms

Authors: Steven Waldman
Description

2016 BMA Medical Book Awards First Prize in Anesthesia! Still the only atlas available devoted to the physical diagnosis of pain, this highly practical guide mirrors the clinician’s approach to pain evaluation: focusing on "what is it" rather than "where is it." Through concise text, high-quality illustrations, and real-time videos, internationally recognized pain expert Dr. Steven Waldman provides clear, how-to methods for evaluating and diagnosing more than 240 pain-related conditions through their physical signs. Comprehensive and lavishly illustrated, this essential atlas is a must-have resource for all practitioners and trainees that encounter patients with pain.

Key Features

  • Provides essential physical examination techniques for the full range of pain-related conditions in the cervical spine, shoulder, elbow, forearm, wrist and hand, chest wall, thorax and thoracic spine, lumbar spine, abdominal wall and pelvis, hip, knee, ankle and foot.

  • Each chapter follows the same concise format for ease of use and quick reference: anatomy, inspection, palpation, and range of motion, followed by relevant special tests.

    1. Functional Anatomy of the Bony Cervical Spine  

    2. Functional Anatomy of the Cervical Intervertebral Disc  

    3. Nomenclature of the Diseased Cervical Disc  

    4. Painful Conditions Emanating from the Cervical Spine  

    5. Visual Inspection of the Cervical Spine  

    6. Palpation of the Cervical Spine  

    7. Physical Examination of the Cervical Spine: Range of Motion  

    8. The Cervical Dermatomes  

    9. The C5 Neurologic Level  

    10. The C6 Neurologic Level  

    11. The C7 Neurologic Level  

    12. The C8 Neurologic Level  

    13. The Spurling Test for Cervical Radiculopathy Secondary to Herniated Disc or Cervical Spondylosis  

    14. The Axial Loading Test for Cervical Discogenic Disease  

    15. The Hoffman Test for Cervical Myelopathy  

    16. The Sharp Purser Test For Atlanto-Axial Joint Instability

    17. Functional Anatomy of the Shoulder Joint  

    18. Visual Inspection of the Shoulder  

    19. Palpation of the Shoulder 

    20. External Rotation of the Shoulder 

    21. Internal Rotation of the Shoulder 

    22. Crossed-Arm Adduction of the Shoulder  

    23. Abduction of the Shoulder  

    24. Painful Conditions of the Shoulder  

    25. Shoulder Instability Syndromes  

    26. The Anterior Drawer Test  

    27. The Shift and Load Test For Shoulder Instability

    28. The Apprehension Test for Anterior Instability  

    29. The Jobe Relocation Test for Anterior Instability 

    30. The Andrews Anterior Apprehension Test For Anterior Instability

    31. The Posterior Drawer Test for Posterior Shoulder Instability  

    32. The Jerk Test for Posterior Shoulder Instability  

    33. The Posterior Clunk Test for Posterior Shoulder Instability

    34. The Sulcus Test for Inferior Glenohumeral Instability

    35. The Crank Test For Injury of the Labrum of the Glenohumeral Joint

    36. An Overview of Shoulder Impingement Syndromes  

    37. The Neer Test for Shoulder Impingement Syndromes  

    38. The Hawkins Test for Shoulder Impingement Syndromes  

    39. The Gerber Subcoracoid Impingement Test

    40. The Zaslav Rotation Resistance Test for Shoulder Impingement

    41. Bicipital Tendinitis  

    42. The Speed Test for Bicipital Tendinitis  

    43. The Yergason Test for Bicipital Tendinitis  

    44. The Snap Test for Subluxing Biceps Tendon Syndrome  

    45. The Gerber Lift-Off Test for Rupture of the Subscapularis Muscle  

    46. The Gerber Belly Press Test for Subscapularis Weakness

    47. The Internal Rotation Lag Sign For Rupture of the Subscapularis Tendon

    48. The Snapping Scapula Test  

    49. The Ludington Test for Ruptured Long Tendon of the Biceps 

    50. The Squeeze Test for Distal Rupture of the Biceps Tendon

    51. Clinical Correlates: Diseases of the Rotator Cuff 

    52. The Drop Arm Test for Complete Rotator Cuff Tear  

    53. The External Rotation Lag Sign for Rupture of the Supraspinatus or Infraspinatus Tendon

    54. The Dawbarn Sign for Supraspinatus Tendinitis  

    55. The Empty Can Test For Suprapinatus Tendinopathy

    56. The Jobe Supraspinatus Test

    57. The Midarc Abduction Test for Infraspinatus Tendinitis 

    58.  The External Rotation Stress Test For Impairment of the Infraspinatus and Teres Minor Muscles

    59. The Drop Arm Test for Subdeltoid Bursitis  

    60. The Adduction Release Test for Subcoracoid Bursitis  

    61. The Adduction Stress Test for Acromioclavicular Joint Dysfunction  

    62. The Chin Adduction Test for Acromioclavicular Joint Dysfunction  

    63. The Paxino Test For Acromioclavicular Joint Pain

    64. Sergeant’s Chevron Test for Axillary Nerve Deficits 

    65. The Adson Maneuver for Thoracic Outlet Syndrome  

    66. The Costoclavicular Test for Thoracic Outlet Syndrome 

    67. The Hyperabduction Test for Thoracic Outlet Syndrome 

    68. Functional Anatomy of the Elbow Joint 

    69. Visual Inspection of the Elbow 

    70. Palpation of the Elbow  

    71. Flexion and Extension of the Elbow  

    72. Supination and Pronation of the Elbow 

    73. The Valgus Stress Flexion Test for Medial Ligamentous Incompetence

    74. The Varus Stress Flexion Test for Lateral Ligamentous Incompetence

    75. The Lateral Pivot-Shift Test for Posterolateral Insufficiency

    76. The Froment Sign for Ulnar Nerve Entrapment at the Elbow 

    77. The Jeanne Sign for Ulnar Nerve Entrapment at the Elbow 

    78. The Wartenberg Test for Ulnar Nerve Entrapment at the Elbow  

    79. The Little Finger Adduction Test for Ulnar Nerve Entrapment at the Elbow  

    80. The Valgus Extension Overload Test for Olecranon Impingement
    81. The Compression Test for Lateral Antebrachial Cutaneous Nerve Entrapment Syndrome  

    82. The Snap Sign for Snapping Triceps Syndrome  

    83. The Creaking Tendon Sign for Triceps Tendinitis  

    84. The Ballottement Test for Olecranon Bursitis  

    85. The Tennis Elbow Test  

    86. The Maudsley’s Test For Lateral Epicondylitis
    87. The Chair Lift Test For Lateral Epicondylitis

    88. The Golfer’s Elbow Test  

    89. The Polk Test To Differentiate Lateral From Medial Epicondylitis

    90. The Brachialis Jump Test for Climber’s Elbow  

    91. The Compression Test for Radial Tunnel Syndrome  

    92. The Forced Pronation Test for Pronator Syndrome  

    93. The Pinch Test for Anterior Interosseous Syndrome  

    94. The Creaking Tendon Test for Intersection Syndrome  

    95. Functional Anatomy of the Wrist  

    96.   Visual Inspection of the Wrist and Hand  

    97. Palpation of the Wrist and Hand  

    98. Extension of the Wrist and Hand  

    99. Flexion of the Wrist and Hand 

    100. Adduction of the Wrist and Hand  

    101. Abduction of the Wrist and Hand  

    102. Painful Conditions of the Wrist and Hand  

    103. The Wristwatch Test for Cheiralgia Paresthetica  

    104. The Finkelstein Test for de Quervain Tenosynovitis 

    105. The Allen Test for Patency of the Radial and Ulnar Arteries at the Wrist

    106. The Watson Stress Test for Arthritis of the Carpometacarpal Joint of the Thumb  

    107. The Ulnar Click Test for Ulnar Impaction Syndrome  

    108. Carpal Tunnel Syndrome  

    109. The Tinel Sign for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome  

    110. The Phalen Test for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome 

    111. The Opponens Weakness Test for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome 

    112. The Opponens Pinch Test for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome  

    113. The Two-Point Discrimination Test for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome  

    114. The Dowart Hotdog Sign for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome  

    115. The Spread Sign for Ulnar Tunnel Syndrome  

    116. Flexion/Extension Test for Ganglion Cysts of the Wrist 

    117. The Hunchback Carpal Sign for Carpal Boss  

    118. The Tuck Sign for Extensor Tenosynovitis of the Wrist  

    119. The Palmar Band Sign for Dupuytren Contracture 

    120.  The Allen Test for Patency of the Digital Arteries of the Fingers

    121. The Catching Tendon Sign for Trigger Finger Syndrome 

    122. The Sausage Finger Sign for Psoriatic Arthritis  

    123. The Swan Neck Deformity Sign

    124. The Boutonnière Deformity Sign

    125. The Heberden Node Sign for Osteoarthritis of the Distal Interphalangeal Joints  

    126. The Bouchard Node Sign for Osteoarthritis of the Proximal Interphalangeal Joints 

    127.  The Ice Water Test for Glomus Tumor of the Finger 

    128. Winged Scapula Sign for Entrapment of the Long Thoracic Nerve of Bell  

    129. The Suprascapular Notch Sign for Suprascapular Nerve Entrapment Syndrome  

    130. The Shoulder Retraction Test for Costosternal Syndrome  

    131. The Swollen Costosternal Joint Sign for Tietze Syndrome  

    132. The Shrug Test for Sternoclavicular Joint Dysfunction  

    133. The Hooking Maneuver Test for Slipping Rib Syndrome  

    134. The Flexion Test for Acute Thoracic Vertebral Compression Fracture  

    135. Functional Anatomy of the Lumbar Spine  

    136. An Overview of the Nomenclature of the Diseased Lumbar Disc  

    137. An Overview of Painful Conditions Emanating from the Lumbar Spine  

    138. Visual Inspection of the Lumbar Spine  

    139. Palpation of the Lumbar Spine  

    140. Range of Motion of the Lumbar Spine  

    141. The Schober Test For Lumbar Spine Flexion

    142. The Kemp Test For Lumbar Facet Joint Dysfunction

    143. The Lumbar Dermatomes  

    144. The L4 Neurologic Level  

    145. The L5 Neurologic Level  

    146. The S1 Neurologic Level  

    147. The Lasegue Straight Leg Raising Test for Lumbar Root Irritation 

    148. The Sitting Straight Leg Raising Test for Lumbar Root Irritation  

    149. The Naffziger Jugular Compression Test for an Equivocal Lasegue Straight Leg Raising Test  

    150. The Flip Test for Lumbar Nerve Root Irritation  

    151. The Buckling Knee Test for Lumbar Nerve Root Irritation 

    152. The Spurling Test for Lumbar Nerve Root Irritation 

    153. The Bragard Test for Lumbar Nerve Root Irritation  

    154. The Ely Test for Lumbar Nerve Root Irritation  

    155. The Fajersztajn Test for Lumbar Nerve Root Irritation

    156. The Stoop Test for Spinal Stenosis  

    157. The Babinski Sign for Diseases of the Corticospinal System  

    158. The Chaddock Sign for Diseases of the Corticospinal System  

    159. The Oppenheim Sign for Diseases of the Corticospinal System 

    160. The Gordon Sign for Diseases of the Corticospinal System

    161. The Sit-Up Sign for Anterior Cutaneous Nerve Entrapment Syndrome  

    162. The Waddling Gait Sign for Osteitis Pubis Syndrome  

    163. The Yeoman Test For Sacroiliac Joint Pain

    164. The Van Durson Standing Flexion Test For Sacroiliac Joint Pain

    165. The Pideallu Seatd Flexion Test For Sacroiliac Joint Pain

    166. The Stork Test For Sacroiliac Joint Pain

    167. The Gaenslen Test For For Sacroiliac Joint Pain

    168. The Numb Medial Thigh Sign for Obturator Nerve Entrapment Syndrome  

    169. The Novice Skier Sign for Ilioinguinal Nerve Entrapment Syndrome  

    170. The Femoral Stretch Test

    171. The Burning Lateral Thigh Sign for Meralgia Paresthetica  

    172. Functional Anatomy of the Hip  

    173. Visual Inspection of the Hip Joint  

    174. Palpation of the Hip  

    175. Flexion of the Hip  

    176. Extension of the Hip  

    177. Abduction of the Hip  

    178. Adduction of the Hip  

    179. Internal Rotation of the Hip  

    180. External Rotation of the Hip  

    181. Painful Conditions of the Hip  

    182. The Thomas Test for Flexion Deformity of the Hip  

    183. The Trendelenburg Test for Weak Hip Abductors  

    184. The Hopalong Cassidy Sign for Antalgic Gait  

    185. The Patrick/FABER Test for Hip Pathology  

    186. The Waldman Knee Squeeze Test for Adductor Tendinitis  

    187. The Resisted Hip Extension Test for Ischial Bursitis  

    188. The Resisted Hip Abduction Test for Gluteal Bursitis  

    189. The Resisted Hip Adduction Test for Iliopsoas Bursitis 

    190. The Piriformis Test For Piriformis Syndrome

    191. The Resisted Abduction Release Test for Trochanteric Bursitis Pain  

    192. The Fulcrum Test For Stress Fractures of the Femoral Shaft

    193. The Ober Test for Iliotibial Band Contracture  

    194. The Snap Sign for Snapping Hip Syndrome  

    195. Functional Anatomy of the Knee  

    196. Visual Inspection of the Knee  

    197. Palpation of the Knee  

    198. Flexion of the Knee  

    199. Extension of the Knee  

    200. Rotation of the Knee  

    201. An Overview of Painful Conditions of the Knee  

    202. The Bulge Sign for Small Joint Effusions  

    203. The Ballottement Test for Large Joint Effusions  

    204. The Valgus Stress Test for Medial Collateral Ligament Integrity  

    205. The Varus Stress Test for Lateral Collateral Ligament Integrity  

    206. The Anterior Drawer Test for Anterior Cruciate Ligament Integrity 

    207. The Flexion-Rotation Anterior Drawer Test for Anterior Cruciate Ligament Instability

    208. The Lachman Test for Anterior Cruciate Ligament Integrity  

    209. The Posterior Drawer Test for Posterior Cruciate Ligament Integrity

    210. The Hughston External Rotation-Recurvatum Test for Posterior Cuciate Ligament Instability

    211. The Quadriceps Active Test for Posterior Cruciate Ligament Integrity

    212. The Pivot Shift Test for Anterolateral Rotary Instability  

    213. The Reverse Pivot Shift Test of Jakob for Posterolateral Instability

    214. The Tibial External Rotation Test for Injury to the Posterolateral Corner 

    215. The Perkins Test for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome 

    216. The Patellar Grind Test For Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome

    217. The Fairbanks Apprehension Test for Lateral Patellar Subluxation  

    218. The Patellar Tilt Test for Lateral Retinacular Dysfunction

    219. The McMurray Test for Torn Meniscus  

    220. The Apley Grinding Test for Meniscal Tear  

    221. The Squat Test for Meniscal Tear

    222. The Thessaly Test For Medial Meniscal Tear

    223. The Twist Test for Semimembranosus Insertion Syndrome  

    224. The Knee Extension Test for Quadriceps Expansion Syndrome  

    225. Bursitis of the Knee  

    226. The Creaking Tendon Sign for Hamstring Tendinitis  

    227. The Noble Compression Test For Iliotibial Band Syndrome

    228. The Bump Sign for Baker Cyst of the Knee  

    229. Functional Anatomy of the Ankle and Foot 

    230. Visual Inspection of the Ankle and Foot  

    231. Palpation of the Ankle and Foot  

    232. The Wave Test for Ankle Joint Effusion  

    233. The Anterior Drawer Test for Anterior Talofibular Ligament Insufficiency  

    234. The Inversion Test for Anterior Talofibular Ligament Insufficiency  

    235. The Eversion Test for Deltoid Ligament Insufficiency 

    236. The Squeeze Test for Syndesmosis Ankle Strain

    237. The External Rotation Test for Syndesmosis Ankle Strain

    238. The Tinel Sign for Anterior Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome  

    239. The Tinel Sign for Posterior Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome  

    240. The Creak Sign for Achilles Tendinitis  

    241. The Toe Raise Test for Achilles Tendon Rupture

    242. The Thompson Squeeze Test for Achilles Tendon Rupture

    243. The Matles Test For Achilles Tendon Rupture

    244. The Calcaneal Jump Sign for Plantar Fasciitis  

    245. The Windlass Test For Plantar Fasciitis

    246. The Mulder Sign for Morton Neuroma  

About the Author

Steven Waldman

Brief Author Bio: (150 words limit per author/editor) Steven D Waldman is an internationally recognized expert and pioneer in the specialty of Pain Medicine. Dr Waldman has received numerous awards and honors and is the author of over twenty textbooks and numerous academic articles on the specialty of Pain Management. His main clinical work is as an interventional pain management physician as well as being an active member of the medical staff at Truman Medical Center at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. He is a former President of the Society of Pain Practice Management (SPPM) Clinical Professor of Anesthesiology, Professor of Medical Humanities and Bioethics, University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Professor of Anesthesiology, Professor of Medical Humanities and Bioethics, University of Missouri-Kansas City, Missouri U.S.A.

